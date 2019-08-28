DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

As set out in the Joint Announcement, it is the intention of the Offeror and the Company to combine the offer documents and the Company's board circular in the Composite Document.

Subject to Completion, pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Composite Document setting out, among others, (i) further details of the Share Offer; (ii) the recommendation from the Independent Board Committee; and (iii) a letter of advice from the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Share Offer, together with the relevant form of acceptance (the "Form of Acceptance"), are required to be despatched to the Shareholders within 21 days after the date of the Joint Announcement (i.e. on or before 3 September 2019) or such later date as the Executive may consent to.

Since the Share Offer is subject to Completion taking place on the fifth Business Day (or such other date as may be agreed between the Vendor and the Offeror) after all conditions precedent to Completion as set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled or (where applicable) waived in full on or before 16 September 2019 (or such other date as the Vendor and the Offeror may agree in writing), an application has been made by the Offeror for the Executive's consent under Note 2 to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code to extend the deadline for the despatch of the Composite Document (together with the Form of Acceptance) to within seven days of the date of the completion of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (i.e. no later than 30 September 2019). The SFC has indicated that the Executive is minded to grant such consent.

A further announcement will be jointly made by the Offeror and the Company when the Composite Document accompanied by the form of acceptance and transfer is despatched.

WARNING

The Share Offer is subject to the Completion which is conditional upon the fulfillment or waiver (where applicable) of certain conditions under the Sale and Purchase Agreement. Accordingly, the Sale and Purchase Agreement may or may not be completed and the Share Offer may or may not proceed. The issue of this joint announcement does not in any way imply that the Share Offer will be made. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. If Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.