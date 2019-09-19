Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

Reference is made to (i) the joint announcement of China Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited (the "Offeror") and Hydoo International Holding Limited (the "Company") dated 13 August 2019 (the "Joint Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the Sale and Purchase Agreement (as defined in the Joint Announcement) and the Share Offer (as defined in the Joint Announcement); (ii) the joint announcement of the Offeror and the Company dated 28 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the delay in despatch of the composite offer and response document (the "Composite Document") in respect of the Share Offer and the relevant form of acceptance (the "Form of Acceptance"); (iii) the joint announcement of the Offeror and the Company dated 11 September 2019 in relation to, among other things, completion of the Sale and Purchase Agreement; (iv) the joint announcement of the Offeror and the Company dated 18 September 2019 in relation to, among other things, the further delay in despatch of the Composite Document and the Form of Acceptance; and (v) the Composite Document jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company dated 20 September 2019 in relation to, among other matters, the Share Offer. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms defined in the Composite Document shall have the same meaning when used in this announcement.

DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

The Composite Document containing, among other things, (i) the expected timetable of the Share Offer; (ii) a letter from Zhongtai Securities; (iii) a letter from the Board; (iv) a letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Offer Shareholders in respect of the Share Offer and as to acceptance of the Share Offer; (v) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its advice and recommendation to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the terms of the Share Offer and as to the acceptance of the Share Offer; and (vi) the terms and procedures for acceptance of the Share Offer, together with the Form of Acceptance, was despatched to the Shareholders on 20 September 2019 in accordance with the Takeovers Code.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF THE SHARE OFFER

Set out below is the expected timetable of the Share Offer as extracted from the Composite Document. The expected timetable set out below is indicative only and further announcement(s) will be made by the Offeror and the Company jointly in the event of any change as and when appropriate. Unless otherwise specified, all references to dates and times contained in this announcement and in the Composite Document are to Hong Kong dates and times.

2019

Despatch date of this Composite Document and the accompanying Form(s) of Acceptance and

commencement date of the Share Offer (Note 1) . . . . . . . . Friday, 20 September

Latest time and date for acceptance of the Share Offer (Note 2) . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 11 October

- 2 -