Hydoo International : MINIMUM YIELD OF THE NEW NOTES

HYDOO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

毅 德 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1396)

MINIMUM YIELD OF THE NEW NOTES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 December 2019 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement will have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company is pleased to announce that the New Notes will bear a minimum coupon rate of 14.000% per annum with minimum yield to maturity of 15.000%. The New Notes is expected to be issued at par with the minimum redemption price at maturity date of 102.236.

The Company will make a further announcement regarding the final yield and interest rate of the New Notes and the results of the Exchange Offer in due course.

Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should note that completion of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance remains subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and summarised in the Announcement. No assurance can be given that