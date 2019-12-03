Log in
HYDOO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

(1396)
Hydoo International : MINIMUM YIELD OF THE NEW NOTES

12/03/2019 | 06:03pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States.

HYDOO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

毅 德 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1396)

MINIMUM YIELD OF THE NEW NOTES

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 December 2019 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement will have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company is pleased to announce that the New Notes will bear a minimum coupon rate of 14.000% per annum with minimum yield to maturity of 15.000%. The New Notes is expected to be issued at par with the minimum redemption price at maturity date of 102.236.

The Company will make a further announcement regarding the final yield and interest rate of the New Notes and the results of the Exchange Offer in due course.

Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should note that completion of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance remains subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and summarised in the Announcement. No assurance can be given that

the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions.

The Company may, at its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company or the Existing Notes.

All documents related to the Exchange Offer will be made available on the Exchange Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/hydoo.

IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION S) AND ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED UNDER REGULATION S), PERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS AND PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER THE EXISTING NOTES IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER.

By order of the Board

Hydoo International Holding Limited

WONG Choi Hing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Choi Hing, Mr. Cai Hongwen, Mr. Zeng Yunshu, and Mr. Wang Dewen; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhao Lihua, Mr. Lam Chi Yuen Nelson and Mr. Yue Zheng.

Hydoo International Holding Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 23:02:03 UTC
