Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hydro One Limited    H   CA4488112083

HYDRO ONE LIMITED

(H)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/07 04:00:00 pm
25.44 CAD   -0.35%
07:00aHYDRO ONE : Reports First Quarter Results
PR
06:59aHYDRO ONE : Declares Quarterly Common Share Dividend
PR
05/05HYDRO ONE LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hydro One : Declares Quarterly Common Share Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 06:59am EDT

TORONTO, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hydro One Limited (TSX: H), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.2536 per share to be paid on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 10, 2020.

Unless indicated otherwise, all common share dividends paid by Hydro One Limited to shareholders are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation. Such quarterly dividends, unless and until changed, are only payable as and when declared by Hydro One Limited's Board of Directors and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $27.1 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019, and annual revenues in 2019 of approximately $6.5 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,800 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2019, Hydro One invested approximately $1.7 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.5 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

For More Information

For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.HydroOne.com where you can find additional information including links to securities filings, historical financial reports, and information about the Company's governance practices, corporate social responsibility, customer solutions, and further information about its business.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydro-one-limited-declares-quarterly-common-share-dividend-301055686.html

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HYDRO ONE LIMITED
07:00aHYDRO ONE : Reports First Quarter Results
PR
06:59aHYDRO ONE : Declares Quarterly Common Share Dividend
PR
05/05HYDRO ONE LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
05/03HYDRO ONE : OEB Issues Decision On Hydro One Transmission Revenue Requirement
AQ
05/01HYDRO ONE : receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Orillia Power Distri..
AQ
04/30HYDRO ONE : receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Orillia Power Distri..
PR
04/23HYDRO ONE : receives regulatory decisions regarding 2020-22 transmission rate ap..
PR
04/06HYDRO ONE : First Quarter 2020 Results Release May 8, 2020 Before Markets Open
AQ
04/03HYDRO ONE : First Quarter 2020 Results Release May 8, 2020 Before Markets Open
AQ
03/30HYDRO ONE : announces additional support for its customers during COVID-19 pande..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group