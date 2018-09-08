Log in
Hydro66 Announces Late Filing of Q2 Financial Statements

09/08/2018 | 03:05am CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2018) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (the "Company" or "Hydro66") announces that on September 5, 2018, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") issued a Cease Trade Order against the Company (the "CTO") as a result of the Company not filing its unaudited quarterly financial statements for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, its management's discussion and analysis relating to the financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications in connection therewith (the "Financial Documents") on the prescribed deadline of August 29, 2018 as required under applicable securities laws.

The Company has filed the Financial Documents today and is working diligently with the BCSC to have the revocation of the CTO processed as quickly as possible.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Paul Morrison
Chief Commercial Officer of Hydro66 UK Limited
Tel: (+44) 7789 915 147

or

Jason Atkinson
Jason.atkinson@hydro66.com
647-938-5266

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
