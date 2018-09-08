Hydro66 Announces Late Filing of Q2 Financial Statements

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2018) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (the "Company" or "Hydro66") announces that on September 5, 2018, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") issued a Cease Trade Order against the Company (the "CTO") as a result of the Company not filing its unaudited quarterly financial statements for the six month period ended June 30, 2018, its management's discussion and analysis relating to the financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications in connection therewith (the "Financial Documents") on the prescribed deadline of August 29, 2018 as required under applicable securities laws.

The Company has filed the Financial Documents today and is working diligently with the BCSC to have the revocation of the CTO processed as quickly as possible.

