HYDRO66 HOLDINGS CORP.

(SIX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/01 12:25:54 pm
0.185 CAD   -2.63%
05:35pHydro66 Announces Additional Advance Under Convertible Loan
NE
03/31HYDRO66 : Announces Entering into of Convertible Loan Agreement
EQ
03/31Hydro66 Announces Entering into of Convertible Loan Agreement
NE
Hydro66 Announces Additional Advance Under Convertible Loan

06/02/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2020) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE: SIX) (the "Company" or "Hydro66") announces that today it has requested and received additional advances of USD$172,000 and CDN$128,000 pursuant to a secured convertible loan agreement with certain shareholders and directors of the Company dated March 31, 2020 (the "Loan Agreement").

In connection with the initial advances made pursuant to the Loan Agreement the Company issued secured convertible promissory notes in favour of each lender (the "Notes"). The maturity date of the principal amount, interest and any fees under the Notes is seven (7) years from the date of the initial advances and the rate of interest is 10% per annum. The interest for the initial two (2) years under the Notes shall not be payable until such time as the principal is repaid in full. For further details on the terms of the Notes please see the Company's news release dated March 31, 2020.

The Company will use the proceeds from the advances for working capital purposes.

About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates an award-winning colocation data centre in Sweden specializing in High Performance Computing ("HPC") hosting. The Company hosts third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility.

Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in blockchain infrastructure as well as the traditional Enterprise colocation data centre market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden.

For more information please visit: www.hydro66.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Paul Morrison
Chief Commercial Officer of Hydro66 UK Limited
paul.morrison@hydro66.com
(+44) 7789 915 147

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57106


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 4,27 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
Net income 2019 -5,27 M -3,90 M -3,90 M
Net Debt 2019 4,67 M 3,45 M 3,45 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,39x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 24,8 M 18,4 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,24x
EV / Sales 2019 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 24,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Stanley Rowe Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Johnstone Chief Financial Officer
Christiaan Keet Chief Technical Officer
Alex Chiolo Director-Design & Engineering
Richard James Croft Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYDRO66 HOLDINGS CORP.0.00%18
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.59%524 403
NETFLIX, INC.31.63%187 321
NASPERS LIMITED24.41%70 207
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.44%62 111
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.22.17%33 976
