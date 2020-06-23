Hydro66 and CloudSigma in Strategic Cloud Partnership

Boden, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2020) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (CSE:SIX) (OTCQB: HYHDF) ("Hydro66" or the "Company"), the ultra-low emissions cloud infrastructure company, announce today that they have signed a multi-year agreement to provide Enterprise cloud services to Hydro66 customers.

The platform, H66cloud, is expected to launch in July 2020 utilising CloudSigma and HPE latest generation hardware.

David Rowe, CEO, Hydro66 said "We are super-excited about the H66cloud proposition which will add to our product portfolio in a strategic manner. We have responded to our colocation customers who have been looking for an open public cloud platform to migrate existing applications and workloads. Having ownership of our own hyper efficient ultra-green data center and access to the lowest hydropower prices in Europe ensures that we are providing market leading pricing and protecting the environment at the same time."

About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates an award-winning data center in Sweden specializing in ultra-low emissions public cloud infrastructure and colocation hosting. The Company hosts its own and third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 and OCP accredited facility.

Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in public cloud infrastructure and the traditional Enterprise colocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden. www.hydro66.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Paul Morrison

Chief Commercial Officer, Hydro66

paul.morrison@hydro66.com

