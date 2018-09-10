Hydrodec : Half-year Report 0 09/10/2018 | 08:17am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 10 September 2018 Hydrodec Group plc ('Hydrodec', the 'Company' or the 'Group') Unaudited Interim Results Hydrodec Group plc (AIM: HYR), the clean-tech industrial oil re-refining group, today announces unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Strategic highlights - Strategic focus on increased feedstock supplies resulting in the US demonstrating significant performance improvements in late Q2 and post period end - First initiative arising from Group-wide business review leads to decision to either sell Australian operating business or relocate the plant to US - considered non-core given sub-scale market and Group's focus on US; to be treated as 'discontinued business' - Concluded successful sale of historic carbon credits from 2009 to 2013 vintages during H1 - progress underway on selling remaining historic carbon credits up to June 2018 - Recent new patent validation in US extended to Europe - UK, Germany and Denmark. Further European applications being progressed - Board's business review well developed with full outcomes currently on schedule to be announced by end of September Trading update - New executive management team (Lord Moynihan appointed Executive Chairman and Interim CEO and David Dinwoodie appointed Interim CFO in April 2018) complete five months in post having introduced new governance measures into Hydrodec of North America with first of regular quarterly board meetings and a strong relationship with leading feedstock suppliers and partners, G&S Technologies ('G&S') - Historical average run rate of 45% plant utilisation in Canton during the first five months of 2018 has increased to 65% in June and 69% in July with support from G&S - While sales volumes in H1 from continuing US business of 10.3 million litres were down on prior year (H1 2017: 13.2 million litres) driven by challenging feedstock conditions in Q1, these have been addressed and supplies continue to increase with demand for products and margins remaining strong - Higher margin transformer oil sales as proportion of all oil sales in US improved at 64% (H1 2017: 59%) Financial update - Income from continuing operations broadly flat at US$6.6 million (H1 2017: US$6.7 million) following challenging Q1 - expected to materially improve in H2 - Group EBITDA from continuing operations slightly improved at loss of US$161k (H1 2017: US$204k loss).Operational EBITDA at Canton up at US$799k (H1 2017: US$660k) despite the challenging conditions in Q1. Significant improvement expected in H2 with operational EBITDA at Canton for the month of July alone at US$463k and August expected to be at a similar level - Overall loss for the period increased to US$3.3 million (H1 2017: US$2.6 million) due to under performance from discontinued Australian operation - Increased loan facility from Andrew Black to pay Australian creditor balances and provide ongoing working capital support Lord Moynihan, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Hydrodec, commented: 'This is an important period for Hydrodec and the strong start to the second half of the year has reinforced our belief in the market-leading quality of our technology, plant, product and our ability to resolve the feedstock challenges of the past. The Group-wide business review continues to be the principal assignment for David Dinwoodie and myself. We have already concluded that our Australian business does not possess sufficient materiality or near term growth prospects to merit further capital deployment when we can deliver stronger returns, especially in North America where there is a significant market for us to grow the business. Our objective is to continue to work to put in place the platform on which to grow Hydrodec rapidly. The business review is on track and subject to Board approval is expected to be announced by the end of September. We are excited about what lies ahead for the Company and its shareholders.' For further information, please contact: Hydrodec Group plchydrodec@vigocomms.com Lord Moynihan, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)0207 614 5900 Chris Hardie Ciaran Walsh Alex Penney Vigo Communications (PR adviser to Hydrodec) 020 7390 0240 Patrick d'Ancona Chris McMahon Notes to Editors: Hydrodec's technology is a proven, highly efficient, oil re-refining and chemical process principally targeted at the multi-billion US$ market for transformer oil used by the world's electricity industry. MarketsandMarkets forecasts that the global transformer oil market is expected to grow from US$1.98 billion in 2015 to US$2.79 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 7.14% from 2015 to 2020. Used transformer oil is processed with distinct competitive advantage delivered through very high recoveries (near 100%), producing 'as new' high quality oils at competitive cost and without environmentally harmful emissions. The process also completely eliminates PCBs, a toxic additive banned under international regulations. In 2016 Hydrodec received carbon credit approval from the American Carbon Registry ('ACR'), enabling its product to be sold with a carbon offset and creating an incremental revenue stream. The Group is now generating carbon offsets through the re-refining of used transformer oil, which would otherwise ordinarily be incinerated or disposed of in an unsustainable manner. This is a highly distinctive feature for the Group, confirming (as far as the Board is aware) Hydrodec as the only oil re-refining business in the world to receive carbon credits for its output. This is a significant endorsement of the Company's proprietary technology and standing as a leader in its field. Hydrodec's main operating plant is located at Canton, Ohio, US. Hydrodec's shares are listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.hydrodec.com. The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer's Report Recent months have been transformational for Hydrodec operationally. Our focus on creating a platform from which to maximise the value of the Company, a process in which David as CFO and I have immersed ourselves, has begun to bear fruit. At the centre of the previously announced Group-wide business review that I updated shareholders on at the Annual General Meeting in June has been a relentless drive to identify - and then deliver - ways to address the historical drag on our business performance in recent years - namely our inability to access both sufficient working capital and feedstock to maximise the value of the core, value additive elements of our business: our IP; the carbon credits we have been awarded; and the 'closed loop sustainability offer' we can make as the first 'Green Oil Company' in the global transformer oil market. That we have now begun to deliver through a combination of initiatives including strengthening our relationship with G&S Technologies and focusing our activities on the growing demand within the US market for sustainable product. David, as interim CFO, and I have been asked by the Board to see through the delivery of the review and, subject to Board approval, will deliver the implementation phase following which the senior management team will be reviewed in order to deliver continuity and specialist expertise. Operational review The US business sold 10.3 million litres of premium quality SUPERFINE transformer oil and base oil during the period, a decrease of 22% on the corresponding period in 2017, reflecting the challenging feedstock market in Q1. Current trading is much improved and sales volumes for July and August are ahead of forecast with demand for product remaining strong. The sales mix between higher margin transformer oil and lower margin base oil produced at the Canton plant improved over the period with transformer oil sales representing 64% of sales (H1 2016: 59%). Plant utilisation has been improving, averaging 51% (H1 2017: 61%) during the period but rising significantly to 65% in June with improvements maintained in H2 to date. These rates indicate the spare capacity, the operational gearing and the potential for further significant operational and financial improvement as the feedstock position improves further. Strategic initiatives in respect of sourcing additional feedstock are underway. Discontinued operations - Australia As part of the Company's Group-wide business review the Board decided that with the capacity of one train in Australia (as opposed to six in Canton, Ohio); the impact of the business on management bandwidth; the nature of the small, fragmented domestic market and the feedstock challenges experienced in recent years, shareholder equity was better invested behind the US growth plans. As a result we have initiated a formal process to sell our business in Australia to a vertically integrated participant in the market whilst simultaneously commissioning a business case to consider the relocation of the plant to the US. This decision reinforces the Board's clear priority to ensure that every investment dollar is put to secure maximum returns for the shareholders. Carbon credits Having received carbon credit approval from the American Carbon Registry ('ACR') in 2016, Hydrodec's products can be sold with a carbon offset creating an incremental revenue stream. This is a highly distinctive feature for the Company, confirming (as far as the Board is aware) Hydrodec as the only oil re-refining business in the world to receive carbon credits for its output. This is a significant endorsement of the Company's proprietary technology and standing as a leader in its field. Hydrodec of North America ('HoNA') generates carbon offsets through the re-refining of used transformer oil, which would otherwise ordinarily be incinerated or disposed of in an unsustainable manner. The ACR recognised 165,000 credits for HoNA's previous production between 2009 and 2013 and the Board was pleased to announce during the period that all of these historic credits have been sold, generating US$170k of net income. Whilst these historic credits only generated nominal sums, the Company anticipates that it could generate between 50,000 to 60,000 tons of carbon offset annually going forward and the ongoing generation of such credits for future production could realise a value of between US$3 and US$5 per ton based on recent industry reports. Management are currently looking at the potential sale of the remaining historic credits up to June 2018. Financial review Income from continuing operations were broadly flat at US$6.6 million (H1 2017: US$6.7 million), impacted by a challenging Q1, with higher pricing offsetting lower sales volumes. Revenues are expected to materially improve in H2 as the recent improved feedstock position and plant utilisation translate into increased sales. The improvement in sales mix between higher margin transformer oil and lower margin base oil, coupled with higher sales prices, enabled delivery of further margin enhancement with gross margin improving significantly to 16% (H1 2017: 11%). Group EBITDA from continuing operations improved slightly to a loss of US$161k (H1 2017: US$204k loss).Operational EBITDA at Canton increased to US$799k (H1 2017: US$660k) despite the challenging conditions in Q1. Significant improvements are expected in H2 with operational EBITDA at Canton for the month of July alone at US$463k and August expected to be at a similar level. The overall loss for the period increased to US$3.3 million (H1 2017: US$2.6 million) due to under performance from the discontinued Australian operation. Operating cash outflow (before working capital movements) increased to US$0.9 million (H1 2017: US$0.1 million). The amount of working capital required by the Group's operations continues to be closely monitored and controlled, and forms a key part of management information. The Group is not yet sufficiently cash generative from its operations to meet all central costs, having taken account of the need to retain sufficient working capital in the operations. As a result, the Company announced in April 2018 that it had agreed an additional working capital facility (the 'Facility') with Andrew Black, the Company's largest shareholder and a non-executive Director (the 'Lender'). The Facility was initially for up to £500,000 and was extended to £1.5 million in May 2018. It bears no interest and is secured over the assets of the Company. The Company announces today that it has agreed with the Lender to extend this Facility further to up to £3 million to cover the costs of meeting Australian creditors during recent performance issues in Australia and on-going central costs during the Board's wider business review (including the potential sale or relocation of the Australian plant). The Group's principal financing facilities are a seven year US$10 million finance lease arrangement with First Merit fully drawn and repayment under which commenced on 1 October 2015, and shareholder loans from Andrew Black of US$12.8 million as at 30 June 2018, currently repayable on 31 December 2018. The interest (where applicable) on these shareholder loans is accrued and rolled-up in order that ongoing interest payments are not a cash drain on the Company. As noted above, an extension to the most recent facility to up to £3 million bearing no interest has been made available by Mr Black post period end and the Company now has the option, at the Company's sole discretion, to extend the repayment date of all of these shareholder loans to 31 December 2019. Net financial expense was US$0.7 million (H1 2017: US$0.5 million) and relates to the interest payable under the lease in the US and interest accruing on the shareholder loans in the UK. Going concern Taking into account the Group's current forecast and projections, available facilities and on-going support from Andrew Black (a non-executive Director of the Company and its largest shareholder), the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue operating for at least the next 12 months. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. Related party transaction As Andrew Black is a non-executive Director and a substantial shareholder of the Company (as defined in the AIM Rules for Companies ('AIM Rules')), the agreement by Mr. Black to increase the amount available under the working capital loan facilities (as referred to above), when aggregated with previous agreements between Mr. Black and the Company in respect of the facilities in the previous 12 months, constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of the AIM Rules. The Directors, with the exception of Andrew Black and David Dinwoodie who were excluded from the Board's discussions to approve the proposed loan, consider that, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, Arden Partners plc, the terms of the increase in the facilities are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned. The Company is indebted to Andrew Black for his continued support and enthusiasm for Hydrodec. Outlook Recent trading in the continuing US business has been very encouraging with all key metrics - feedstock, utilisation, sales volumes, pricing and margins - continuing to show significant improvement on the challenging conditions faced earlier in the year. The outlook for the rest of this year is promising as these trends continue and the Board expects H2 performance to show material improvement over H1. As previously reported, the Board is also focused on developinga stronger balance sheet and finalising the Board's review of its various growth options, which it intends to conclude by the end of September 2018. These include opportunities for internal and organic business growth as well as strategic opportunities and partnerships if, and only if, they are seen by the Board to add shareholder value. Lord Moynihan Executive Chairman and Interim CEO 7 September 2018 HYDRODEC GROUP PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited six months ended

30 June 2018 Unaudited six months ended

30 June 2017 Audited year ended

31 December 2017 Note USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Continuing operations Revenue 2 6,437 6,649 13,442 Other income 171 42 111 Total income 6,608 6,691 13,553 Cost of sales (5,432) (5,921) (11,716) Gross profit 1,176 770 1,837 Administrative expenses (2,661) (2,925) (4,836) Operating loss (1,485) (2,155) (2,999) Finance income 1 - - Finance costs (653) (501) (1,146) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (2,137) (2,656) (4,145) Taxation 35 127 129 Loss for the period from continuing operations 2 (2,102) (2,529) (4,016) Discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 4 (1,171) (26) (239) Loss for the period (3,273) (2,555) (4,255) Loss for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent company (3,135) (2,368) (3,936) Non-controlling interest (138) (187) (319) (3,273) (2,555) (4,255) Loss per Ordinary Share From continuing operations Basic and diluted, cents per share 5 (0.28) (0.34) (0.54) From continuing and discontinued operations Basic and diluted, cents per share 5 (0.44) (0.34) (0.57) HYDRODEC GROUP PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited six months ended

30 June 2018 Unaudited six months ended

30 June 2017 Audited year ended

31 December 2017 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Total loss for the period (3,273) (2,555) (4,255) Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss: Foreign currency translation differences on foreign operations 21 1,039 986 Foreign currency translation differences on discontinued operations 166 (988) (914) 187 51 72 Total comprehensive income for the period (3,086) (2,504) (4,183) Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent company (2,948) (2,317) (3,864) Non-controlling interest (138) (187) (319) (3,086) (2,504) (4,183) HYDRODEC GROUP PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2018 Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2017 Audited year ended 31 December 2017 Note USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 30,665 37,630 36,627 Intangible assets 6,181 6,169 6,677 36,846 43,799 43,304 Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,678 2,033 2,054 Inventories 651 497 585 Cash and cash equivalents 302 235 126 Assets held for sale 6 2,565 - - 5,196 2,765 2,765 Current liabilities Bank overdraft - (747) (340) Trade and other payables (4,906) (4,449) (5,288) Other interest-bearing loans and borrowings 7 (15,631) (3,048) (14,140) (20,537) (8,244) (19,768) Net current liabilities (15,341) (5,479) (17,003) Non-current liabilities Employee obligations - (79) (39) Other interest-bearing loans and borrowings 7 (4,551) (16,443) (6,177) Provisions (792) (821) (777) Deferred taxation (1,002) (1,028) (1,062) (6,345) (18,371) (8,055) Net assets 15,160 19,949 18,246 Equity Called up share capital 9 6,200 6,200 6,200 Share premium account 130,539 130,539 130,539 Merger reserve 48,940 48,940 48,940 Profit and loss account (177,933) (173,414) (174,985) Equity attributable to owners of the parent company 7,746 12,265 10,694 Non-controlling interest 7,414 7,684 7,552 Total equity 15,160 19,949 18,246 HYDRODEC GROUP PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited) Share capital USD '000 Share premium USD '000 Merger reserve USD '000 Employee benefit trust USD '000 Foreign exchange reserve USD '000 Capital redemption reserve USD '000 Share option reserve USD '000 Profit and loss account USD '000 Total profit and loss account USD '000 Total attributable to owners of the parent USD '000 Non-controlling interest USD '000 Total

equity USD '000 At 1 January 2018 6,200 130,539 48,940 (1,150) (10,419) 420 647 (164,483) (174,985) 10,694 7,552 18,246 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Share-based payments - - - - - - - - - - - - Effect of foreign exchange rates - - - - - - - - - - - - Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - - - - - - - - - - - - Loss for the year - - - - - - - (3,135) (3,135) (3,135) (138) (3,273) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - - - 21 - - - 21 21 - 21 Currency translation differences on discontinued operations - - - - 166 - - - 166 166 - 166 Total other Comprehensive Income for the period - - - - 187 - - - 187 187 - 187 Total Comprehensive Income for the period - - - - 187 - - (3,135) (2,948) (2,948) (138) (3,086) At 30 June 2018 6,200 130,539 48,940 (1,150) (10,232) 420 647 (167,618) (177,933) 7,746 7,414 15,160 HYDRODEC GROUP PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Audited) Share capital USD '000 Share premium USD '000 Merger reserve USD '000 Employee benefit trust USD '000 Foreign exchange reserve USD '000 Capital redemption reserve USD '000 Share option reserve USD '000 Profit and loss account USD '000 Total profit and loss account USD '000 Total attributable to owners of the parent USD '000 Non-controlling interest USD '000 Total

equity USD '000 At 1 January 2017 6,200 130,539 48,940 (1,150) (10,491) 420 665 (160,547) (171,103) 14,576 7,871 22,447 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Share-based payments - - - - - - (17) - (17) (17) - (17) Effect of foreign exchange rates - - - - - - (1) - (1) (1) - (1) Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - - - - - - (18) - (18) (18) - (18) Loss for the year - - - - - - - (3,936) (3,936) (3,936) (319) (4,255) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - - - 986 - - - 986 986 - 986 Currency translation differences on discontinued operations - - - - (914) - - - (914) (914) - (914) Total other Comprehensive Income for the period - - - - 72 - - - 72 72 - 72 Total Comprehensive Income for the period - - - - 72 - - (3,936) (3,864) (3,864) (319) (4,183) At 31 December 2017 6,200 130,539 48,940 (1,150) (10,419) 420 647 (164,483) (174,985) 10,694 7,552 18,246 HYDRODEC GROUP PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited) Share capital USD '000 Share premium USD '000 Merger reserve USD '000 Employee benefit trust USD '000 Foreign exchange reserve USD '000 Capital redemption reserve USD '000 Share option reserve USD '000 Profit and loss account USD '000 Total profit and loss account USD '000 Total attributable to owners of the parent USD '000 Non-controlling interest USD '000 Total

equity USD '000 At 1 January 2017 6,200 130,539 48,940 (1,150) (10,491) 420 665 (160,547) (171,103) 14,576 7,871 22,447 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Share-based payments - - - - - - 6 - 6 6 - 6 Total transactions with owners in their capacity as owners - - - - - - 6 - 6 6 - 6 Loss for the period - - - - - - - (2,368) (2,368) (2,368) (187) (2,555) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - - - 1,039 - - - 1,039 1,039 - 1,039 Currency translation differences on discontinued operations - - - - (988) - - - (988) (988) - (988) Total other Comprehensive Income for the period - - - - 51 - - - 51 51 - 51 Total Comprehensive Income for the period - - - - 51 - - (2,368) (2,317) (2,317) (187) (2,504) At 30 June 2017 6,200 130,539 48,940 (1,150) (10,440) 420 671 (162,915) (173,414) 12,265 7,684 19,949 HYDRODEC GROUP PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited six months ended Unaudited six months ended Audited Year ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Cash flows from operating activities Loss before taxation from continuing operations (2,137) (2,656) (4,145) Cash outflow from discontinued operations (577) (968) (556) Finance costs 653 501 1,146 Adjustments for: Amortisation, depreciation and impairment 1,303 1,768 2,625 Share based payments - 6 (17) Foreign exchange movement (166) 1,217 1,311 Operating cash (outflow)/inflow before working capital movements (924) (132) 364 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (386) 34 67 (Increase)/decrease in receivables (246) 22 (5) Increase in trade and other payables 1,014 502 986 Net cash (outflow)/ inflow from operating activities (542) 426 1,412 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (99) (92) (346) Purchase of intangible assets - - (120) Cash (outflow)/inflow from discontinued operations (26) (70) 18 Net cash outflow from investing activities (125) (162) (448) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from loans and borrowings 1,574 800 1,601 Interest paid (161) (181) (350) Repayment of lease liabilities (740) (711) (1,435) Cash outflow from discontinued operations (217) (125) (396) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities 456 (217) (580) Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (211) 47 384 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (214) (574) (574) Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held 18 15 (24) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (407) (512) (214) Reported in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as: Cash and cash equivalents 302 235 126 Bank overdraft - (747) (340) Included in assets held for sale (709) - - (407) (512) (214) HYDRODEC GROUP PLC NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of preparation This report was approved by the Directors on 7 September 2018. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU ('Adopted IFRSs'). The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in United States dollars ('USD') as the Group's business is influenced by pricing in international commodity markets which are primarily USD based. The Company is domiciled in the United Kingdom. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the AIM market. The current and comparative periods to June have been prepared using the accounting policies and practices consistent with those adopted in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017, and with those expected to be adopted in the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. This is the first set of the Group's financial statements where IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 have been applied. There is no material impact on the financial statements from the adoption of these standards. In applying these policies to the interim financial results, the Board has exercised its judgement in respect of the fair value of the Australian assets classified as held for sale. In accordance with IFRS 5 'Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations', the comparative income statement has been re-presented so that the disclosures in relation to discontinued operations relate to all operations that have been discontinued by the balance sheet date. Comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 have been extracted from the statutory financial statements for that period which carried an unqualified audit report, did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 and have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The financial information contained in this report does not constitute statutory financial statements as defined by section 434 of the Companies Act 2006, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. This report has not been audited by the Group's auditors. Taking into account the Group's current forecast and projections, available facilities and on-going support from Andrew Black (a non-executive Director of the Company and its largest shareholder), the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue operating for at least the next 12 months. Accordingly, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. The principal risks and uncertainties of the Group have not changed since the publication of the last annual financial report where a detailed explanation of such risks and uncertainties can be found. 2. SEGMENTAL INFORMATION The Group has one main operating segment, Re-refining, which is classified as the treatment of used transformer oil and the sale of SUPERFINETMoil. Subsequent to the Board's decision to cease activities in Australia (see note 4), the operating segment arises from one geographic location, being USA. The remaining items disclosed within the Australia segment relates to the Group's royalty, patent and carbon credit assets. Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2018 USA Australia Unallocated Total USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Income Statement Revenue 6,437 - - 6,437 Other income - 171 - 171 EBITDA 799 150 (1,110) (161) Depreciation and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (972) - (1) (973) Amortisation - (141) (189) (330) Loss for the year on continuing operations (278) (115) (1,709) (2,102) Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2018 USA Australia Unallocated Total USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Balance Sheet Total assets 32,719 3,277 6,046 42,042 Total liabilities (11,484) (748) (14,650) (26,882) Net assets 21,235 2,529 (8,604) 15,160 The total assets in respect of Australia include the net assets held for sale disclosed in note 6. Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2017 USA Australia Unallocated Total USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Income Statement Revenue 6,649 - - 6,649 Other income 1 - 41 42 EBITDA 660 (114) (750) (204) Depreciation and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (969) - (2) (971) Amortisation - (139) (658) (797) Loss for the year on continuing operations (611) (252) (1,666) (2,529) Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2017 USA Australia Unallocated Total USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Balance Sheet Total assets 33,778 7,019 5,767 46,564 Total liabilities (11,605) (3,848) (11,162) (26,615) Net assets 22,173 3,171 (5,395) 19,949 Audited year ended 31 December 2017 USA Australia Unallocated Total USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Income Statement Revenue 13,442 - - 13,442 Other income 67 3 41 111 EBITDA 1,519 (125) (1,413) (19) Depreciation and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,994) - (4) (1,998) Amortisation - (281) (346) (627) Loss for the year on continuing operations (1,023) (488) (2,505) (4,016) Audited year ended 31 December 2017 USA Australia Unallocated Total USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Balance Sheet Total assets 32,969 6,777 6,323 46,069 Total liabilities (11,313) (3,733) (12,777) (27,823) Net assets 21,656 3,044 (6,454) 18,246 3. DIVIDENDS The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the period. 4. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS By the period end, and as part of the Company's Group-wide business review, the Board had decided that with the capacity of one train in Australia (as opposed to six in Canton, Ohio); the impact of the business on management bandwidth; the nature of the small, fragmented domestic market and the feedstock challenges experienced in recent years, shareholder equity was better invested behind the US growth plans. As a result, the Board has initiated a formal process to sell the operating business in Australia to a vertically integrated participant in the market whilst simultaneously commissioning a business case to consider the relocation of the plant to the US. Accordingly, the Australian operations have been treated as discontinued operations for the period ended 30 June 2018. A single amount is shown on the face of the condensed consolidated income statement, comprising the post-tax result of discontinued operations. The income statement for the prior periods have been restated to conform to this presentation. In the cash flow statement, the cash used by the operating activities of the Australian operation has been reported as a single line item. The results of the discontinued operations, which have been included in the condensed consolidated income statement, were as follows: Unaudited Unaudited Audited six months ended six months ended year ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Revenue 1,034 2,313 4,408 Expenses (2,138) (2,218) (4,507) Operating (loss)/profit (1,104) 95 (99) Finance costs (67) (69) (140) Loss before taxation (1,171) (26) (239) Taxation - - - Net loss attributable to discontinued operations (1,171) (26) (239) Loss per Ordinary Share Basic and diluted, cents (0.16) (0.00) (0.03) 5. LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE Basic loss per Ordinary Share is calculated by dividing the net loss for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period. The calculation of the basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share is based on the following data: Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited six months ended 30 June 2017 Audited year ended 31 December 2017 Continuing operations Continuing and discontinued operations Continuing operations Continuing and discontinued operations Continuing operations Continuing and discontinued operations USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Losses Losses for the purpose of basic loss per Ordinary Share (2,102) (3,273) (2,529) (2,555) (4,016) (4,255 Number '000 Number '000 Number '000 Number '000 Number '000 Number '000 Number of shares Weighted average number of shares for the purpose of basic loss per Ordinary Share 746,683 746,683 746,683 746,683 746,683 746,683 Loss per Ordinary Share Basic and diluted, cents per share (0.28) (0.44) (0.34) (0.34) (0.54) (0.57) Due to the losses incurred in the years reported there is no dilutive effect from the existing share options. or share based employment compensation plan . 6. ASSETS HELD FOR SALE As described in note 4, by the period end the Board had resolved to dispose of the Group's interest in Hydrodec Australia Pty Limited and these operations were classified as non-current assets held for sale and presented separately in the Consolidation Statement of Financial Position. The major classes of assets and liabilities comprising the operations classified as held for sale were as follows: Unaudited Unaudited Audited six months ended six months ended year ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Property, plant and equipment 4,800 - - Current assets including cash and cash equivalents 565 - - Current liabilities (1,663) - - Non-current liabilities (1,137) - - Total net assets held for sale 2,565 - - The Directors consider that the carrying amount of the net assets held for sale approximates to their fair value and no provision for impairment is required . 7. OTHER INTEREST-BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS Unaudited Unaudited Audited six months ended six months ended year ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Current liabilities Finance lease liabilities 1,524 1,729 1,800 Unsecured bank facility 1,319 1,319 1,319 Shareholder loan 12,788 - 11,021 15,631 3,048 14,140 Non-current liabilities Finance lease liabilities 4,551 7,015 6,177 Shareholder loan - 9,428 - 4,551 16,443 6,177 8. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS On 4 April 2018, the Company agreed an additional working capital facility of USD 0.7 million (£0.5 million) from Andrew Black, a non-executive Director and significant shareholder of the Company. The facility is secured over the assets of the Group, is non-interest bearing and is not subject to any arrangement or other fees. This facility was extended to USD 2.0 million (£1.5 million) on 31 May 2018. The principle of this additional facility was originally due for repayment on 31 December 2018, but the Company has subsequently agreed an option to extend the repayment date on all of the shareholder loans from Andrew Black to 31 December 2019. 9. SHARE CAPITAL Unaudited Unaudited Audited six months ended six months ended year ended 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Allotted, issued and fully paid 746,682,805 Ordinary Shares of 0.5 pence each 6,200 6,200 6,200 10. POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS On 7 September 2018, the Company agreed a further extension to the additional working capital facility referred to in note 8, taking the facility to USD 4 million (£3 million) on the same terms. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hydrodec Group plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:16:12 UTC 0 Latest news on HYDRODEC GROUP PLC 08:17a HYDRODEC : Half-year Report PU 08/22 HYDRODEC : Re-refining technology patent extended to Europe PU 08/22 HYDRODEC : unique transformer oil re-refining technology patent extended to Euro.. PU 08/03 HYDRODEC : Trading Update PU 06/04 HYDRODEC : 2017 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM PU 05/02 HYDRODEC : Q1 Trading Update PU 01/29 HYDRODEC : Pre-close Trading Update PU 2017 HYDRODEC : Extension of working capital facilities PU 2017 HYDRODEC : Grant of options PU 2017 HYDRODEC : Q3 Trading Update PU