HYDROGEN GROUP PLC
09/19 05:35:02 pm
76.5 GBp   +4.08%
HYDROGEN : Interim Dividend Timetable
PU
09/13HYDROGEN GROUP : half-yearly earnings release
08/10REPLACEMENT : Issue of Equity
PU
Hydrogen : Interim Dividend Timetable

09/19/2018 | 05:28pm CEST

Interim Dividend Timetable

Released : 19 Sep 2018 16:21

RNS Number : 3119B Hydrogen Group PLC 19 September 2018

Hydrogen Group Plc

INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

The Board of Hydrogen Group plc ("Hydrogen Group" or the "Group") (AIM: HYDG) announces an update to the interim dividend timetable.

On 18 September 2018, the Group announced that it would be paying an interim dividend of 0.5p per share, to be paid on 19 October 2018. This dividend will be payable to shareholders on the register on 28 September 2018, and not 21 September 2018, as previously announced.

Enquiries:

Hydrogen Group plc

020 7090 7702

Ian Temple, CEO

John Hunter, COO & CFO

Shore Capital (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

020 7408 4090

Edward Mansfield / James Thomas

Whitman Howard Limited (Joint Broker)

020 7659 1234

Hugh Rich

Notes to the editor

Hydrogen Group is a group of specialist recruitment and people solutions businesses with a proven global platform with clients' in over 50 countries. We deliver by building market leading niche specialist teams that develop a deep understanding of candidate and clients' needs and developing solutions.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Hydrogen Group plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 15:27:03 UTC
