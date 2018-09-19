Hydrogen : Interim Dividend Timetable

Interim Dividend Timetable

Released : 19 Sep 2018 16:21

Hydrogen Group Plc

INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

The Board of Hydrogen Group plc ("Hydrogen Group" or the "Group") (AIM: HYDG) announces an update to the interim dividend timetable.

On 18 September 2018, the Group announced that it would be paying an interim dividend of 0.5p per share, to be paid on 19 October 2018. This dividend will be payable to shareholders on the register on 28 September 2018, and not 21 September 2018, as previously announced.

Enquiries:

Hydrogen Group plc 020 7090 7702 Ian Temple, CEO John Hunter, COO & CFO Shore Capital (NOMAD and Joint Broker) 020 7408 4090 Edward Mansfield / James Thomas Whitman Howard Limited (Joint Broker) 020 7659 1234 Hugh Rich

Notes to the editor

Hydrogen Group is a group of specialist recruitment and people solutions businesses with a proven global platform with clients' in over 50 countries. We deliver by building market leading niche specialist teams that develop a deep understanding of candidate and clients' needs and developing solutions.

