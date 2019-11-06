Hydromer Inc. Announces Its Partnership With EuroDev to Expand on Demand for Its Specialty Coatings Products in Europe

Branchburg, NJ, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hydromer, Inc. (HYDI) is partnering with EuroDev to further their presence among European based companies requiring specialty coatings for biomedical and industrial applications. With EuroDev’s vast experience in the industrial and medical markets throughout Europe and Hydromer’s 40 years of expertise in developing specialty polymer and surface modification technologies, the partnership will provide a collaborative platform to rapidly serve the needs of companies ranging from start-ups to large multinationals based in Europe. This partnership will assist in furthering Hydromer’s legendary and proven technologies into Europe and support European medical device companies that are looking to establish or expand into North American markets.



“The global hydrophilic coatings market size is vast and undergoing exceptional growth in diverse markets including, medical devices and equipment, automotive, optical, electronic and chemical. Europe is one of the largest marketplaces of overall consumption, accounting for ~ 25% of the total market. Due to rising investments in medical infrastructure and expansion, demand will continue to rise for Hydromer’s high performance specialty coatings and services in Europe. This partnership with EuroDev will help us deliver even better and faster customer service to clients based in the EU,” said Peter M. von Dyck – CEO.

About EuroDev

EuroDev, founded in the Netherlands more than 20 years ago, works closely with clients to develop a unique business development model for European expansion. Their expertise spans a wide variety of sectors, including industrial and healthcare.

About Hydromer

Hydromer® is a leading global surface modification and coatings solutions and services provider. As a trusted partner to many of the most renowned and recognized companies worldwide, our solutions add material value to our clients’ products so that they can stand out in the marketplace. We are an innovation-driven, customer-centered organization with a focus on meeting our clients’ needs.

