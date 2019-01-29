Hydromer Inc. is Pleased to Announce the Addition of 2 New Executives to Continue to Propel Growth and Strengthen Its Legacy of Innovation

Branchburg, NJ, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hydromer, Inc. announces today that Mr. Ravi Rangarajan has joined the Hydromer family in the capacity of Vice President, Sales & Business Development – reporting directly to the CEO, Mr. Peter M. von Dyck. Mr. Rangarajan is a dynamic, decisive and results oriented Chemical/Manufacturing industry professional with multi-faceted experience in Sales, Marketing & R&D Management functions. He possesses an excellent grasp of chemical technologies, global sales strategies as well as business and finance skills that are instrumental in driving revenues, profitability and a culture of innovation. Ravi’s academic background is impressive and includes an MBA, Finance (University of Memphis), an MS in Chemical Engineering (Oregon State University) and a BS in Technology (Anna University). His most recent professional background includes the positions of Global Marketing Director at PolyOne, and Vice President, Global Marketing & Product Management at Rutland Group. Prior to these, he held various commercial leadership positions at Wacker Chemie, including Business Director for Americas and Marketing for Europe. Previously, he also served in Production and R&D roles at Hindustan Lever Limited (part of Unilever Group).



Hydromer Inc. is Pleased to Announce the Addition of 2 New Executives





Mr. Kurt Pfeifer also joined the Hydromer family in the capacity of Director of Marketing – reporting to Mr. Ravi Rangarajan. Kurt is a results-oriented executive marketing expert with a thorough understanding of traditional and digital marketing channels, creative design, corporate branding, advertising, social media, SEO and inbound sales lead generation. Mr. Pfeifer’s academic background includes a B.A. in Business Administration & Marketing (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) and an Associate Degree in Graphic Design (Gateway College). Kurt has managed marketing teams in diverse fields in many industries where he was vital in both developing and executing marketing strategies that led to exceptional corporate growth. His background includes the position of Marketing Director (MED-ED, Inc.), and serving as a Marketing Manager in various companies such as The Dwyer Group, Cosen USA, and iZone Imaging. He was also a Senior Graphic Designer in companies such as Telos Corp, Leo A Daly, and Virgin/EMI. With his deep expertise in areas such as marketing strategy, project management, customer engagement, lead generation, CRM reporting & tools, brand building, web analysis, graphic design, trade show/event marketing and budgeting and planning, Kurt will be a great addition to the Hydromer Team.

“The addition of these two proven industry veterans will further empower Hydromer in taking a more aggressive approach in the specialty polymer and surface coatings market which are multi-billion-dollar markets growing at exceptional rates around the globe. Hydromer is now better positioned than ever to expand on our legendary legacy of innovation and provide a more connected buyer with a smarter and seamless customer experience,” said Peter M. von Dyck, Hydromer’s CEO.



Hydromer, Inc. is an innovative ISO 9001:2015 technology-focused company engaged in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer based products for commercial markets including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Industrial Plastics, Cosmetic and Personal Care. Hydromer also provides highly specialized medical coating services to industry through its FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified Medical Products subsidiary.

