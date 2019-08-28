Log in
Hyflux Ltd.

HYFLUX LTD.

(HYFL)
Hyflux : Singapore's Hyflux says no definitive deal reached with UAE's Utico

08/28/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

(Reuters) - Singapore's indebted Hyflux Ltd said no definitive restructuring deal with Utico FZC has been reached yet after the United Arab Emirates-based utility company said a deal had been agreed where it would take 88% of the water treatment firm.

Both companies are, however, in advanced discussions and were trying to resolve some final issues before a definitive deal could be signed, Hyflux said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange late on Wednesday.

At the start of the week, Utico said a deal had been reached without disclosing financial details.

Hyflux, which is under a court-supervised restructuring process, was once considered a national champion running a strategically important water source for the city-state.

Utico did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYFLUX LTD. -4.55% 0.21 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 0.00% 8.18 End-of-day quote.13.61%
Managers
NameTitle
Ooi Lin Lum Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Cheow Teck Chang Group Executive Vice President-Operations
Suat Wah Lim Group Chief Financial Officer & Group EVP
Kiang Kok Teo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Joo Hai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYFLUX LTD.0.00%39
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY37.82%22 600
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD7.47%13 430
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-1.00%5 055
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS12.38%2 093
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO PARANA SANEPAR41.12%2 007
