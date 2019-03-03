Hyflux : Singapore's Hyflux takes $676.8 million impairment hit for nine-month results

Hyflux submitted its latest statement of financial position to the High Court of the Republic of Singapore on Friday, in which the impairment figure was released.

The investment holding firm, which caters to the city-state's water and fluid treatment segment as well as liquid separation applications for manufacturing sector, said the pro-forma restructured financials were prepared for "illustrative purposes only".

"...Hyflux intends to commission a further valuation to be undertaken by a different valuer for the purposes of finalising the 2018 full year financial results," the company said.

Hyflux is in the midst of a court-supervised reorganisation, after it applied to the country's high court in May to protect it against creditors as it restructured its debt.

In October, it said Indonesia's Salim Group and Medco Group agreed to acquire 60 percent of the company for S$400 million ($295 million), along with a loan of S$130 million.

