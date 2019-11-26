Log in
Hyflux : Update On Agreements Novation Of Contract For A Swro Desalination Package In Bandar Abbas, Iran

0
11/26/2019 | 06:43am EST

Nov 26, 2019

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 26, 2019 19:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON AGREEMENTS NOVATION OF CONTRACT FOR A SWRO DESALINATION PACKAGE IN BANDAR ABBAS, IRAN
Announcement Reference SG191126OTHRUQ1T
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chiang Chai Foong
Designation Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see file attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 62,598 bytes)


Disclaimer

Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 11:42:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 42,7 M
Chart HYFLUX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hyflux Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,04  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ooi Lin Lum Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kiang Kok Teo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Joo Hai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Cheong Gay Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Murugasu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYFLUX LTD135.29%31
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY31.44%21 568
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED9.07%13 666
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-3.75%4 930
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR74.30%2 168
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS7.56%1 994
Categories
