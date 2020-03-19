|
Hyflux : Update On Reorganisation Process - Receipt Of Letter Of Interest From FCC Aqualia S.A.
03/19/2020 | 01:15am EDT
Mar 19, 2020
|
Announcement Title
|
Other Scheme of Arrangement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Mar 19, 2020 11:54
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
UPDATE ON REORGANISATION PROCESS - RECEIPT OF LETTER OF INTEREST FROM FCC AQUALIA S.A.
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG200319OTHRL30A
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lim Poh Fong
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format)
|
Please see file attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 169,364 bytes)
Disclaimer
Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 05:07:01 UTC
|
|Latest news on HYFLUX LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2017
|-
|EBIT 2017
|-
|Net income 2017
|-
|Debt 2017
|-
|Yield 2017
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2017
|-
|P/E ratio 2018
|-
|Capi. / Sales2017
|-
|Capi. / Sales2018
|-
|Capitalization
|0,11 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|
|Average target price
|
|Last Close Price
|
0,00
|Spread / Highest target
|
-
|Spread / Average Target
|
-
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-