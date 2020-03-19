Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Hyflux Ltd    HYFXF   SG1J47889782

HYFLUX LTD

(HYFXF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hyflux : Update On Reorganisation Process - Receipt Of Letter Of Interest From FCC Aqualia S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 01:15am EDT

Mar 19, 2020

Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 19, 2020 11:54
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON REORGANISATION PROCESS - RECEIPT OF LETTER OF INTEREST FROM FCC AQUALIA S.A.
Announcement Reference SG200319OTHRL30A
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Poh Fong
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see file attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 169,364 bytes)


Disclaimer

Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 05:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HYFLUX LTD
01:15aHYFLUX : Update On Reorganisation Process - Receipt Of Letter Of Interest From F..
PU
03/18HYFLUX : Updates On Reorganisation Process - Availability Of List Of Parties Whi..
PU
03/17HYFLUX : Updates On Reorganisation Process - Notice Of Scheme Meetings
PU
03/09OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On Reorganisation Process - Press Stateme..
PU
02/27HYFLUX : Notice To File Proof Of Claim In Connection With Scheme Meeting(s)
PU
02/20OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On Reorganisation Process - Extension Of ..
PU
02/19OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Update On Reorganisation Process
PU
02/19OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : :Receipt of expression of interest from Longview I..
PU
02/07CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :cessation of non-executive independent dir..
PU
02/06ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATO : :requirement to perform quarterly reporti..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 0,11 M
Chart HYFLUX LTD
Duration : Period :
Hyflux Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ooi Lin Lum Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Kiang Kok Teo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Joo Hai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Cheong Gay Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Murugasu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYFLUX LTD-99.00%0
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.5.89%25 065
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED0.44%11 588
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-3.01%3 860
SJW GROUP-19.22%1 834
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-20.26%1 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group