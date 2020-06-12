|
Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Update On Reorganisation Process
06/12/2020 | 11:48am EDT
Jun 12, 2020
Announcement Title
Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 12, 2020 23:35
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
UPDATE ON REORGANISATION PROCESS
Announcement Reference
SG200612OTHRIUDJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Poh Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Please see file attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 152,866 bytes)
Disclaimer
Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 15:47:04 UTC
