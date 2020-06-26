Log in
Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Update On Reorganisation Process - Receipt Of Letter Of Interest From Mr Johnny Widjaja

06/26/2020 | 10:14am EDT

Jun 26, 2020

Announcement Title Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 26, 2020 22:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title UPDATE ON REORGANISATION PROCESS - RECEIPT OF LETTER OF INTEREST FROM MR JOHNNY WIDJAJA
Announcement Reference SG200626OTHRAZY6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Poh Fong
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see file attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 126,567 bytes)


Disclaimer

Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 14:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
