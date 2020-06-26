|
Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Update On Reorganisation Process - Receipt Of Letter Of Interest From Mr Johnny Widjaja
Jun 26, 2020
Announcement Title
Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 26, 2020 22:06
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
UPDATE ON REORGANISATION PROCESS - RECEIPT OF LETTER OF INTEREST FROM MR JOHNNY WIDJAJA
Announcement Reference
SG200626OTHRAZY6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Poh Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see file attached.
Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 14:13:01 UTC
