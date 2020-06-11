|
Other Scheme Of Arrangement :: Updates On Reorganisation Process - Case Management Conference
06/11/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
Jun 11, 2020
Announcement Title
Other Scheme of Arrangement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 11, 2020 23:59
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
UPDATES ON REORGANISATION PROCESS - CASE MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE
Announcement Reference
SG200611OTHRQT7H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Poh Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below-Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see file attached
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 120,740 bytes)
Disclaimer
Hyflux Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 16:17:07 UTC
