HYLA META : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Lotus Resources Limited (LOT) ACN/ARSN 119 992 175 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Providence Gold and Minerals Pty Ltd ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 004 881 789 The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 04/10/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 30/09/2019 The previous notice was dated 30/09/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (4) Consideration given Class (6) and Person's votes change relevant interest in relation to change number of affected changed (5) securities affected Providence Dillution due to total share Gold and issue of Minerals Pty rights issue Ltd ACN 004 04/10/2019 881 789 n/a n/a n/a Providence Gold and Dillution due Minerals Pty to total share Ltd ACN 004 issue of 881 789 ATF rights issue 04/10/2019 for The n/a n/a n/a Super Fund Dillution due 04/10/2019 Thomas John to total share n/a n/a n/a Burrows issue of rights issue

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association n/a n/a

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: