HYLEA METALS LTD

(HCODA)
HYLA META : Rights Issue Shortfall Complete

10/03/2019 | 10:47pm EDT

ASX Announcement

ASX CODE: LOT

4th October 2019

Non-Renounceable Entitlement Rights Issue Shortfall Allotted

Lotus Resources Limited (LOT, Lotus or the Company) are pleased to announce the allotment of the remaining 13,286,204 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.02 per share (with a free attaching option for every two shares issued at an exercise price of $0.04 and expiring 3 years from issue), for an additional $265,724.08 pursuant to the non-renounceable Entitlement offer, which closed on 18 September 2019.

Please refer to Appendix 3B lodged on 30 August 2019 in relation to the non-renounceable entitlement issue.

The Entitlement Offer is now fully subscribed with a total of $1 million raised, before costs.

For further information, contact:

Simon Andrew

Managing Director

+61 (08) 278 2441

Disclaimer

Hylea Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 02:46:01 UTC
