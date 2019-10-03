HYLA META : Rights Issue Shortfall Complete

ASX Announcement ASX CODE: LOT

4th October 2019

Non-Renounceable Entitlement Rights Issue Shortfall Allotted

Lotus Resources Limited (LOT, Lotus or the Company) are pleased to announce the allotment of the remaining 13,286,204 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.02 per share (with a free attaching option for every two shares issued at an exercise price of $0.04 and expiring 3 years from issue), for an additional $265,724.08 pursuant to the non-renounceable Entitlement offer, which closed on 18 September 2019.

Please refer to Appendix 3B lodged on 30 August 2019 in relation to the non-renounceable entitlement issue.

The Entitlement Offer is now fully subscribed with a total of $1 million raised, before costs.

