HYLA META : Rights Issue Shortfall Complete

ASX Announcement
ASX CODE: LOT
4th October 2019
Non-Renounceable Entitlement Rights Issue Shortfall Allotted
Lotus Resources Limited (LOT, Lotus or the Company) are pleased to announce the allotment of the remaining 13,286,204 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.02 per share (with a free attaching option for every two shares issued at an exercise price of $0.04 and expiring 3 years from issue), for an additional $265,724.08 pursuant to the non-renounceable Entitlement offer, which closed on 18 September 2019.
Please refer to Appendix 3B lodged on 30 August 2019 in relation to the non-renounceable entitlement issue.
The Entitlement Offer is now fully subscribed with a total of $1 million raised, before costs.
For further information, contact:
Simon Andrew
Managing Director
+61 (08) 278 2441
