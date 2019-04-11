Hyosung : Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon Holds ‘Insight Forum' for In-House Leaders

Hyosung (KRX:004800) held the “Second Insight Forum” for its executives and team managers.

Hyosung launched the forum in January for its in-house leaders to identify rapidly changing trends quickly and apply them effectively to their work. The forum takes place every other month, with great scholars and experts invited to speak on a wide range of issues.

In the Second Insight Forum, Hong Sung-guk, chief executive of the Hyean Research (former CEO of Mirae Asset Daewoo), gave a lecture entitled “Shrinking Society, the New Frame of the Korean Economy.” Hong noted that every part of our society is shrinking in the era of continued low growth, and called on companies to prepare to cope with the challenges of the age of smart factories and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“It is essential in listening to the voice of customers to accumulate knowledge in diverse fields through the Insight Forum and brace for fast-changing business environment,” Chairman Cho Hyun-joon said, “I will try to make Hyosung grow together with customers by building its capability to respond flexibly to changes in its business conditions.”

In addition to the forum, Hyosung runs MIT ILP (Industrial Liaison Program) with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in its continued effort to explore new business models.

