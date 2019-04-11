Log in
HYOSUNG CORP

(004800)
Hyosung : Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon Holds 'Insight Forum' for In-House Leaders

0
04/11/2019

Hyosung (KRX:004800) held the “Second Insight Forum” for its executives and team managers.

Hyosung launched the forum in January for its in-house leaders to identify rapidly changing trends quickly and apply them effectively to their work. The forum takes place every other month, with great scholars and experts invited to speak on a wide range of issues.

In the Second Insight Forum, Hong Sung-guk, chief executive of the Hyean Research (former CEO of Mirae Asset Daewoo), gave a lecture entitled “Shrinking Society, the New Frame of the Korean Economy.” Hong noted that every part of our society is shrinking in the era of continued low growth, and called on companies to prepare to cope with the challenges of the age of smart factories and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“It is essential in listening to the voice of customers to accumulate knowledge in diverse fields through the Insight Forum and brace for fast-changing business environment,” Chairman Cho Hyun-joon said, “I will try to make Hyosung grow together with customers by building its capability to respond flexibly to changes in its business conditions.”

In addition to the forum, Hyosung runs MIT ILP (Industrial Liaison Program) with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in its continued effort to explore new business models.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 3 013 B
EBIT 2019 173 B
Net income 2019 121 B
Debt 2019 2 208 B
Yield 2019 6,37%
P/E ratio 2019 13,12
P/E ratio 2020 12,49
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 1 572 B
Managers
NameTitle
Gyu-Young Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Hyun-Sang Cho Co-President & Director
Hyun-Joon Cho Chairman
Sang-Woon Lee Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Kwang-Oh Kim Vice President & Head-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYOSUNG CORP1 380
3M COMPANY11.32%122 067
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL21.08%117 158
SIEMENS4.31%96 392
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.00%82 654
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS19.18%50 316
