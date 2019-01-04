Hyosung : Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon Rewards Employees for Outstanding Results

Hyosung
(KRX:004800) Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon marked the end of 2018 with an award
ceremony for “the Proud Hyosung Person of the Year for 2018” at the
headquarters of Hyosung in Mapo, Seoul. The annual award is given to an
employee who made the most outstanding achievement of the year. Oh
Dong-woo, a general manager of Renewable Energy Sales Team, Hyosung
Heavy Industries, was selected as the Hyosung Person of the Year for
contributing to the increase of ESS (Energy Storage System) orders. He
received a plaque and 50 million won in prize money.
Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon recognized Oh’s contributions to Hyosung taking
the largest share in domestic ESS market by finding market needs quickly
and tackling the sector of ESS for solar power plant and peak shaving.
Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon has consistently emphasized the importance of
listening to the voice of customers. Oh propelled the increase in orders
with a strategy to expand cooperative relations with a wide array of
business clients including EPC contractors in the solar industry,
investors in ESS, and battery suppliers. The ESS business division of
Hyosung Heavy Industries estimates that its 2018 sales may have
increased more than 500 percent from 2017.
“Thank you for producing excellent results with an extraordinary passion
and spirit of challenge,” Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon said, congratulating
award winners. “I ask all of the employees to keep listening to the
voice of customers in 2019 to find what they want and what to do to
raise customer value. I also ask you to innovate after placing customers
at the center of your task.”
