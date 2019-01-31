Hyosung : Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon Seeks for New Business Model with MIT

Members of MIT faculty and officials of six global start-ups visited the
headquarters of Hyosung
(KRX:004800) in Mapo-gu, Seoul, and held ‘MIT ILP Seminar’ under their
industrial liaison program.
Professor Polina Anikeeva introduced nanoscale optical fiber, artificial muscles and smart fiber
Professor Polina Anikeeva of MIT Department of Materials Science and
Engineering gave a lecture on nanoscale optical fiber which can repair
nerve damage. Professor Rafael Gomez-Bombarelli presented his findings
on how to develop new materials by using big data and artificial
intelligence. Six global technology start-ups -- Privo Technologies,
Affectiva, Liquid Piston, Osaro, Silverthread and Catalog -- introduced
the cutting-edge technologies which propelled their growth.
MIT ILP and its related seminars are held based on Hyosung Chairman Cho
Hyun-joon’s philosophy of technology management. Chairman Cho has revved
up Hyosung’s growth engine by applying high technologies such as big
data IT solutions to its flagship business areas. He has emphasized that
Hyosung must not stop innovating technology, among others, to raise the
level of customer satisfaction, because technology is the starting point
of finished products.
Last year Hyosung
TNC Corp. and Hyosung
ITX Co., Ltd., an IT unit of Hyosung, developed a program to raise
the efficiency of manufacturing process by fusing Internet of Things,
big data analysis and smart sensor technologies. Hyosung
Heavy Industries Corp. utilized ICT in developing Asset Health
Management Solution for substations, which can detect abnormal signs of
facility early through big data analysis.
“Hyosung has strived to secure original core technologies and innovate
them. Unbounded technology fusion along with technology innovation will
be an important axis of growth momentum in the future,” Chairman Cho
Hyun-joon said. “We will hold seminars with the world’s great scholars
and researchers regularly for continued exchanges of trend-setting
technologies and create a new business model sustainable for more than a
century by using our original technologies when we collaborate with
them.”
