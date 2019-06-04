Log in
Hyosung : Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon Tries to Pass Down Fallen Soldiers' Spirit of Sacrifice to Future Generations

0
06/04/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Hyosung (KRX:004800) employees cleaned up Seoul National Cemetery, a resting place for fallen service members, veterans and patriots, about a week before June which is “Memorial Month” in Korea.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604006134/en/

Hyosung employees cleaned up Seoul National Cemetery, a resting place for fallen service members, ve ...

Hyosung employees cleaned up Seoul National Cemetery, a resting place for fallen service members, veterans and patriots, about a week before June which is "Memorial Month" in Korea. "We must never forget the soldiers who gave their lives for our country," Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon has often said, "I will try to pass down their spirit of sacrifice to the future generations." About 15 Hyosung employees visited Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, on May 29, prayed at the memorial, laid flowers on graves, cleaned tombstones and removed weeds. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We must never forget the soldiers who gave their lives for our country,” Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon has often said, “I will try to pass down their spirit of sacrifice to the future generations.”

About 15 Hyosung employees visited Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, on May 29, prayed at the memorial, laid flowers on graves, cleaned tombstones and removed weeds.

Hyosung established sisterhood relationship with Seoul National Cemetery in 2014, and has since cleaned up one of its sections twice a year. The cemetery maintains sisterhood ties with companies, each of them tasked with taking care of a section.

Section 9 assigned to Hyosung contains graves of 627 service members and police officers who were killed in action or died on duty.

Meanwhile, Hyosung has sponsored a military project to improve the living conditions of war veterans since 2012 in a bid to honor patriots and express its gratitude to them.


© Business Wire 2019
