Hyosung : Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon Unveils First-rate Products at Chinaplas 2019

Hyosung Chemical (KRX:298000) participated in Chinaplas 2019, an international exhibition of plastics and rubber industries, in Guangzhou, China, from May 21-24.

Hyosung Chemical held meetings with about 40 customer companies during the fair to get their feedback. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyosung Chemical held meetings with about 40 customer companies during the fair to get their feedback.

“A company cannot exist if it fails to identify and satisfy customer needs,” Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon said in his New Year’s message this year, “Everything we do must start with listening to our customers.”

In the exposition, Hyosung Chemical unveiled new polypropylene products to be produced in Vietnam before being released to the market. They were materials of frequently used household items, such as food containers, felt for diapers, mask filters and packaging film.

In the meantime, Hyosung Chemical is currently setting up a PP integrated production system in Vietnam, which will range from LPG storage tanks to dehydrogenation processes. It plans to build a plant with an annual capacity of 300,000 tons this year and add another with the same capacity by 2020 to expand its share in the PP market.

