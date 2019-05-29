Log in
Hyosung : Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon Unveils First-rate Products at Chinaplas 2019

05/29/2019 | 12:59am EDT

Hyosung Chemical (KRX:298000) participated in Chinaplas 2019, an international exhibition of plastics and rubber industries, in Guangzhou, China, from May 21-24.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005870/en/

Hyosung Chemical (KRX:298000) participated in Chinaplas 2019, an international exhibition of plastic ...

Hyosung Chemical (KRX:298000) participated in Chinaplas 2019, an international exhibition of plastics and rubber industries, in Guangzhou, China, from May 21-24. Hyosung Chemical held meetings with about 40 customer companies during the fair to get their feedback. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyosung Chemical held meetings with about 40 customer companies during the fair to get their feedback.

“A company cannot exist if it fails to identify and satisfy customer needs,” Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-Joon said in his New Year’s message this year, “Everything we do must start with listening to our customers.”

In the exposition, Hyosung Chemical unveiled new polypropylene products to be produced in Vietnam before being released to the market. They were materials of frequently used household items, such as food containers, felt for diapers, mask filters and packaging film.

In the meantime, Hyosung Chemical is currently setting up a PP integrated production system in Vietnam, which will range from LPG storage tanks to dehydrogenation processes. It plans to build a plant with an annual capacity of 300,000 tons this year and add another with the same capacity by 2020 to expand its share in the PP market.


Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 3 025 B
EBIT 2019 182 B
Net income 2019 119 B
Debt 2019 1 965 B
Yield 2019 6,05%
P/E ratio 2019 13,96
P/E ratio 2020 12,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 1 654 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 91 500  KRW
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gyu-Young Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Hyun-Sang Cho Co-President & Director
Hyun-Joon Cho Chairman
Sang-Woon Lee Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Kwang-Oh Kim Vice President & Head-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYOSUNG CORP1 345
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL26.16%121 300
SIEMENS8.13%100 112
3M COMPANY-12.83%95 739
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.83%82 412
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.02%47 472
