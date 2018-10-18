Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Hyosung Corp    004800   KR7004800009

HYOSUNG CORP (004800)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hyosung : Chairman Hyun Joon Cho of Hyosung Group Marks 20 Years of Cooperation and Friendship with Zhejiang Province of China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 09:20am CEST

Chairman Hyun Joon Cho of the Hyosung Group (KRX:004800) met with Yuan Jia Jin, governor of Zhejiang Province of China, on Aug. 25 at the Banpo head office building and sought ways to promote mutual cooperation in business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005301/en/

Chairman Hyun Joon Cho of the Hyosung Group (left) met with Yuan Jia Jin, governor of Zhejiang Provi ...

Chairman Hyun Joon Cho of the Hyosung Group (left) met with Yuan Jia Jin, governor of Zhejiang Province of China (right), on Aug. 25 at the Banpo head office building and sought ways to promote mutual cooperation in business. (Photo: Business Wire)

It is the second time Zhejiang Province’s top leader visited Hyosung following President Xi Jinping (the then party secretary of Zhejiang Province) who met with Honorary Chairman Suck-Rai Cho in 2005.

“We have grown in China for the past 20 years together with Zhejiang Province as the base of the Global Hyosung. I hope Zhejiang Province will continue to be a partner of the Centennial Hyosung by maintaining the friendship forever,” Chairman Hyun Joon Cho said during the meeting.

“When President Xi Jinping visited Hyosung in 2005 as the party secretary of Zhejiang Province, I met him together with Honorary Chairman Suck-Rai Cho and sought ways to boost the economy of Zhejiang Province. At that time, the Honorary Chairman personally participated in the briefing session for investment in China hosted by Party Secretary Xi Jinping and supported the effort of Zhejiang Province to attract investment. In accordance with the wish of the Honorary Chairman, I will do my best to make Hyosung the most trustworthy partner of Zhejiang Province,” Chairman Hyun Joon Cho said.

Hyosung is celebrating the 20th year of its business operation in Zhejiang Province this year. In 1999, a factory was built by Hyosung in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province in China as the first overseas production base of Spandex by the initiative of Chairman Hyun Joon Cho under the C(China)-Project. Chairman Cho targeted the domestic sales in China as well as the global market with a localization strategy based mainly in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province.

As a result, Hyosung became the No. 1 enterprise in the world’s Spandex market in 2010. Hyosung maintains a dominant position in the Chinese market operating factories in Jiaxing, which produce not only Spandex but also tire cord, nylon film, polyester yarn, etc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYOSUNG CORP
09:20aHYOSUNG : Chairman Hyun Joon Cho of Hyosung Group Marks 20 Years of Cooperation ..
BU
10/16HYOSUNG : Chairman Hyun Joon Cho Turns Global Spandex Plants into Smart Factorie..
BU
10/12HYOSUNG : Chairman Hyun Joon Cho of Hyosung Highlighted Customized Marketing Act..
BU
07/30HYOSUNG : Rs. 1.2 b Colombo grid substations contract to South Korean firm
AQ
06/29LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : Pp Process Technology Selected for New Plant in Viet..
AQ
06/26LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : Hyosung Vietnam Corp. Ltd. Selects LyondellBasell&rs..
AQ
06/04HYOSUNG : launches holding company, 4 affiliates
AQ
02/22HYOSUNG : Maharashtra, Hyosung Group sign MoU for spandex unit
AQ
02/17HYOSUNG : to invest Rs 3,000 cr in Maha spandex project
AQ
01/26HYOSUNG : chief stresses global perspective to make firm top global player
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 2 747 B
EBIT 2018 105 B
Net income 2018 3 145 B
Debt 2018 2 790 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,34
P/E ratio 2019 8,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 641 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 335 859  KRW
Spread / Average Target 622%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Joon Cho Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gyu-Young Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Hyun-Sang Cho Co-President & Director
Sang-Woon Lee Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Kwang-Oh Kim Vice President & Head-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYOSUNG CORP566
3M COMPANY-15.48%116 284
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.85%115 996
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.40%107 074
SIEMENS-13.47%97 838
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-21.34%43 821
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.