Hyosung : Chairman Hyun Joon Cho of Hyosung Group Marks 20 Years of Cooperation and Friendship with Zhejiang Province of China

Chairman Hyun Joon Cho of the Hyosung
Group (KRX:004800) met with Yuan Jia Jin, governor of Zhejiang
Province of China, on Aug. 25 at the Banpo head office building and
sought ways to promote mutual cooperation in business.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005301/en/
Chairman Hyun Joon Cho of the Hyosung Group (left) met with Yuan Jia Jin, governor of Zhejiang Province of China (right), on Aug. 25 at the Banpo head office building and sought ways to promote mutual cooperation in business. (Photo: Business Wire)
It is the second time Zhejiang Province’s top leader visited Hyosung
following President Xi Jinping (the then party secretary of Zhejiang
Province) who met with Honorary Chairman Suck-Rai Cho in 2005.
“We have grown in China for the past 20 years together with Zhejiang
Province as the base of the Global Hyosung. I hope Zhejiang Province
will continue to be a partner of the Centennial Hyosung by maintaining
the friendship forever,” Chairman Hyun Joon Cho said during the meeting.
“When President Xi Jinping visited Hyosung in 2005 as the party
secretary of Zhejiang Province, I met him together with Honorary
Chairman Suck-Rai Cho and sought ways to boost the economy of Zhejiang
Province. At that time, the Honorary Chairman personally participated in
the briefing session for investment in China hosted by Party Secretary
Xi Jinping and supported the effort of Zhejiang Province to attract
investment. In accordance with the wish of the Honorary Chairman, I will
do my best to make Hyosung the most trustworthy partner of Zhejiang
Province,” Chairman Hyun Joon Cho said.
Hyosung is celebrating the 20th year of its business operation in
Zhejiang Province this year. In 1999, a factory was built by Hyosung in
Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province in China as the first overseas production
base of Spandex by the initiative of Chairman Hyun Joon Cho under the
C(China)-Project. Chairman Cho targeted the domestic sales in China as
well as the global market with a localization strategy based mainly in
Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province.
As a result, Hyosung became the No. 1 enterprise in the world’s Spandex
market in 2010. Hyosung maintains a dominant position in the Chinese
market operating factories in Jiaxing, which produce not only Spandex
but also tire cord, nylon film, polyester yarn, etc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005301/en/