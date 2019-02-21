Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Hypera    HYPE3   BRHYPEACNOR0

HYPERA

(HYPE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/21
28.9 BRL   -1.93%
06:55pHYPERA : Material Fact - Guidance 2019
PU
2018HYPERA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018HYPERA : Notice to the Market - Reduction of Relevant Stake
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hypera : Material Fact - Guidance 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 06:55pm EST

HYPERA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF No. 02.932.074/0001-91

NIRE 35.300.353.251

MATERIAL FACT

HYPERA S.A. ("Company" or "Hypera Pharma"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Instruction No. 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), of January 3, 2002, as amended, and Instruction CVM No. 480, of December 7, 2009, as amended, and in accordance with the best corporate governance practices, publishes to the market the following financial projection ("Guidance") for the year of 2019:

  • Net income of around R$1,225.0 million.

This projection is based on the analysis of the macroeconomic environment and the dynamics of the markets in which the Company operates.

The present material fact includes projections reflecting solely the perception of the Company's Management about factors that may impact its performance, such as general economic conditions, in addition to the dynamics of the markets in which it is involved and its operations, being therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. Any modification in the perception of such factors may cause the projection to be amended. Finally, the projection published herein does not constitute a promise of performance and the concrete results achieved by the Company during the year of 2019 may not correspond to those forecasted in the present Guidance.

São Paulo, February 21st, 2019

HYPERA S.A.

Adalmario Ghovatto Satheler do Couto

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Hypera SA published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 23:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYPERA
06:55pHYPERA : Material Fact - Guidance 2019
PU
2018HYPERA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018HYPERA : Notice to the Market - Reduction of Relevant Stake
PU
2018HYPERA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018HYPERA : Notice to the Market - New CH Head
PU
2018HYPERA : Half-year results
CO
2018HYPERA : Proxy Statments
CO
2018HYPERMARCAS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018HYPERMARCAS : Notice to the Market - 06.11.18
PU
2018HYPERMARCAS : Notice to the Market - 05.23.18
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 3 835 M
EBIT 2018 1 259 M
Net income 2018 1 134 M
Finance 2018 1 260 M
Yield 2018 3,39%
P/E ratio 2018 16,61
P/E ratio 2019 15,51
EV / Sales 2018 4,53x
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
Capitalization 18 632 M
Chart HYPERA
Duration : Period :
Hypera Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPERA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cláudio Bergamo dos Santos Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
João Alves de Queiroz Filho Chairman
Vivian Angiolucci Chief Financial Officer
Esteban Malpica Fomperosa Director
Bernardo Malpica Hernández Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYPERA-2.32%5 013
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.15%365 688
PFIZER-2.41%244 760
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.68%237 660
NOVARTIS7.90%231 060
MERCK AND COMPANY3.95%206 548
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.