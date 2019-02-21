Hypera : Material Fact - Guidance 2019

HYPERA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF No. 02.932.074/0001-91

NIRE 35.300.353.251

MATERIAL FACT

HYPERA S.A. ("Company" or "Hypera Pharma"), in compliance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Instruction No. 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), of January 3, 2002, as amended, and Instruction CVM No. 480, of December 7, 2009, as amended, and in accordance with the best corporate governance practices, publishes to the market the following financial projection ("Guidance") for the year of 2019:

 Net income of around R$1,225.0 million.

This projection is based on the analysis of the macroeconomic environment and the dynamics of the markets in which the Company operates.

The present material fact includes projections reflecting solely the perception of the Company's Management about factors that may impact its performance, such as general economic conditions, in addition to the dynamics of the markets in which it is involved and its operations, being therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. Any modification in the perception of such factors may cause the projection to be amended. Finally, the projection published herein does not constitute a promise of performance and the concrete results achieved by the Company during the year of 2019 may not correspond to those forecasted in the present Guidance.

São Paulo, February 21st, 2019

HYPERA S.A.

Adalmario Ghovatto Satheler do Couto

Investor Relations Officer