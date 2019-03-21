Hypera : Notice to the Market

HYPERA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/MF No. 02.932.074/0001-91

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.353.251

CVM Code No. 21431

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

HYPERA S.A ("Hypera Pharma" or "Company") hereby informs that the Company's management presented on this date the Management's Proposal regarding the Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting ("Meeting") convened for April 24, 2019, which includes, among other matters, the appointment of new Chairman and board members.

Mr. Luiz Eduardo Violland, the current Chairman of the Board of Directors, will terminate his term on the date of the Meeting as expected and will focus on his personal projects. As president of the Company's Pharmaceutical Division, between April 2011 and December 2017, and as member and chairman of Board of Directors (since April 2017), Mr. Violland has played a key leadership role in implementing Hypera Pharma's strategy, organizational culture and people management. The Company thanks the executive for his valuable contribution in transforming Hypera Pharma into a purely pharmaceutical business.

The Company's management proposed the election of Mr. Alvaro Stainfeld Link as Chairman of the Board of Directors, following the succession plan for this position and the continuity to the Company's strategic planning. Mr. Stainfeld has been a member of the Company's Board of Directors since April 2014 and is also member of the Audit and Management Committees. Mr. Stainfeld's appointment is in line with his increasing involvement in the Company's strategic decisions in recent years, in view of his active participation as a member of the Company's management.

The election of Dr. Flair José Carrilho was also proposed to compose the Board of Directors as an independent member. Dr. Carrilho, chief physician of Gastroenterology of Instituto Central do Hospital das Clínicas and board member of Instituto Central do Hospital das Clínicas, will add to Hypera Pharma´s management new competencies in the research and development of medicines area, enhancing the innovation culture of the Company, considering his participation in various forums of research and scientific publications for the national and international pharmaceutical industry.

In addition, Mr. Hugo Barreto Sodré Leal was also appointed as member of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Hugo is a lawyer and partner of Cescon, Barrieu, Flesch & Barreto Sociedade de Advogados and will help strengthening the Company's risk management, compliance and internal controls procedures under the responsibility

of the Board of Directors.

The CVs of the directors appointed are attached and the Management's Proposal is available on the Company's Investor Relations website, including the names of all candidates appointed to the Board of Directors, as well as their professional background.

São Paulo, March 21, 2019.

Hypera S.A.

Adalmario Ghovatto Satheler do Couto

Investor Relations Officer (IRO)

CURRICULUMS

Mr. Alvaro Stainfeld Link is board member of Universo Online SA and officer of MC Capital Group Ltd since 2002. He held several positions at Goldman Sachs & Co, including investment banking vice-president in New York, having participated in several capital markets financial operations and M&As. Mr. Stainfeld holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Universidad de la Republica, Uruguay, and an MBA from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University.

Dr. Flair José Carrilho is professor at the Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de São Paulo - FMUSP, from where he holds his master's degree, doctor's degree and lecturer degree in Medicine, as well as public tender approved professor. He was the president of the Board of Directors of the Instituto Central do Hospital das Clínicas of FMUSP for eight years (2007-2014). He is currently head of the Gastroenterology Department of FMUSP, as well as professor and head of the Gastroenterology and Clinical Hepatology of Hospital das Clínicas.

Mr. Hugo Barreto Sodré Leal holds a bachelor's degree from Faculdade de Direito da Universidade Federal da Bahia (UFBA), is specialist in Tax Law by Instituto Brasileiro de Estudos Tributários (IBET), holds a master's degree in Tax Law from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo (PUC/SP) and a master's degree in International Tax Law from the New York University School of Law (NYU). Since 2011, Mr. Hugo is partner of Cescon, Barrieu, Flesch & Barreto Sociedade de Advogados.