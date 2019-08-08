Hypera : Notice to the Market - Reduction of Relevant Stake

HYPERA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/MF No. 02.932.074/0001-91
Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.353.251
CVM Code No. 21431
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
HYPERA S.A. ("Company" or "Hypera Pharma") hereby informs that, pursuant to the provisions of article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, has received a notice from BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock") regarding the reduction of equity interests in the Company. BlackRock informed that manages 31,607,122 (thirty one million, six hundred and seven thousand, one hundred and twenty two) common shares of the Company, corresponding to approximately 4.99% of its capital stock.
Additionally, we inform that, according to the same notice, BlackRock and its affiliates currently do not intend to change the control or the management structure of the Company.
Enclosed herewith is the letter sent by BlackRock.
São Paulo, August 8th, 2019.
HYPERA S.A.
Adalmario Ghovatto Satheler do Couto
Investor Relations Officer
