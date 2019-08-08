Log in
HYPERA

(HYPE3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/08
31.35 BRL   -1.69%
Hypera : Notice to the Market - Reduction of Relevant Stake

08/08/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

HYPERA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/MF No. 02.932.074/0001-91

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.353.251

CVM Code No. 21431

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

HYPERA S.A. ("Company" or "Hypera Pharma") hereby informs that, pursuant to the provisions of article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, has received a notice from BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock") regarding the reduction of equity interests in the Company. BlackRock informed that manages 31,607,122 (thirty one million, six hundred and seven thousand, one hundred and twenty two) common shares of the Company, corresponding to approximately 4.99% of its capital stock.

Additionally, we inform that, according to the same notice, BlackRock and its affiliates currently do not intend to change the control or the management structure of the Company.

Enclosed herewith is the letter sent by BlackRock.

São Paulo, August 8th, 2019.

HYPERA S.A.

Adalmario Ghovatto Satheler do Couto

Investor Relations Officer

Hypera SA published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 22:25:01 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 3 410 M
EBIT 2019 1 228 M
Net income 2019 1 170 M
Finance 2019 1 009 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 5,50x
EV / Sales2020 4,35x
Capitalization 19 776 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Cláudio Bergamo dos Santos Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
João Alves de Queiroz Filho Chairman
Vivian Angiolucci Chief Financial Officer
Esteban Malpica Fomperosa Director
Bernardo Malpica Hernández Director
Sector and Competitors
