HyperSolar Secures Solar Cells for GEN 1 Pilot Plant

SANTA BARBARA, CA , July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperSolar, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, announced today that it has purchased 6000 triple-junction amorphous silicon solar cells. The purchase represents the acquisition of the solar cells called for by the plans for the initial pilot plant.

These cells will be used specifically for a plant incorporating the Company’s Gen 1 technology. Late in 2018, HyperSolar announced its intention to build the plant, and that has been the focus of intensive effort in the laboratory, and with manufacturers, and engineering firms for component fabrication and plant construction.

“The identification and acquisition of the required solar cells represent a significant step toward the completion of our patented hydrogen generator, the driving core of the Gen 1 pilot plant,” said Tim Young, CEO of HyperSolar. “Critical and thorough research was required to identify the right set of cells for our unique application.”

For the manufacture of the hydrogen generator, the purchased solar cells must now be customized using protective coatings and catalysts as well as mechanical alterations. However, management believes that once the new solar cells have been modified, the completion of the pilot plant could be relatively straight forward—as much of the work will proceed along well-proven methodology.

The plant will be a true plug and play plant, in that any hydrogen generating technology, be it Gen 1 or the Company’s patented nanotechnology, Gen 2, can be used within the plant’s supporting infrastructure. The same will be true of other plants to be constructed going forward.

Mr. Young concluded, “The acquisition of this key component represents our commitment to completing the construction of our initial pilot plants. For our team, it also signals the coming reward for long years of dedicated effort to bring forth a truly game-changing technology.”

About HyperSolar, Inc.

HyperSolar is developing a breakthrough, low cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about HyperSolar, please visit our website at www.hypersolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, th e impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.