Hypoport AG: EUROPACE lending marketplace adds to its success story in the first quarter of 2019



11.04.2019 / 07:27

Volume of EUROPACE transactions in the first quarter of 2019



- Relevant markets for the mortgage finance, building finance and personal loans product groups grew only slightly at the start of the year

- Savings banks, cooperative banks and independent loan brokerage advisors increased their transaction volumes on EUROPACE at a much faster pace than the rate of expansion of the market as a whole

- Rate of transaction volume growth for the cooperative banks hit 82 per cent at the start of the new year, having already risen over the course of 2018

- At 56 per cent, savings banks maintained a high rate of transaction volume growth





Berlin, 11 April 2019: EUROPACE, the largest B2B platform in Germany for mortgage finance, building finance products and personal loans, saw its transaction volume* rise by 14 per cent to EUR15.5 billion in the first three months of 2019 (Q1 2018: EUR13.5 billion). The transaction volume per sales day** also went up by 14 per cent to reach EUR245 million in the same period (Q1 2018: EUR215 million).



The increase in the volume of transactions was driven by further gains in market share in the largest product group, mortgage finance, and in the building finance product group. At the same time, the smallest product group, personal loans, registered a decrease in volume compared with the exceptionally strong figure reported for the first quarter of 2018. The volume in the mortgage finance product group advanced by 16 per cent to EUR12.1 billion (Q1 2018: EUR10.4 billion). In the building finance product group, the transaction volume grew by 17 per cent to EUR2.5 billion (Q1 2018: EUR2.2 billion). The transaction volume in the personal loans product group was down slightly compared with the excellent figure for the prior-year period, falling by 10 per cent from EUR1.0 billion to EUR0.9 billion. The mortgage finance and building finance product groups, which together account for most (around 95 per cent) of the volume of transactions on EUROPACE, thus again considerably exceeded the growth rates of their respective markets. According to Deutsche Bundesbank statistics, the volume of new mortgage finance business in Germany rose by approximately 5 per cent in the period January to February*** 2019. In the same period, the volume of new business for building finance agreements expanded by roughly 8 per cent. The volume of new business for consumer loans was up by 10 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2018.

FINMAS, the sub-marketplace for institutions in the Savings Banks Finance Group, and GENOPACE, the sub-marketplace for cooperative banks, both increased their transaction volumes at a faster rate than the overall EUROPACE marketplace in the first three months of 2019. Using FINMAS, institutions in the Savings Banks Finance Group brokered a 56 per cent higher transaction volume (Q1 2019: EUR1.3 billion; Q1 2018: EUR0.8 billion). In the cooperative banking sector, institutions used GENOPACE to generate a volume of EUR0.7 billion, an impressive year-on-year rise of 82 per cent (Q1 2018: EUR0.4 billion). There was also encouraging growth in the volume generated by the non-captive financial advisors that use EUROPACE.

Product suppliers on the financial marketplace are divided into three groups: private banks and insurance companies, savings banks and cooperative banks. Traditionally the largest group, private banks and insurance companies achieved further growth in the volume that they generated as product suppliers to reach a total of EUR11.7 billion (Q1 2018: EUR10.7 billion). The savings banks and cooperative banks, which have not made much use of digital technologies to date, also further increased their new lending business, achieving stronger growth than the private banks and insurance companies. As product suppliers, the savings banks generated a volume of EUR2.3 billion (Q1 2018: EUR1.8 billion) and the cooperative banks EUR1.5 billion (Q1 2018: EUR1.0 billion).

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport AG, explains the volume growth on EUROPACE as follows: "The increases in volume that began at the cooperative banks during 2018 have picked up significantly. This is thanks to our new collaborative ventures, such as the BAUFINEX business operated with Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall, and the addition of further contractual partners on GENOPACE. The cooperative banks have become the next group to benefit from digitalisation."



Volume of transactions* on EUROPACE (EUR billion) Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Q1 change Total transaction volume 15.46 13.52 +14.3 of which mortgage finance 12.08 10.41 +16.1 of which building finance 2.51 2.15 +16.8 of which personal loans 0.86 0.96 -9.8

* All figures on the volume of financial products processed (mortgage finance, building finance and personal loans) are stated before cancellations and, consequently, cannot be compared directly with the revenue figures shown, which exclude subsequent cancellations. Neither the revenue nor the earnings generated by Hypoport can be directly extrapolated from the transaction figures given above.

** Sales days are defined as the number of bank working days less half of the number of 'bridging days' (days falling between public holidays and weekends).

*** Deutsche Bundesbank's figures for the period January to February 2019; figures for March 2019 have not yet been published.

About Hypoport AG

Hypoport AG is headquartered in Berlin and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group, which has a workforce of more than 1,500 employees, is a network of technology companies serving the credit, real-estate and insurance industries. These independent subsidiaries are grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates EUROPACE, which is an online financial marketplace and the largest German transaction platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 500 partners - banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute some 35,000 transactions per month on EUROPACE, generating a volume of around EUR5 billion. Besides EUROPACE, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the Credit Platform segment.

The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden AG and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgage finance, insurance or pension products.

All property-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of loan brokerage for private clients, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment (previously Institutional Clients segment) with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation and management of properties.



The Insurance Platform segment operates Smart InsurTech, a web-based B2B platform for advice, comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies.



The shares of Hypoport AG are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX since 2015.



