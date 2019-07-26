Log in
HYPOPORT AG

(HYQ)
  Report  
Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and an increase of EBIT for the second quarter 2019

07/26/2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and an increase of EBIT for the second quarter 2019

26-Jul-2019 / 15:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and an increase of EBIT for the second quarter 2019


Berlin, 26 July 2019: The preliminary Q2 2019 results of Hypoport AG, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show a significant increase of revenue and an increase of EBIT on the prior-year figures.

For the second quarter 2019, the Hypoport Group expects revenue of approx. EUR78 million (Q2 2018: EUR61.6 million) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of approx. EUR8 million (Q2 2018: EUR7.3 million). Thereof revenue increased by around 28 per cent and EBIT increased by around 7 per cent compared with the second quarter of the previous year.

Hypoport AG will be publishing its final results for the second quarter 2019 as planned on 5 August this year.


Contact
Hypoport AG
Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
www.hypoport.de


Key data on Hypoport's shares
ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

26-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hypoport AG
Klosterstraße 71
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49/30 42086-0
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 847575

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

847575  26-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=847575&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
