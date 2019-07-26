DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and an increase of EBIT for the second quarter 2019



26-Jul-2019 / 15:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and an increase of EBIT for the second quarter 2019



Berlin, 26 July 2019: The preliminary Q2 2019 results of Hypoport AG, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show a significant increase of revenue and an increase of EBIT on the prior-year figures.



For the second quarter 2019, the Hypoport Group expects revenue of approx. EUR78 million (Q2 2018: EUR61.6 million) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of approx. EUR8 million (Q2 2018: EUR7.3 million). Thereof revenue increased by around 28 per cent and EBIT increased by around 7 per cent compared with the second quarter of the previous year.

Hypoport AG will be publishing its final results for the second quarter 2019 as planned on 5 August this year.



Contact

Hypoport AG

Jan H. Pahl

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

www.hypoport.de



Key data on Hypoport's shares

ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchanges symbol HYQ