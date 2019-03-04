DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG increases revenue significantly in 2018 to EUR266 million and anticipates EBIT of EUR29 million for the year



04-March-2019 / 18:46 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



Hypoport AG increases revenue significantly in 2018 to EUR266 million and anticipates EBIT of EUR29 million for the year



Berlin, 04 March 2019: The preliminary financial results for the Hypoport Group, which were validated at today's meeting of the Management Board, indicate a significant increase in revenue of 36% to EUR266 million for 2018, which is ahead of forecast for revenue. Based on these preliminary results, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was EUR29 million, representing an increase of 26%.



The significant increase in revenue was driven especially by the strong revenue growth in the Credit Platform segment in the fourth quarter of 2018.





The financial results presented to the Management Board still need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board. Hypoport will be publishing its detailed preliminary financial results for 2018 as planned on 11 March of this year, followed by the annual report on 25 March 2019.



Investor Relations

Jan H. Pahl

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +49 (0)30 420 861 942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519

Email: ir@hypoport.de

Key data on Hypoport's shares

ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchange symbol HYQ