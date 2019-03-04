Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hypoport AG    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT AG

(HYQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG increases revenue significantly in 2018 to EUR266 million and anticipates EBIT of EUR29 million for the year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 12:50pm EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG increases revenue significantly in 2018 to EUR266 million and anticipates EBIT of EUR29 million for the year

04-March-2019 / 18:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)


Hypoport AG increases revenue significantly in 2018 to EUR266 million and anticipates EBIT of EUR29 million for the year


Berlin, 04 March 2019: The preliminary financial results for the Hypoport Group, which were validated at today's meeting of the Management Board, indicate a significant increase in revenue of 36% to EUR266 million for 2018, which is ahead of forecast for revenue. Based on these preliminary results, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was EUR29 million, representing an increase of 26%.


The significant increase in revenue was driven especially by the strong revenue growth in the Credit Platform segment in the fourth quarter of 2018.


The financial results presented to the Management Board still need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board. Hypoport will be publishing its detailed preliminary financial results for 2018 as planned on 11 March of this year, followed by the annual report on 25 March 2019.


Investor Relations
Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +49 (0)30 420 861 942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519
Email: ir@hypoport.de

Key data on Hypoport's shares
ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchange symbol HYQ

04-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hypoport AG
Klosterstraße 71
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49/30 42086-0
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

783617  04-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=783617&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYPOPORT AG
12:50pHYPOPORT AG : Hypoport AG increases revenue significantly in 2018 to EUR266 mill..
EQ
01/14HYPOPORT AG : EUROPACE financial marketplace comfortably outperforms the market ..
EQ
2018HYPOPORT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018HYPOPORT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018HYPOPORT : confirms its strong growth in the first nine months of 2018
PU
2018HYPOPORT AG : Hypoport confirms its strong growth in the first nine months of 20..
EQ
2018HYPOPORT AG : quaterly earnings release
2018HYPOPORT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports a..
EQ
2018HYPOPORT : expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and EBIT for the thi..
PU
2018HYPOPORT AG : Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and E..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 263 M
EBIT 2018 30,7 M
Net income 2018 23,4 M
Debt 2018 55,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 46,91
P/E ratio 2019 36,40
EV / Sales 2018 4,59x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 1 149 M
Chart HYPOPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Hypoport AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 194 €
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Slabke Chairman-Management Board
Ottheinz Jung-Senssfelder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations
Christian Schröder Member-Supervisory Board
Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYPOPORT AG19.43%1 237
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES5.69%34 924
ADYEN38.01%22 162
WORLDLINE17.87%10 230
SIMCORP33.86%3 642
FINTECH GROUP AG20.28%431
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.