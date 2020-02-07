DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares

Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG sells treasury shares to finance further acquisitions



07-Feb-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport AG sells treasury shares to finance further acquisitions

Berlin, 07 February 2020: The Management Board of Hypoport AG decided today - with the consent of the Supervisory Board - to sell 15,000 treasury shares via the over-the-counter market. The shares were sold to institutional investors in an expedited procedure. The proceeds are to be used in the financing of future acquisitions. Before the sale, the Company held 209,969 registered no-par-value treasury shares. Contact Jan H. Pahl

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +49 (0)30 420 861 942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519

Email: ir@hypoport.de Key data on Hypoport's shares

ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchange symbol HYQ

