News Summary

Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG sells treasury shares to finance further acquisitions

02/07/2020 | 12:10pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG sells treasury shares to finance further acquisitions

07-Feb-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)


Hypoport AG sells treasury shares to finance further acquisitions


Berlin, 07 February 2020: The Management Board of Hypoport AG decided today - with the consent of the Supervisory Board - to sell 15,000 treasury shares via the over-the-counter market. The shares were sold to institutional investors in an expedited procedure. The proceeds are to be used in the financing of future acquisitions.

Before the sale, the Company held 209,969 registered no-par-value treasury shares.

 

Contact

Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +49 (0)30 420 861 942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519
Email: ir@hypoport.de

 

Key data on Hypoport's shares
ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchange symbol HYQ

07-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hypoport AG
Klosterstraße 71
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49/30 42086-0
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 971155

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

971155  07-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=971155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
