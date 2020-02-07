|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG sells treasury shares to finance further acquisitions
07-Feb-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport AG sells treasury shares to finance further acquisitions
Berlin, 07 February 2020: The Management Board of Hypoport AG decided today - with the consent of the Supervisory Board - to sell 15,000 treasury shares via the over-the-counter market. The shares were sold to institutional investors in an expedited procedure. The proceeds are to be used in the financing of future acquisitions.
Before the sale, the Company held 209,969 registered no-par-value treasury shares.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +49 (0)30 420 861 942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 9651 2519
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Key data on Hypoport's shares
ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchange symbol HYQ
