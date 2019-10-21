Log in
Hypoport : expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and EBIT for the third quarter 2019

0
10/21/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and EBIT for the third quarter 2019

Berlin, 21 October 2019: The preliminary Q3 2019 results of Hypoport AG, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show a significant increase of revenue and EBIT on the prior-year figures.

For the third quarter 2019, the Hypoport Group expects revenue of approx. €90 million (Q3 2018: €70.0 million) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of approx. €9 million (Q3 2018: €7.4 million). Therefore revenue increased by almost 30 per cent and EBIT increased by around 25 per cent compared with the third quarter of the previous year.

Hypoport AG will be publishing its final results for the third quarter 2019 as planned on 4 November this year.

Contact

Hypoport AG

Jan H. Pahl

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

www.hypoport.de

Key data on Hypoport's shares

ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

Management Board:

Supervisory Board:

Lübeck local court

Ronald Slabke (CEO),

Dieter Pfeiffenberger (chairman),

HRB 19026 HL

Stephan Gawarecki,

Roland Adams (vice-chairman),

VAT reg. no.: DE207938067

Hans Peter Trampe

Martin Krebs

Website: www.hypoport.com

Disclaimer

Hypoport AG published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 06:30:13 UTC
