Hypoport : expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and EBIT for the third quarter 2019

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and EBIT for the third quarter 2019
Berlin, 21 October 2019: The preliminary Q3 2019 results of Hypoport AG, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show a significant increase of revenue and EBIT on the prior-year figures.
For the third quarter 2019, the Hypoport Group expects revenue of approx. €90 million (Q3 2018: €70.0 million) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of approx. €9 million (Q3 2018: €7.4 million). Therefore revenue increased by almost 30 per cent and EBIT increased by around 25 per cent compared with the third quarter of the previous year.
Hypoport AG will be publishing its final results for the third quarter 2019 as planned on 4 November this year.
Contact
Hypoport AG
Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
www.hypoport.de
Key data on Hypoport's shares
ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
|
Management Board:
|
Supervisory Board:
|
Lübeck local court
|
Ronald Slabke (CEO),
|
Dieter Pfeiffenberger (chairman),
|
HRB 19026 HL
|
Stephan Gawarecki,
|
Roland Adams (vice-chairman),
|
VAT reg. no.: DE207938067
|
Hans Peter Trampe
|
Martin Krebs
|
Website: www.hypoport.com
