HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport increases revenue in Q2 2020 to approx. ?89 million and anticipates EBIT of ?6.6 million for Q2 2020



Hypoport increases revenue in Q2 2020 to approx. ?89 million and anticipates EBIT of ?6.6 million for Q2 2020



Berlin, 22 July 2020: The preliminary Q2 2020 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:



- Revenue Q2 2020 up by 13 per cent to ?88.8 million (Q2 2019: ?78.6 million)

- Revenue Q1-Q2 2020 up by 21 per cent to ?189.4 million (Q1-Q2 2019: ?157.1 million)

- EBIT Q2 2020 down by 16 per cent to ?6.6 million (Q2 2019: ?7.8 million)

- EBIT Q1-Q2 2020 up by 8 per cent to ?17.1 million (Q1-Q2 2019: ?15.8 million)



Hypoport will be publishing its detailed report for the second quarter 2020 as planned on 3 August 2020.





