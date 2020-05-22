HYPOPORT SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
05/22/2020 | 12:30pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.05.2020 / 18:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Revenia GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ronald
Last name(s): Slabke
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HYPOPORT SE

b) LEI
391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005493365

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
373.88 EUR 2617160.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
373.88 EUR 2617160.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HYPOPORT SE
Klosterstraße 71
10179 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59947  22.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
