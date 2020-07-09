Log in
Hypoport SE: strong operating performance in the first half of the year

07/09/2020 | 01:38am EDT

Press release

Operational key figures for Q2 2020

Hypoport SE: strong operating performance in the first half of the year

  • Total transaction volume on the Europace platform in the first half of 2020 rises by more than 30 per cent compared with the same period of 2019

  • Cooperative banks double their volume; savings banks record an increase of approx. 40 per cent

  • Dr. Klein (Privat Clients segment) sees its sales volume rise by 32 per cent, benefiting during the coronavirus lockdown from its digital processing of financing applications and its use of video chat when providing advice

  • Value of the residential properties inspected and appraised by the Value AG property valuation platform up by 38 per cent

Berlin, 09 July 2020: Hypoport SE is today announcing the operational key figures of its Credit Platform, Private Clients and Real Estate Platform segments for the first half of 2020. All of the key figures for the segments' transaction-based business models in the private housing market rose by more than 30 per cent. This underlines the robustness of Hypoport's digital platform business models in the face of the general economic situation in Germany created by coronavirus.

In the Credit Platform segment, Europace - the largest B2B lending marketplace in Germany for mortgage finance, building finance products and personal loans - saw its transaction volume* increase by 31 per cent to €41.9 billion in the first six months of 2020 (H1 2019: €31.9 billion). The transaction volume per sales day** amounted to €336 million (H1 2019: €260 million). Mortgage finance, which is by far the largest product group, registered a 36 per cent rise in its transaction volume, from €25.0 billion in the first six month of 2019 to €33.8 billion in the first half of 2020. The second-largest product group, building finance, increased its transaction volume by 21 per cent to €6.3 billion (H1 2019: €5.2 billion). The volume in the smallest product group, personal loans, went up by 3 per cent to €1.8 billion (H1 2019: €1.7 billion).

All three product groups using Europace thus grew at significantly faster rates than their respective markets once again. Figures from Deutsche Bundesbank show that, in the period January to May*** 2020, the volume of new mortgage finance business in Germany increased by almost 7 per cent year on year. In the same period, the volume of new building finance agreements fell by around 11 per cent. The volume of new business for consumer loans contracted by 8 per cent compared with the period January to May 2019.

FINMAS, the sub-marketplace for institutions in the Savings Banks Finance Group, increased its transaction volume by 39 per cent to €3.8 billion in the first six months of 2020 (H1 2019: €2.8 billion).

In the cooperative banking sector, institutions used the dedicated GENOPACE sub-marketplace to generate a volume of €3.5 billion, a jump of 108 per cent (H1 2019: €1.7 billion). The two platforms

Management Board:

Supervisory Board:

Lübeck local court

Ronald Slabke (CEO),

Dieter Pfeiffenberger (chairman),

HRB 19859 HL

Stephan Gawarecki,

Roland Adams (vice-chairman),

VAT reg. no.: DE207938067

Martin Krebs

Website:www.hypoport.com

therefore again brought the affiliated banks substantial productivity gains. Alongside these encouraging trends at the savings banks and cooperative banks, the volumes generated by the non-captive financial distributors and private commercial banks that use Europace also expanded at a much faster rate than the market, with increases in a range of around 25 per cent to 35 per cent.

In the Private Clients segment, Hypoport offers financial product advice under its Dr. Klein brand at more than 200 locations in Germany, primarily through a franchise system. The volume* brokered by Dr. Klein advanced by 32 per cent to €4.6 billion in the first half of 2020 (H1 2019: €3.5 billion). In the

Private Clients segment too, this operational key figure comfortably outstripped that of the overall market

(see Deutsche Bundesbank's figures above).

The valuation platform, which is operated under the Value AG brand and is part of the Real Estate Platform segment, also reported a sharp rise in its operational key figure in the first half of 2020. For example, the value of potentially owner-occupied residential properties that underwent an inspection and appraisal climbed by 38 per cent to €11.70 billion (H1 2019: €8.48 billion).

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, is satisfied with the Company's strong operating performance in the first six months of 2020: "We were able to significantly increase our operational key

figures in all of our transaction-based business models in the private housing market. This uptrend was reflected in the expansion of market share for all four user groups on Europace. We are continuing to see sharp rises at the savings banks and cooperative banks, along with excellent growth in our Private Clients segment. The use of video chat in advisory meetings with end customers and the digital processing of financing applications that are submitted to banks on Europace enabled our affiliated distributors to significantly strengthen their position relative to market participants that do not use digitalised technologies to the same extent."

Management Board:

Supervisory Board:

Lübeck local court

Ronald Slabke (CEO),

Dieter Pfeiffenberger (chairman),

HRB 19859 HL

Stephan Gawarecki,

Roland Adams (vice-chairman),

VAT reg. no.: DE207938067

Martin Krebs

Website:www.hypoport.com

Operating figures Hypoport

(€ billion)

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Change Q2

Q1-Q2 2020

Q1-Q2 2019

Change Q1-Q2

Segment Credit platform

Total transaction Europace*

volume

21.11

16.40

+28.7%

41.87

31.86

+31.4%

thereof mortgage finance

17.09

12.87

+32.8%

33.81

24.95

+35.5%

thereof building finance

3.23

2.68

+20.3%

6.29

5.20

+21.1%

thereof personal loans

0.78

0.85

-7.3%

1.77

1.71

+3.4%

Transaction volume per sales day (€ million)**

348.9

275.6

+26.6%

336.3

260.1

+29.3 %

Segment Private Clients

Volume of new loans brokered* Dr. Klein Private Clients

2.20

1.80

+22.2%

4.56

3.45

+32.1%

Segment Real Estate Platform

Value of the properties valued

5.02

4.57

+10.0%

11.70

8.48

+38.0%

* All figures on the volume of financial products processed (mortgage finance, building finance ('Bausparen') and personal loans) are stated before cancellations and, consequently, cannot be compared directly with the revenue figures shown, which exclude subsequent cancellations. Neither the revenue nor the earnings generated by Hypoport can be directly extrapolated from the transaction figures given above.

** Sales days are defined as the number of bank working days less half of the number of 'bridging days' (days falling between public holidays and weekends).

*** Deutsche Bundesbank's figures for the period January to May 2020; figures for June 2020 have not yet been published.

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx.

Management Board:

Supervisory Board:

Lübeck local court

Ronald Slabke (CEO),

Dieter Pfeiffenberger (chairman),

HRB 19859 HL

Stephan Gawarecki,

Roland Adams (vice-chairman),

VAT reg. no.: DE207938067

Martin Krebs

Website:www.hypoport.com

2,000 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 700 partners - banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute approx. 35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of more than €7 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform.

The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.

All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of mortgage finance, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation, financing and management of properties.

The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR, a web-based B2B platform for advice, comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of Qualitypool, a B2B distribution company.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX since 2015.

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Hypoport SE

Heidestraße 8 10557 Berlin

Email:ir@hypoport.dewww.hypoport.com

Key data on Hypoport's shares

ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

Management Board:

Supervisory Board:

Lübeck local court

Ronald Slabke (CEO),

Dieter Pfeiffenberger (chairman),

HRB 19859 HL

Stephan Gawarecki,

Roland Adams (vice-chairman),

VAT reg. no.: DE207938067

Martin Krebs

Website:www.hypoport.com

Disclaimer

Hypoport SE published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 05:37:02 UTC
