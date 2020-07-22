Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport increases revenue in Q2 2020 to approx. €89 million and anticipates EBIT of €6.6 million for Q2 2020

Berlin, 22 July 2020: The preliminary Q2 2020 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:

Revenue Q2 2020 up by 13 per cent to €88.8 million (Q2 2019: €78.6 million)

Revenue Q1-Q2 2020 up by 21 per cent to €189.4 million (Q1-Q2 2019: €157.1 million)

Q1-Q2 2020 up by 21 per cent to €189.4 million (Q1-Q2 2019: €157.1 million) EBIT Q2 2020 down by 16 per cent to €6.6 million (Q2 2019: €7.8 million)

EBIT Q1-Q2 2020 up by 8 per cent to €17.1 million (Q1-Q2 2019: €15.8 million)

Hypoport will be publishing its detailed report for the second quarter 2020 as planned on 3 August 2020.

