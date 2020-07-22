Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hypoport SE    HYQ   DE0005493365

HYPOPORT SE

(HYQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hypoport : increases revenue in Q2 2020 to approx. 89 million and anticipates EBIT of 6.6 million for Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport increases revenue in Q2 2020 to approx. €89 million and anticipates EBIT of €6.6 million for Q2 2020

Berlin, 22 July 2020: The preliminary Q2 2020 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:

  • Revenue Q2 2020 up by 13 per cent to €88.8 million (Q2 2019: €78.6 million)
  • Revenue Q1-Q2 2020 up by 21 per cent to €189.4 million (Q1-Q2 2019: €157.1 million)
  • EBIT Q2 2020 down by 16 per cent to €6.6 million (Q2 2019: €7.8 million)
  • EBIT Q1-Q2 2020 up by 8 per cent to €17.1 million (Q1-Q2 2019: €15.8 million)

Hypoport will be publishing its detailed report for the second quarter 2020 as planned on 3 August 2020.

Contact

Hypoport SE

Jan H. Pahl

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

Key data on Hypoport's shares

ISIN DE0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

Management Board:

Supervisory Board:

Lübeck local court

Ronald Slabke (CEO),

Dieter Pfeiffenberger (chairman),

HRB 19859 HL

Stephan Gawarecki,

Roland Adams (vice-chairman),

VAT reg. no.: DE207938067

Martin Krebs

Website: www.hypoport.com

Disclaimer

Hypoport SE published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 16:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HYPOPORT SE
12:26pHYPOPORT : increases revenue in Q2 2020 to approx. 89 million and anticipates E..
PU
12:20pHYPOPORT SE : Hypoport increases revenue in Q2 2020 to approx. ?89 million and a..
EQ
07/09HYPOPORT AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/09HYPOPORT SE : strong operating performance in the first half of the year
PU
07/09HYPOPORT SE : Hypoport SE: strong operating performance in the first half of the..
EQ
06/04HYPOPORT SE : FINMAS becomes even more firmly embedded within the Savings Banks ..
EQ
05/22HYPOPORT SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/18HYPOPORT AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/14HYPOPORT SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/12HYPOPORT AG : Hauck & Aufhauser remains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 412 M 477 M 477 M
Net income 2020 28,0 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net Debt 2020 103 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2020 95,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 689 M 3 091 M 3 116 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 998
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart HYPOPORT SE
Duration : Period :
Hypoport SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 349,60 €
Last Close Price 427,00 €
Spread / Highest target -5,62%
Spread / Average Target -18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Slabke Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Pfeiffenberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations
Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Krebs Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYPOPORT SE35.56%3 091
CINTAS CORPORATION5.57%29 559
TELEPERFORMANCE9.94%16 130
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC21.55%12 952
EDENRED-5.49%12 291
UNITED RENTALS-3.88%11 550
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group