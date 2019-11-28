Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Hyprop Investments Limited    HYPJ   ZAE000190724

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(HYPJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyprop Investments : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of a director of the company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 10:23am EST

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06)

JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724

(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Hyprop" or "the company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to a dealing in securities by an associate of a director of Hyprop:

Name of associate:

Trinsam Trust

Name of director:

Morne Wilken, who is a beneficiary of the Trinsam

Trust

Transaction date:

27 November 2019

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities:

3 500

Price per security:

R58.00

Total value of transaction:

R203 000.00

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Indirect beneficial

28 November 2019

Sponsor

Disclaimer

Hyprop Investments Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 15:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
10:23aHYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Dealing in securities b..
PU
10/29HYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Change statement, avail..
PU
10/28HYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPI - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Interest Payment Notifi..
PU
10/21HYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Dealings in securities ..
PU
10/17HYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Change of company secre..
PU
10/09HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/07HYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPI - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Interest Payment Notifi..
PU
06/26HYPROP INVESTMENTS : New mall in Bulgaria part of Hyprop strategy
AQ
06/26HYPROP INVESTMENTS : New mall in Bulgaria part of Hyprop strategy
AQ
03/19HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2020 3 194 M
EBIT 2020 1 972 M
Net income 2020 2 919 M
Debt 2020 5 056 M
Yield 2020 11,6%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 6,18x
EV / Sales2021 4,89x
Capitalization 14 686 M
Chart HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hyprop Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 75,99  ZAR
Last Close Price 57,53  ZAR
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Morné C. Wilken Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gavin Robert Tipper Non-Executive Chairman
Brett Till CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Mark de Klerk National Technical Manager
Karin Eichhorn Manager-Human Resources & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED-29.41%996
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-10.27%46 405
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 734
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD5.02%21 635
SCENTRE GROUP1.79%14 101
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION10.89%10 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group