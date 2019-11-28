Hyprop Investments : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of a director of the company

HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1987/005284/06)
JSE share code: HYP ISIN: ZAE000190724
(Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
("Hyprop" or "the company")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to a dealing in securities by an associate of a director of Hyprop:
|
|
Name of associate:
|
Trinsam Trust
|
|
|
Name of director:
|
Morne Wilken, who is a beneficiary of the Trinsam
|
|
|
|
Trust
|
|
|
Transaction date:
|
27 November 2019
|
|
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Number of securities:
|
3 500
|
|
|
Price per security:
|
R58.00
|
|
|
Total value of transaction:
|
R203 000.00
|
|
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market purchase
|
|
|
Nature and extent of director's interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
|
|
28 November 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sponsor
|
|
Disclaimer
Hyprop Investments Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 15:22:01 UTC