HyreCar : Announces Strategic Partnership with PassTime to Launch Dealer-Focused Vehicle Tracking and Inventory Management Solution

HyreCar (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing,
through its alliance with DriveItAway and its dealer-focused shared
mobility mission, announces a strategic partnership with PassTime, a
leading provider of GPS Solutions. This partnership offers advanced
vehicle asset tracking and management to car dealers and fleet owners
who are leveraging Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through the HyreCar
platform.
HyreCar is the first platform to enable automotive retailers with a
turnkey, cost effective tool allowing dealers to easily enter and learn
the MaaS business. This gives dealers the opportunity to profit from the
growing need for vehicles of rideshare drivers, while simultaneously
giving rideshare drivers a “Path to Ownership” for a vehicle purchase.
DriveItAway’s “Drive for Your Down Payment” program provides ridesharing
drivers the ability to earn a down payment for their vehicle through
driving for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, through dealer
rentals.
“As we see an increasing demand in the ‘Path to Ownership’ program
through our partnership with DriveItAway, it became clear that our
dealer partners needed access to a more comprehensive MaaS solution with
asset tracking and management,” said Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar. “As
one of the leaders in telematics for over 25 years, PassTime was a
natural fit to give our dealers the leveraged advantage that they need
to maximize opportunities in this space.”
“PassTime is excited to enter the emerging Shared Mobility market
through its strategic partnership with DriveItAway and HyreCar,” says
Kevin Carr, VP of Financial Service at PassTime. “We look forward to
providing dealers with a turnkey solution, leading the way through the
application of our telematics innovations.”
PassTime has set up a special-order
portal for DriveItAway - HyreCar dealers to procure vehicle
telematics units, and will be integrating all of the PassTime telematics
services within its dealer focused vehicle administration platform for
easy vehicle specific applications.
About PassTime
PassTime GPS has been in business for more than 25 years in the global
transportation industry. Its wireless GPS telematics products are
available for multiple sectors of the automotive industry including auto
dealers, auto finance companies, auto leasing companies, insurance
companies and fleet transportation providers. Its products are available
in the USA, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle
East. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and distributes its
own products and has more than 25 patents protecting its technology.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE) is the carsharing marketplace for
ridesharing through its proprietary technology platform. The Company is
establishing a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through
vehicle owners and institutions, such as dealers and OEMs, who have been
disrupted by automotive asset sharing. HyreCar currently operates in 34
states and Washington, D.C. providing a unique revenue opportunity for
both owners and drivers. By providing a safe, secure, and reliable
marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry – one driver, one
vehicle, one road at a time. For more information, please visit www.hyrecar.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning HyreCar Inc.’s (“HyreCar” or the
“Company”) future expectations and plans, including, without limitation,
HyreCar’s expectations regarding its strategic partnership with PassTime
and DriveItAway, its ability to add and maintain additional car listings
from car dealers and consumer demand for cars to be used for
ridesharing, may constitute forward looking statements for the purposes
of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to
substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place
reliance on these forward looking statements, which include words such
as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,”
“may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or similar terms,
variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the
Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking
statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes.
Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these
forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as
well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk
Factors” in HyreCar’s prospectus, dated June 26, 2018, that was filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under File No.
333-225157, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties,
and other important factors in HyreCar’s subsequent filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only
as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update
or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005219/en/