HyreCar : Appoints Independent Director Grace Mellis as Chairman of the Board of Directors

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) (the “Company”), the carsharing marketplace
for ridesharing, today announced that the Board of Directors has
appointed Grace Mellis as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective
January 9, 2019. Ms. Mellis, a current member of the HyreCar Board and
chair of its audit committee, will succeed Anshu (Andy) Bansal who
stepped down from the Board to pursue a new start up opportunity.
Ms. Mellis brings more than 25 years of management and finance expertise
into her role as Chairman. She spent nearly a decade at JPMorgan Chase
where she had the opportunity to work with Heidi Miller and Jamie Dimon
on transformation and business expansion as a Managing Director and Head
of International Strategy within the Corporate and Investment Bank. She
was also a CFO for the Investor Services business covering Private
Equity Funds, Asset Managers and Central Banks.
“The mobility industry is undoubtedly entering a new era with the advent
of shared mobility and many dealerships and OEMs will need to look
beyond their traditional business models,” said Ms. Mellis. “HyreCar is
at an exciting inflection point for growth and scale, and the market is
more open than ever to our innovative model. I’m excited to partner with
our management team to realize our ambition to extend and expand our
marketplace from individual drivers to enterprise operations. I also
want to thank Andy Bansal for his vision and we all wish him the best in
his new venture.”
Joe Furnari, CEO of HyreCar, added: “Grace brings a wealth of invaluable
financial and sales acumen to our board. As chairman, we look forward to
leveraging her prior experiences at JPMorgan Chase, which provides our
entire management team and board with invaluable insights on the
strategic direction of the business. She is a true partner to the
business and has been instrumental in aligning our strategy, priorities
and long-term vision for long-term shareholder value creation into 2019
and beyond.”
Ms. Mellis is the founder and managing director of IGA Capital, which
invests in and advises start-ups in the finance and technology space.
She is also a mentor and investor with Techstars, a global start-up
incubation platform. Previously, Ms. Mellis was CFO and VP of Corporate
Finance and Business Intelligence at Greendot Corporation, and prior to
that she spent almost a decade in strategy and finance leadership roles
at JPMorgan Chase.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) actively operates in 50 states plus
Washington, D.C. The Company’s carsharing marketplace for ridesharing
was created to leverage technology and establish a scalable presence in
automotive asset sharing. Drivers, vehicle owners, fleet owners, and
automotive dealers alike can utilize the platform to create an
opportunity for themselves where one did not previously exist. By
providing a safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is the
Mobility as a Service solution for carsharing and ridesharing drivers.
The HyreCar platform helps private individuals with one car, or
companies with thousands of vehicles, to leverage available vehicle
assets to earn income and additional revenue streams with innovative and
proprietary technology. For more information, please visit www.hyrecar.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning HyreCar Inc.’s (“HyreCar” or the
“Company”) future expectations and plans, including, without limitation,
HyreCar’s partnerships and technology solutions, its ability to add and
maintain additional car listings on its platform from car dealers, and
consumer demand for cars to be used for ridesharing, may constitute
forward looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor
provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks,
uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these
forward looking statements, which include words such as “could,”
“believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,”
“continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or similar terms,
variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the
Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking
statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes.
HyreCar may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove
correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by
these forward-looking statements as a result of various important
factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the
factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in HyreCar’s
Prospectus, dated June 26, 2018, and HyreCar’s other filings made with
the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak
only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements
should be regarded solely as HyreCar’s current plans, estimates and
beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking
statements. HyreCar cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of
activity, performance or achievements. HyreCar does not undertake and
specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any
forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or
circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events,
except as may be required by applicable law.
