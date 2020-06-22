HyreCar : Arcimoto Begins Renting Pure Electric Deliverator in Los Angeles Using HyreCar

Carsharing platform provides a turnkey solution for fleet operators, gig drivers, and small businesses seeking environmentally sustainable local delivery

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV) and HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and delivery, today announced that the Deliverator, Arcimoto’s ultra-efficient, three-wheel electric vehicle designed for local and last-mile delivery, will be available to rent using the HyreCar platform beginning this summer in Los Angeles.

“Last month, roughly one-third of Americans ordered groceries online for the first time, and the need for both gig drivers and sustainable delivery vehicles is at an all-time high,” said Joe Furnari, HyreCar Chief Executive Officer. “We’re happy to work with Arcimoto to begin providing access to Deliverator on our platform. This will give the growing number of delivery gig drivers access to the lowest per-mile-cost-to-operate delivery vehicle on the road, and it will enable fleet operators tied to the retail industry and small business owners the ability to leverage the Deliverator to profit from Mobility as a Service while reducing their carbon footprint.”

Hyrecar is using this opportunity to provide alternative vehicle solutions on its platform for last-mile food and package delivery in heavily populated areas that can benefit from this environmentally sensitive smaller footprint vehicle.

“We are thrilled to work together with HyreCar to bring the Deliverator to gig drivers for sustainable home delivery,” said Mark Frohnmayer, President and Founder of Arcimoto. “The HyreCar platform creates a win-win for vehicle owners and working drivers to monetize vehicles that would otherwise sit parked 90 percent of the day. We see this as an incredible opportunity for gig drivers looking to save on operating costs, for small businesses who wish to rent out their vehicles when not in use, and for entrepreneurs looking to build all-electric delivery fleets of their own.”

Built on the modular Arcimoto Platform, the Deliverator features a top speed of 75 mph, 102 city mile range, 20+ cubic feet of cargo space, and its right-sized footprint allows three vehicles to be parked in a single space.

To pre-order the Deliverator, please visit Arcimoto.com/deliverator. For fleet inquiries, please email fleet@arcimoto.com.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a nationwide leader operating a carsharing marketplace for ridesharing in all 50 states via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers and OEM’s, who have been disrupted by automotive asset sharing. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from MaaS. For more information please visit HyreCar.com.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) is developing ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for the task of everyday driving and transforms the daily commute into a pure-electric joyride. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide specialized delivery and emergency response services, respectively, at a fraction of the economic and ecological costs of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

