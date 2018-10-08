HyreCar : to Present at the Fleet Forward Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 9th

HyreCar, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for
ridesharing, will present at the Fleet Forward Conference, hosted by
Bobit Business Media, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at The Pearl in San
Francisco, California.
Joe Furnari, HyreCar’s Chief Executive Officer; Eric Rothman, Fast Track
Mobility’s Chief Executive Officer; and Andro Vrdoljak, Turo’s Head of
Business Development, will lead a panel titled “Peer-to-Peer &
Ridehailing Providers: Understanding The New Fleet Entrepreneurs.”
HyreCar is scheduled to present as follows:
Fleet Forward Conference
Date: Tuesday, October 9, 2018
Presentation
Time: 4:30-5:15 p.m. Pacific Time
Presentation Topic: Peer-to-Peer
& Ridehailing Providers: Understanding The New Fleet Entrepreneurs
Location:
The Pearl (601 19th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107)
Registration is mandatory for participation at the Fleet Forward
Conference. For more information, please contact a Bobit Business Media
representative or visit https://www.bobitbusinessmedia.com.
About HyreCar
HyreCar, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE) is the carsharing marketplace for
ridesharing through its proprietary technology platform. The Company is
establishing a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through
vehicle owners and institutions, such as dealers and OEM’s, who have
been disrupted by automotive asset sharing. HyreCar currently operates
in 34 states and Washington, D.C., providing a unique revenue
opportunity for both owners and drivers. By providing a safe, secure,
and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry – one
driver, one vehicle, one road at a time. For more information, please
visit www.hyrecar.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning HyreCar, Inc.’s (“HyreCar” or the
“Company”) future expectations and plans, including, without limitation,
HyreCar’s partnerships and technology solutions, its ability to add and
maintain additional car listings from car dealers and consumer demand
for cars to be used for ridesharing, may constitute forward-looking
statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal
securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and
assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which include words such as “could,” “believe,”
“anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,”
“predict,” “potential,” “project” or similar terms, variations of such
terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that
the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are
reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results
may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking
statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those
risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in
HyreCar’s prospectus, dated June 26, 2018, that was filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-225157, as well as
discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important
factors in HyreCar’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made,
and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
