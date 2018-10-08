HyreCar : to Present at the Fleet Forward Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 9th

HyreCar’s CEO, Joe Furnari, to Participate in Panel Titled “Peer-to-Peer & Ridehailing Providers: Understanding The New Fleet Entrepreneurs”

HyreCar, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, will present at the Fleet Forward Conference, hosted by Bobit Business Media, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at The Pearl in San Francisco, California.

Joe Furnari, HyreCar’s Chief Executive Officer; Eric Rothman, Fast Track Mobility’s Chief Executive Officer; and Andro Vrdoljak, Turo’s Head of Business Development, will lead a panel titled “Peer-to-Peer & Ridehailing Providers: Understanding The New Fleet Entrepreneurs.”

HyreCar is scheduled to present as follows:

Fleet Forward Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Presentation Time: 4:30-5:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Presentation Topic: Peer-to-Peer & Ridehailing Providers: Understanding The New Fleet Entrepreneurs

Location: The Pearl (601 19th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107)

Registration is mandatory for participation at the Fleet Forward Conference. For more information, please contact a Bobit Business Media representative or visit https://www.bobitbusinessmedia.com.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE) is the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing through its proprietary technology platform. The Company is establishing a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through vehicle owners and institutions, such as dealers and OEM’s, who have been disrupted by automotive asset sharing. HyreCar currently operates in 34 states and Washington, D.C., providing a unique revenue opportunity for both owners and drivers. By providing a safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry – one driver, one vehicle, one road at a time. For more information, please visit www.hyrecar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning HyreCar, Inc.’s (“HyreCar” or the “Company”) future expectations and plans, including, without limitation, HyreCar’s partnerships and technology solutions, its ability to add and maintain additional car listings from car dealers and consumer demand for cars to be used for ridesharing, may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in HyreCar’s prospectus, dated June 26, 2018, that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-225157, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in HyreCar’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

