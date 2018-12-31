Hysan Development : Change of Board Committee

Log in
12/31/2018 | 06:14am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hysan Development Company Limited 希慎興業有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code00014)

Change of Board Committee

The Board announces that the Strategy Committee be abolished, effective from 1 January 2019, in view of the Company's strategy discussions forming an integral part of the Board meetings.

Definitions

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company;

"Company"

Hysan Development Company Limited, a company incorporated

in Hong Kong with limited liability, the shares of which are

listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"Strategy Committee"

strategy committee of the Board; and

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

By Order of the Board Lee Irene Yun-Lien

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Lee Irene Yun-Lien (Chairman), Churchouse Frederick Peter**, Fan Yan Hok Philip**, Lau Lawrence Juen-Yee**, Poon Chung Yin Joseph**, Wong Ching Ying Belinda**, Jebsen Hans Michael* (Yang Chi Hsin Trevor as his alternate), Lee Anthony Hsien Pin* (Lee Irene Yun-Lien as his alternate), Lee Chien* and Lee Tze Hau Michael*.

* **Non-Executive Directors Independent Non-Executive DirectorsThis announcement is published on the website of the Company (www.hysan.com.hk) and the designated issuer website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk).

Disclaimer

Hysan Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 05:13:06 UTC
