Hysan Development : Closures – 5 Oct 2019

Date: 5 October 2019
Closures - 5 October 2019
Hysan Place, Lee Garden One to Six, Lee Theatre Plaza, Leighton Centre and One Hysan Avenue will be closed for business today (5 October 2019) due to safety and traffic concerns. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
