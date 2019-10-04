Log in
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(0014)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/04
30.75 HKD   -0.65%
Hysan Development : Closures – 5 Oct 2019

10/04/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

______________________________________________________________________________

Date: 5 October 2019

Closures - 5 October 2019

Hysan Place, Lee Garden One to Six, Lee Theatre Plaza, Leighton Centre and One Hysan Avenue will be closed for business today (5 October 2019) due to safety and traffic concerns. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

-Ends-

1

Disclaimer

Hysan Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 01:31:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 4 065 M
EBIT 2019 3 301 M
Net income 2019 2 921 M
Debt 2019 2 767 M
Yield 2019 4,90%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 8,62x
EV / Sales2020 8,38x
Capitalization 32 263 M
Technical analysis trends HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 37,51  HKD
Last Close Price 30,85  HKD
Spread / Highest target 73,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yun-Lien Lee Executive Chairman
Kon Wai Lui Chief Operating Officer
Shu Yan Hao Chief Financial Officer
Hans Michael Jebsen Non-Executive Director
Hsien Pin Lee Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-18.00%4 217
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)24.91%4 188
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG18.82%3 302
ENTRA ASA19.10%2 859
JOY CITY PROPERTY LIMITED-4.71%1 506
DIC ASSET AG29.00%924
