Hysan Development : Publication of Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and the securities may not be offered or sold into or within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. +VDQ'HYHORSPHQW&RPSDQ/LPLWHG ! (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code 00014) PUBLICATION OF AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 In order to facilitate potential future fund-raisings in the debt capital markets, Hysan Development Company Limited (the "Company") wishes to publish the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), being a copy of its specified financial statements (as defined in Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) of Hong Kong), for the year ended 31 December 2019 in Schedule 1 to this announcement. By Order of the Board Lee Irene Yun-Lien Chairman Hong Kong, 24 February 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises: Lee Irene Yun-Lien (Chairman), Churchouse Frederick Peter**, Fan Yan Hok Philip**, Lau Lawrence Juen-Yee**, Poon Chung Yin Joseph**, Wong Ching Ying Belinda**, Jebsen Hans Michael* (Yang Chi Hsin Trevor as his alternate), Lee Anthony Hsien Pin* (Lee Irene Yun-Lien as his alternate), Lee Chien* and Lee Tze Hau Michael*. Non-Executive Directors

Directors Independent Non-Executive Directors This announcement is published on the website of the Company (www.hysan.com.hk) and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk). 1 SCHEDULE 1 AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE GROUP FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 2 Independent Auditor's Report INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) OPINION We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Hysan Development Company Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") set out on pages 8 to 98, which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including significant accounting policies and financial risk management. In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and have been properly prepared in compliance with the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. BASIS FOR OPINION We conducted our audit in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing ("HKSAs") issued by the HKICPA. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the HKICPA's Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (the "Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. 3 Independent Auditor's Report (Continued) KEY AUDIT MATTERS Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Valuation of investment properties How our audit addressed the key audit matter We identified the valuation of investment properties as a key audit matter due to the inherent level of subjective judgements and estimates required in determining the fair values. The Group's investment property portfolio comprises retail, office and residential properties mainly located in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong and is stated at fair value of H K $ 7 9 , 1 1 6 m i l l i o n , a c c o u n t i n g f o r approximately 82% of the Group's total assets as at 31 December 2019 with a fair value gain of HK$792 million recognised in the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year then ended. All of the Group's investment properties are measured using the fair value model based o n a v a l u a t i o n p e r f o r m e d b y a n independent qualified professional valuer (the "Valuer"). As disclosed in note 3 of the N o t e s t o t h e C o n s o l i d a t e d F i n a n c i a l Statements section of the consolidated financial statements, in determining the fair v a l u e s o f t h e G r o u p ' s i n v e s t m e n t properties, the Valuer has applied a market value basis which involves, inter - alia, certain estimates, including appropriate capitalisation rates and reversionary income potential of the investment properties in determining the fair values. Our procedures in relation to the valuation of investment properties included: Evaluating the competence, capabilities, and objectivity of the Valuer and obtaining an understanding of the Valuer's scope of work and their terms of engagement;

Evaluating the appropriateness of the Valuer's valuation approaches to assess if they meet the requirements of the HKFRSs and industry norms;

Challenging the reasonableness of the key assumptions applied based on available market data and our knowledge of the property industry in Hong Kong; and

Obtaining the detailed work of the Valuer on selected investment properties to evaluate the accuracy and relevance of key data inputs underpinning the valuation, such as rental income, term of existing leases by comparing them to the existing leases summary of the Group or reversionary income potential by comparing fair market rents estimated by the Valuer against recent lease renewals and evaluating whether capitalisation rates adopted are comparable to the market. 4 Independent Auditor's Report (Continued) OTHER INFORMATION The Directors of the Company are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. RESPONSIBILITIES OF DIRECTORS AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance, and for such internal control as the Directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with section 405 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with HKSAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. 5 Independent Auditor's Report (Continued) As part of an audit in accordance with HKSAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 6 Independent Auditor's Report (Continued) From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in the independent auditor's report is Lee Wing Cheong, Wilfred. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong 20 February 2020 7 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss For the year ended 31 December 2019 Notes 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Turnover 4 3,988 3,890 Property expenses (536) (523) Gross profit 3,452 3,367 Investment income 6 154 78 Other gains and losses 10 (16) Administrative expenses (269) (227) Finance costs 7 (313) (222) Change in fair value of investment properties 792 3,532 Share of results of associates 1,733 288 Profit before taxation 5,559 6,800 Taxation 8 (473) (481) Profit for the year 9 5,086 6,319 Profit for the year attributable to: 4,845 Owners of the Company 6,033 Non-controlling interests 241 286 5,086 6,319 Earnings per share (expressed in HK cents) 14 463 Basic 577 Diluted 463 576 8 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended 31 December 2019 Note 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Profit for the year 5,086 6,319 Other comprehensive (expenses) income 10 Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Gain on revaluation of properties held for own 21 use (net of tax) 47 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: 29 Net adjustments to hedging reserve (5) Share of translation reserve of an associate (84) (172) (55) (177) Other comprehensive expenses for the year (34) (net of tax) (130) Total comprehensive income for the year 5,052 6,189 Total comprehensive income attributable to: 4,811 Owners of the Company 5,903 Non-controlling interests 241 286 5,052 6,189 9 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2019 Notes 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Non-current assets 79,116 Investment properties 15 77,442 Property, plant and equipment 16 776 747 Investments in associates 18 5,189 3,708 Loans to associates 18 11 11 Investment in a joint venture 19 143 145 Loans to a joint venture 19 1,090 1,062 Other financial investments 20 601 294 Debt securities 21 172 - Other financial assets 22 8 1 Other receivables 23 291 386 87,397 83,796 Current assets 314 Accounts and other receivables 23 203 Debt securities 21 - 227 Time deposits 24 5,735 748 Cash and cash equivalents 24 3,597 2,069 9,646 3,247 Current liabilities 934 Accounts payable and accruals 25 873 Deposits from tenants 316 331 Amounts due to non-controlling interests 26 220 223 Borrowings 27 565 300 Taxation payable 416 108 2,451 1,835 Net current assets 7,195 1,412 Total assets less current liabilities 94,592 85,208 Non-current liabilities 11,964 Borrowings 27 6,022 Other financial liabilities 22 46 26 Deposits from tenants 685 669 Deferred taxation 28 925 854 13,620 7,571 Net assets 80,972 77,637 10 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Continued) As at 31 December 2019 Note 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Capital and reserves 7,720 Share capital 29 7,718 Reserves 69,930 66,713 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 77,650 74,431 Non-controlling interests 3,322 3,206 Total equity 80,972 77,637 The consolidated financial statements on pages 8 to 98 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 20 February 2020 and are signed on its behalf by: Lee Irene Y.L. Lee T.H. Michael Director Director 11 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the year ended 31 December 2019 Attributable to owners of the Company Non- Share Investments Properties Share options General revaluation Hedging revaluation Translation Retained controlling capital reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests Total HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK HK$ million million million million million million million million million $ million million As at 1 January 2019 7,718 19 96 1 (48) 456 106 66,083 74,431 3,206 77,637 Profit for the year - - - - - - - 4,845 4,845 241 5,086 Net losses arising from hedging instruments - - - - (14) - - - (14) - (14) Reclassification of net losses to profit or loss - - - - 43 - - - 43 - 43 Gain on revaluation of properties held for own use - - - - - 25 - - 25 - 25 Deferred taxation arising on revaluation of - - - - - (4) - - (4) - (4) properties held for own use (note 28) Share of translation reserve of an associate - - - - - - (84) - (84) - (84) Total comprehensive income (expenses) for the year - - - - 29 21 (84) 4,845 4,811 241 5,052 Issue of shares under share option schemes 2 - - - - - - - 2 - 2 Recognition of equity-settledshare-based payments - 4 - - - - - - 4 - 4 Repurchase of own shares - - - - - - - (92) (92) - (92) Forfeiture of unclaimed dividends - - - - - - - 1 1 - 1 Dividends paid during the year (note 13) - - - - - - - (1,507) (1,507) (125) (1,632) As at 31 December 2019 7,720 23 96 1 (19) 477 22 69,330 77,650 3,322 80,972 12 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Attributable to owners of the Company Non- Share Investments Properties Share options General revaluation Hedging revaluation Translation Retained controlling capital reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests Total HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK HK$ million million million million million million million million million $ million million As at 1 January 2018 7,692 21 96 1 (43) 409 278 61,493 69,947 3,048 72,995 Profit for the year - - - - - - - 6,033 6,033 286 6,319 Net gains arising from hedging instruments - - - - 2 - - - 2 - 2 Reclassification of net gains to profit or loss - - - - (7) - - - (7) - (7) Gain on revaluation of properties held for own use - - - - - 56 - - 56 - 56 Deferred taxation arising on revaluation of properties held for own use (note 28) - - - - - (9) - - (9) - (9) Share of translation reserve of an associate - - - - - - (172) - (172) - (172) Total comprehensive (expenses) income for the year - - - - (5) 47 (172) 6,033 5,903 286 6,189 Issue of shares under share option schemes 26 (5) - - - - - - 21 - 21 Recognition of equity-settledshare-based payments - 4 - - - - - - 4 - 4 Forfeiture of share options - (1) - - - - - 1 - - - Dividends paid during the year (note 13) - - - - - - - (1,444) (1,444) (128) (1,572) As at 31 December 2018 7,718 19 96 1 (48) 456 106 66,083 74,431 3,206 77,637 13 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the year ended 31 December 2019 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Operating activities 5,559 Profit before taxation 6,800 Adjustments for: (154) Net interest income (78) Other gains and losses (7) 16 Depreciation of property, plant and 22 equipment 17 Share-based payment expenses 4 4 Finance costs 313 222 Change in fair value of investment properties (792) (3,532) Share of results of associates (1,733) (288) Operating cash flows before movements in 3,212 working capital 3,161 Increase in accounts and other receivables (61) (102) Increase in accounts payable and accruals 148 60 Increase in deposits from tenants 1 105 Cash generated from operations 3,300 3,224 Hong Kong Profits Tax paid (98) (475) Hong Kong Profits Tax refunded - 2 Net cash from operating activities 3,202 2,751 Investing activities (939) Payments in respect of investment properties (1,239) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (17) (26) Advance to associates - (1) Dividends received from an associate 166 184 Advance to a joint venture - (56) Payment in respect of other financial (295) investments (290) Proceeds upon maturity of debt securities 227 500 Purchases of debt securities (172) - Interest received 86 58 Additions to time deposits with original (5,739) maturity over three months (1,722) Proceeds upon maturity of time deposits with 748 original maturity over three months 1,602 Net cash used in investing activities (5,935) (990) 14 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Notes 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Financing activities (304) Payment of finance costs (221) New bank loans 31 470 - Issuance of fixed rate notes 31 6,120 300 Repayment of fixed rate note 31 (300) (150) Repayment to non-controlling interests of a (3) subsidiary 31 (104) Proceeds on exercise of share options 2 21 Payment on repurchase of own shares (92) - Dividends paid (1,507) (1,444) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests of (125) a subsidiary (128) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 4,261 (1,726) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,528 35 Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January 2,069 2,034 Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December 24 3,597 2,069 15 Significant Accounting Policies For the year ended 31 December 2019 These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain properties and financial instruments, which are measured at revalued amounts or fair values, as explained in the accounting policies set out below. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services. These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance ("CO"). In addition, the consolidated financial statements include applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The principal accounting policies adopted are as follows: 1. Basis of Consolidation The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company and its subsidiaries. Control is achieved when the Company: has power over the investee;

is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and

has the ability to use its power to affect its returns. The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control listed above. Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Group obtains control over the subsidiary and ceases when the Group loses control of the subsidiary. Specifically, income and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss from the date the Group gains control until the date when the Group ceases to control the subsidiary. Where necessary, adjustments are made to the financial statements of subsidiaries to bring their accounting policies in line with the Group's accounting policies. All intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated in full on consolidation. Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries are presented separately from the Group's equity attributable to owners of the Company therein. Profit or loss and each item of other comprehensive income are attributable to the owners of the Company and to the non-controlling interests. Total comprehensive income of a subsidiary is attributed to the owners of the Company and to the non-controlling interests even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. 16 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 2. Investments in Associates and a Joint Venture An associate is an entity over which the Group has significant influence and that is neither a subsidiary nor an interest in a joint venture. Significant influence is the power to participate in the financial and operating policy decisions of the investee but is not control or joint control over those policies. A joint venture is a joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets of the joint arrangement. Joint control is the contractually agreed sharing of control of an arrangement, which exists only when decisions about the relevant activities require unanimous consent of parties sharing control. The results, assets and liabilities of associate or joint venture are incorporated in the consolidated financial statements using the equity method of accounting. The financial statements of associate or joint venture used for equity accounting purposes are prepared using uniform accounting policies as those of the Group for like transactions and events in similar circumstances. Under the equity method, investments in associate or joint venture are initially recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position at cost and adjusted thereafter to recognise the Group's share of the profit or loss and other comprehensive income of the associate or joint venture. When the Group's share of losses of an associate or joint venture equals or exceeds its interest in that associate or joint venture (which includes any long-term interests that, in substance, form part of the Group's net investment in the associate), the Group discontinues recognising its share of further losses. Additional losses are recognised only to the extent that the Group has incurred legal or constructive obligations or made payments on behalf of that associate or joint venture. The Group assesses whether there is an objective evidence that the interest in an associate or a joint venture may be impaired. When any objective evidence exists, the entire carrying amount of the investment is tested for impairment in accordance with HKAS 36 "Impairment of Assets" as a single asset by comparing its recoverable amount (higher of value in use and fair value less cost of disposal) with its carrying amount. Any impairment loss recognised is not allocated to any asset that forms part of the carrying amount of the investment. Any reversal of that impairment loss is recognised in accordance with HKAS 36 to the extent that the recoverable amount of the investment subsequently increases. Where a group entity transacts with its associate or joint venture, profits or losses resulting from the transactions with the associate or joint venture are recognised in the Group's consolidated financial statements only to the extent of the interests in the associate or joint venture that are not related to the Group. 17 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 3. Investment Properties Investment properties are properties held to earn rental and/or for capital appreciation including properties under redevelopment for such proposes. Investment properties are initially measured at cost, including any directly attributable expenditure. Subsequent to initial recognition, investment properties are measured at their fair values using the fair value model, adjusted to exclude any prepaid or accrued operating lease income, if necessary. Gains or losses arising from changes in the fair value of investment properties are included in profit or loss for the period in which they arise. Construction costs incurred for investment properties under redevelopment are capitalised as part of the carrying amount of the investment properties under redevelopment. Investment properties under redevelopment are measured at fair value at the end of the reporting period. Any difference between the fair value of the investment properties under redevelopment and their carrying amount is recognised in profit or loss in the period in which they arise. An investment property is derecognised upon disposal or when the investment property is permanently withdrawn from use or no future economic benefits are expected from its disposal. Any gain or loss arising on derecognition of the asset (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the profit or loss in the period in which the item is derecognised. 4. Property, Plant and Equipment Property, plant and equipment are tangible assets that are held for use in the production or supply of goods or services, or for administrative purposes. Property plant and equipment are stated in the consolidated statement of financial position at cost or fair value less subsequent accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, if any. For ownership interests of properties which includes both leasehold land and building elements, the leasehold land and building elements are allocated in proportion to the relative fair values unless such allocation cannot be made reliably, in which case, the entire properties are classified as property, plant and equipment. Any revaluation increase arising from revaluation of properties is recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in the properties revaluation reserve, except to the extent that it reverses a revaluation decrease of the same asset previously recognised in profit or loss, in which case the increase is credited to profit or loss to the extent of the decrease previously charged. A decrease in carrying amount arising on revaluation of an asset is recognised in profit or loss to the extent that it exceeds the balance, if any, on the properties revaluation reserve relating to a previous revaluation of that asset. On the subsequent sale or retirement of a revalued asset, the corresponding revaluation surplus is transferred to retained profits. If a property becomes an investment property because its use has changed as evidenced by end of owner-occupation, any difference between the carrying amount and the fair value of that item at the date of transfer is recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in properties revaluation reserve. On the subsequent sale or retirement of the property, the relevant revaluation reserve will be transferred directly to retained profits. 18 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Depreciation is recognised so as to write off the cost or fair value of items of property, plant and equipment less their estimated residual values over their estimated useful lives, using the straight-line method. The estimated useful lives, residual values and depreciation method are reviewed at the end of the reporting period, with the effect of any changes in estimate accounted for on a prospective basis. An item of property, plant and equipment is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of the asset. Any gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an item of property, plant and equipment is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognised in profit or loss. 5. Impairment of Non-Financial Assets At the end of the reporting period, the Group reviews the carrying amounts of its property, plant and equipment to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered an impairment loss. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss. If the recoverable amount of an asset is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset is reduced to its recoverable amount. An impairment loss is recognised as an expense immediately in profit or loss. Where an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying amount of the asset is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but so that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset in prior years. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognised immediately in profit or loss, except for certain properties which are carried at revalued amount, in which case the reversal of the impairment loss is treated as a revaluation increase. 6. Financial Instruments Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognised in the consolidated statement of financial position when a group entity becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Financial assets and financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value except for accounts receivables arising from contract with customers which are initially measured in accordance with HKFRS 15. Transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of financial assets and financial liabilities (other than financial assets and financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL")) are added to or deducted from the fair value of the financial assets or financial liabilities, as appropriate, on initial recognition. Transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of financial assets or financial liabilities at FVTPL are recognised immediately in profit or loss. 19 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Financial assets All recognised financial assets are subsequently measured in their entirety at either amortised cost or fair value, depending on the classification of the financial assets. Classification of financial assets

Debt instruments and hybrid contracts that meet the following conditions are subsequently measured at amortised cost less impairment loss (except for debt investments that are designated as at FVTPL on initial recognition): the asset is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets in order to collect contractual cash flows; and

the contractual terms of the instrument give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Financial assets that meet the following conditions are subsequently measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI"): the financial asset is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both selling and collecting contractual cash flows; and

the contractual terms give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. All other financial assets are subsequently measured at FVTPL, except that at the date of initial application of HKFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" or at the date of initial recognition of a financial asset, the Group may irrevocably elect to present subsequent changes in fair value of an equity investment in other comprehensive income if that equity investment is neither held for trading nor contingent consideration recognised by an acquirer in a business combination to which HKFRS 3 "Business Combinations" applies. Amortised cost and effective interest method

The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a debt instrument and of allocating interest income over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash receipts (including all fees and points paid or received that form an integral part of the effective interest rate, transaction costs and other premiums or discounts) through the expected life of the debt instrument, or, where appropriate, a shorter period, to the net carrying amount on initial recognition.

Interest income is recognised on an effective interest basis for debt instruments measured subsequently at amortised cost and is included in the investment income as disclosed in note 6 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section. 20 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Financial assets at FVTPL

Financial assets at FVTPL include derivatives that are not designated and effective as hedging instruments, club debentures and fund investment.

Investments in equity instruments are classified as FVTPL, unless the Group designates such investment that is not held for trading as at FVTOCI.

Debt instruments that do not meet the amortised cost criteria (see (a) above) are measured at FVTPL. In addition, debt instruments that meet the amortised cost criteria may be designated as at FVTPL. A debt instruments may be designated as at FVTPL upon initial recognition if such designation eliminates or significantly reduces a measurement or recognition inconsistency that would arise from measuring assets or liabilities or recognising the gains and losses on them on different bases.

Debt instruments are reclassified from amortised cost to FVTPL when the business model is changed such that the amortised cost criteria are no longer met. Reclassification of debt instruments that are designated as at FVTPL on initial recognition is not allowed.

Financial assets at FVTPL are measured at fair value at the end of the reporting period, with any gains or losses arising on remeasurement recognised in profit or loss. The net gain or loss recognised in profit or loss is included in other gains and losses. Fair value is determined in the manner described in note 4 of the Financial Risk Management section.

The Group has not designated any debt instrument as at FVTPL or reclassified any debt instruments to or from FVTPL since the application of the 2010 version of the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard ("HKFRS") 9 "Financial Instruments".

The net gain or loss recognised in profit or loss excludes any dividend earned on the financial asset and is included in the "other gains and losses" line item. Equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI

Investments in equity instruments at FVTOCI are subsequently measured at fair value with gains and losses arising from changes in fair value recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in the investments revaluation reserve and are not subject to impairment assessment. The cumulative gain or loss will not be reclassified to profit or loss on disposal of the equity investments, and will be transferred to retained profits.

Dividends from these investments in equity instruments are recognised in profit or loss when the Group's right to receive the dividends is established, unless the dividends clearly represent a recovery of part of the cost of the investment. 21 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Impairment of financial assets

The Group performs impairment assessment under Expected Credit Losses ("ECL") model on financial assets (including loans to associates and a joint venture, debt securities, derivative financial instruments, accounts and other receivables, time deposits and cash and cash equivalents) and financial guarantee contracts which are subject to impairment under HKFRS 9. The amount of ECL is updated at each reporting date to reflect changes in credit risk since initial recognition.

Lifetime ECL represents the ECL that will result from default events over the expected life of the relevant instrument. In contrast, 12-month ECL ("12m ECL") represents the portion of lifetime ECL that is expected to result from default events that are possible within 12 months after the reporting date. Assessment is done based on both quantitative and qualitative information combined with current conditions and forward-looking analysis.

The Group recognises lifetime ECL for accounts receivables. For all other instruments, the Group measures the loss allowance equal to 12m ECL, unless when there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, the Group recognises lifetime ECL. The assessment of whether lifetime ECL should be recognised is based on significant increases in the likelihood or risk of a default occurring since initial recognition. The ECL on the financial assets and the financial guarantee contracts are assessed individually for debtors with significant balances. Measurement and recognition of ECL

The measurement of ECL is a function of probability of default, loss given default (i.e. the magnitude of the loss if there is a default) and the exposure at default. The assessment of the probability of default and loss given default is based on historical data adjusted by forward-looking information.

Generally, the ECL is estimated as the difference between all contractual cash flows that are due to the Group in accordance with the contract and all the cash flows that the Group expects to receive, discounted at the discount rate determined at initial recognition. For a lease receivable, the cash flows used for determining the ECL is consistent with the cash flows used in measuring the lease receivable in accordance with HKFRS 16 (since 1 January 2019) or HKAS 17 "Leases" (prior to 1 January 2019).

For a financial guarantee contract, the Group is required to make payments only in the event of a default by the debtor in accordance with the terms of the instrument that is guaranteed. Accordingly, the expected loss is the present value of the expected payment to reimburse the holder for a credit loss that it incurs less any amounts that the Group expects to receive from the holder, the debtor or any other party.

Interest income is calculated based on the gross carrying amount of the financial assets unless the financial asset is credit impaired, in which case interest income is calculated based on amortised cost of the financial asset. 22 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 The Group recognises an impairment gain or loss in profit or loss for all financial instruments by adjusting their carrying amounts, with the exception of account receivables, debt securities and loans to a joint venture where the corresponding adjustment is recognised through a loss allowance account. For financial guarantee contracts, the loss allowances are recognised at the higher of the amount of the loss allowance determined in accordance with HKFRS 9; and the amount initially recognised less, where appropriate, cumulative amount of income recognised over the guarantee period. Derecognition of financial assets

Financial assets are derecognised when the contractual rights to receive cash flows from the assets expire or, the financial assets are transferred and the Group has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial assets.

On derecognition of a financial asset, except for a financial asset that is classified as FVTOCI, the difference between the asset's carrying amount and the sum of the consideration received and receivable is recognised in profit or loss. On derecognition of a financial asset that is classified as at FVTOCI, the cumulative gain or loss previously accumulated in the investments revaluation reserve is not reclassified to profit or loss, but is transferred to retained profits. Financial liabilities and equity instruments Classification and measurement

Financial liabilities and equity instruments issued by a group entity are classified as financial liabilities or equity instruments according to the substance of the contractual arrangements entered into and the definitions of a financial liability and an equity instrument.

An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of the Group after deducting all of its liabilities. The Group's financial liabilities are generally classified into (i) financial liabilities at FVTPL and (ii) other financial liabilities subsequently measured at amortised cost. The accounting policies adopted in respect of financial liabilities and equity instruments are set out below. Effective interest method

The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a financial liability and of allocating interest expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments (including all fees and points paid or received that form an integral part of the effective interest rate, transaction costs and other premiums or discounts) through the expected life of the financial liability, or, where appropriate, a shorter period to the net carrying amount on initial recognition.

Interest expense is recognised on an effective interest basis for financial liabilities, other than those financial liabilities at FVTPL, of which the interest expense is included in other gains or losses. 23 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Financial liabilities at FVTPL

Financial liabilities at FVTPL, representing those as held for trading, comprise derivatives that are not designated and effective as hedging instruments.

Financial liabilities at FVTPL are measured at fair value, with changes in fair value arising on remeasurement recognised directly in profit or loss in the period in which they arise. Financial liabilities at amortised cost

Financial liabilities (including accounts payable and accruals, amounts due to non - controlling interests, deposits from tenants and borrowings) are subsequently measured at amortised cost, using the effective interest method. Interest expense that is not capitalised as part of costs of an asset is included in finance costs as disclosed in note 7 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section. Equity instruments

Equity instruments issued by the Company are recorded at the proceeds received, net of direct issue costs.

Consideration paid to repurchase the Company's own equity instruments is deducted from equity. No gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss on the purchase, sale, issue or cancellation of the Company's own equity instruments. Financial guarantee contracts

A financial guarantee contract is a contract that requires the issuer to make specified payments to reimburse the holder for a loss it incurs because a specified debtor fails to make payment when due in accordance with the terms of a debt instrument.

Financial guarantee contract is measured initially at their fair values. It is subsequently measured at the higher of: the amount of the loss allowance determined in accordance with HKFRS 9; and

the amount initially recognised less, where appropriate, cumulative amortisation recognised over the guarantee period. Derecognition of financial liabilities

Financial liabilities are derecognised when the obligation specified in the relevant contract is discharged, cancelled or expires. The difference between the carrying amount of the financial liability derecognised and the consideration paid and payable is recognised in profit or loss. 24 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Derivative financial instruments and hedging The Group enters into a variety of derivative financial instruments to manage its exposure to foreign exchange rate risks, including foreign exchange forward contracts and cross currency swaps. Further details of derivative financial instruments are disclosed in note 22 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section. Derivatives are initially recognised at fair value at the date a derivative contract is entered and are subsequently remeasured to their fair values at the end of the reporting period. The resulting gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss immediately unless the derivative is designated and effective as a hedging instrument, in which event the timing of the recognition in profit or loss depends on the nature of the hedge relationship. Hedge accounting The Group designates certain derivatives as hedging instruments for cash flow hedges. At the inception of the hedging relationship, the Group documents the relationship between the hedging instrument and the hedged item, along with its risk management objectives and its strategy for undertaking various hedge transactions. Furthermore, at the inception of the hedge and on an ongoing basis, the Group documents whether the hedging instrument that is used in a hedging relationship is effective in offsetting changes in fair values or cash flows of the hedged item attributable to the hedged risk, which is when the hedging relationships meets all of the following hedge effectiveness requirements: there is an economic relationship between the hedged item and the hedging instrument;

the effect of credit risk does not dominate the value changes that result from that economic relationship; and

the hedge ratio of the hedging relationship is the same as that resulting from the quantity of the hedged item that the Group actually hedges and the quantity of the hedging instrument that the entity actually uses to hedge that quantity of hedged item. If a hedging relationship ceases to meet the hedge effectiveness requirement relating to the hedge ratio but the risk management objective for that designated hedging relationship remains the same, the Group adjusts the hedge ratio of the hedging relationship (i.e. rebalances the hedge) so that it meets the qualifying criteria again. Note 22 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section sets out details of the fair values of the derivative instruments used for hedging purposes. 25 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Cash flow hedges

The effective portion of changes in the fair values of derivatives that are designated and qualify as cash flow hedges are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in hedging reserve. The gain or loss relating to the ineffective portion is recognised immediately in profit or loss, and is included in other gains and losses.

Amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in hedging reserve are reclassified to profit or loss in the periods when the hedged item is recognised in profit or loss, in the same line of the consolidated statement of profit or loss as the recognised hedged item.

Upon discontinuation of the hedging relationship of a cash flow hedge, any cumulative gain or loss accumulated in hedging reserve at that time remains in equity and is recognised when the forecast transaction is ultimately recognised in profit or loss. Discontinuation of hedges

The Group discontinues hedge accounting prospectively only when the hedging relationship (or a part of a hedging relationship) ceases to meet the qualifying criteria (after taking into account any rebalancing of the hedging relationship, if applicable). This includes instances when the hedging instrument expires or is sold, terminated or exercised. Discontinuing hedge accounting can either affect a hedging relationship in its entirety or only a part of it (in which case hedge accounting continues for the remainder of the hedging relationship). 7. Revenue Recognition The Group recognises revenue from the following major sources: Leasing of investment properties

Provision of property management services The Group's accounting policies for rental income are included under "Leases" and accounting policies for revenue from property management services are as below: Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable. The Group recognises revenue when (or as) a performance obligation is satisfied i.e. when "control" of the goods or services underlying the particular performance obligation is transferred to the customer. A performance obligation represents goods and services (or a bundle of goods or services) that are distinct or a series of distinct goods or services that are substantially the same. 26 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Control is transferred over time and revenue is recognised over time by reference to the progress towards complete satisfaction of the relevant performance obligation if one of the following criteria is met: the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits provided by the Group's performance as the Group performs;

the Group's performance creates or enhances an asset that the customer controls as the Group performs; or

the Group's performance does not create an asset with an alternative use to the Group and the Group has an enforceable right to payment for performance completed to date. Otherwise, revenue is recognised at a point in time when the customer obtains control of the distinct goods or service. Revenue from provision of property management services is recognised over time. 8. Leases Definition of a lease (upon application of HKFRS 16 in accordance with transition in note 2 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section) A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. For contracts entered into or modified or arising from business combinations on or after the date of initial application, the Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the definition under HKFRS 16 at inception, modification date or acquisition date, as appropriate. Such contract will not be reassessed unless the terms and conditions of the contract are subsequently changed. The Group as lessor Leases are classified as finance leases whenever the terms of the lease transfer substantially all the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of an underlying asset to the lessee. All other leases are classified as operating leases. Upon application of HKFRS 16 in accordance with transition in note 2 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section Rental income from operating leases is recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the term of the relevant lease. Rentals received with reference to turnover of tenants are recognised as income when they arise. Allocation of consideration to components of a contract When a contract includes both lease and non-lease components, the Group applies HKFRS 15 to allocate consideration in a contract to lease and non-lease components. Non-lease components are separated from lease component on the basis of their relative stand-alone selling prices. 27 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Refundable rental deposits Refundable rental deposits received are accounted under HKFRS 9 and initially measured at fair value. Adjustments to fair value at initial recognition are considered as additional lease payments from lessees. Such adjustments are recognised if the amount is considered material. Lease modification The Group accounts for a modification to an operating lease as a new lease from the effective date of the modification, considering any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the original lease as part of the lease payments for the new lease. Prior to the application of HKFRS 16 Rental income from operating leases is recognised in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the term of the relevant lease. Rentals received with reference to turnover of tenants are recognised when earned. 9. Foreign Currencies In preparing the financial statements of each individual group entity, transactions in currencies other than the functional currency of that entity (foreign currencies) are recorded in its functional currency (i.e. the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates) at the rates of exchanges prevailing on the dates of the transactions. At the end of the reporting period, monetary items denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the rates prevailing at that date. Exchange differences arising on the settlement of monetary items, and on the retranslation of monetary items, are recognised in profit or loss in the period in which they arise. For the purposes of presenting the consolidated financial statements, the assets and liabilities of the Group's foreign operations are translated into the presentation currency of the Group (i.e. Hong Kong dollars) at the rate of exchange prevailing at the end of the reporting period, and their income and expenses are translated at the average exchange rates for the year, unless exchange rates fluctuate significantly during the period, in which case, the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of transactions are used. Exchange differences arising, if any, are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in translation reserve. 10. Borrowing Costs Borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets, which are assets that necessarily take a substantial period of time to get ready for their intended use or sale, are added to the cost of those assets until such time as the assets are substantially ready for their intended use or sale. Investment income earned on the temporary investment of specific borrowings pending their expenditure on qualifying assets is deducted from the borrowing costs eligible for capitalisation. All other borrowing costs are recognised in profit or loss in the period in which they are incurred. 28 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 11. Retirement Benefit Costs Payments to the Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme are charged as an expense when employees have rendered service entitling them to the contributions. 12. Taxation Income tax expense represents the sum of the tax currently payable and deferred tax. Current tax

The tax currently payable is based on taxable profit for the year. Taxable profit differs from profit before taxation as reported in the consolidated statement of profit or loss because it excludes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. The Group's liability for current tax is calculated using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period. Deferred tax

Deferred tax is recognised on temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the consolidated financial statements and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable profit. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences and deferred tax assets are generally recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which deductible temporary differences can be utilised. Such assets and liabilities are not recognised if the temporary difference arises from the initial recognition of assets and liabilities in a transaction that affects neither the taxable profit nor the accounting profit.

Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries and an associate, and interests in a joint venture, except where the Group is able to control the reversal of the temporary difference and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets arising from deductible temporary differences associated with such investments and interests are only recognised to the extent that it is probable that there will be sufficient taxable profits against which to utilise the benefits of the temporary differences and they are expected to reverse in the foreseeable future.

The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at the end of the reporting period and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period when the liability is settled, or the asset is realised, based on tax rate (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period. 29 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 The measurement of deferred tax liabilities and assets reflects the tax consequences that would follow from the manner in which the Group expects, at the end of the reporting period, to recover or settle the carrying amount of its assets and liabilities. For the purposes of measuring deferred tax for investment properties that are measured using the fair value model in accordance with HKAS 40 "Investment Property", such properties' value is presumed to be recovered through sale. Such a presumption is rebutted when the investment property is depreciable and is held within a business model of the Group whose business objective is to consume substantially all of the economic benefits embodied in the investment property over time, rather than through sale. If the presumption is rebutted, deferred tax for such investment properties are measured in accordance with the above general principles set out in HKAS 12 "Income Taxes" (i.e. based on the expected manner as to how the properties will be recovered). Current and deferred tax are recognised in profit or loss, except when they relate to items that are recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, in which case the current and deferred tax are also recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity respectively. 13. Equity-SettledShare-Based Payments Transactions Share options granted to employees The fair value of services received determined by reference to the fair value of share options granted at the grant date is expensed on a straight-line basis over the vesting period, with a corresponding increase in share options reserve. At the end of the reporting period, the Group revises its estimates of the number of options that are expected to ultimately vest. The impact of the revision of the estimates during the vesting period, if any, is recognised in profit or loss, with a corresponding adjustment to share options reserve. At the time when the share options are exercised, the amount previously recognised in share options reserve will be transferred to share capital. When the share options are forfeited after the vesting date or are still not exercised at the expiry date, the amount previously recognised in share options reserve will be transferred to retained profits. 30 Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 14. Fair Value Measurement Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date, regardless of whether that price is directly observable or estimated using another valuation technique. In estimating the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group takes into account the characteristics of the asset or liability if market participants would take those characteristics into account when pricing the asset or liability at the measurement date. Fair value for measurement and/or disclosure purposes in these financial statements is determined on such a basis, except for share-based payment transactions that are within the scope of HKFRS 2 "Share-based Payment", leasing transactions that are accounted for in accordance with HKFRS 16 (since 1 January 2019) or HKAS 17 (before 1 January 2019), and measurements that have some similarities to fair value but are not fair value, such as value in use in HKAS 36 "Impairment of Assets". A fair value measurement of a non-financial asset takes into account a market participant's ability to generate economic benefits by using the asset in its highest and best use or by selling it to another market participant that would use the asset in its highest and best use. 31 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the year ended 31 December 2019 1. General The Company is a public listed company incorporated in Hong Kong and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The address of the registered office and principal place of business of the Company is 49/F., Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Hong Kong. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") are property investment, management and development. These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HKD"), which is the same as the functional currency of the Company. 2. Application of New and Amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") New and amendments to HKFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year In the current year, the Group has applied all of the new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") that are relevant to its operations and effective for the Group's financial year beginning on 1 January 2019. Except as described below, the application of these new and amendments to HKFRSs had no material effect on the results and financial position of the Group for the current and/or prior accounting years. HKFRS 16 "Leases" The Group has applied HKFRS 16 for the first time in the current year. HKFRS 16 superseded HKAS 17, and the related interpretations. However, assessments of whether a contract, which existed prior to 1 January 2019, contains a lease in accordance with HKAS 17 and Hong Kong (IFRIC) - Interpretation 4 have been maintained. No reassessment of the related lease contracts has been made. Lessor accounting under HKFRS 16 is substantially unchanged from HKAS 17. The Group, as a lessor, is thus not required to make any adjustment on transition for leases but account for these leases in accordance with HKFRS 16 from the date of initial application and comparative information has not been restated. However, the application of HKFRS 16 resulted the changes in accounting policies as described in the "Significant Accounting Policies" section. Effective from 1 January 2019, lease payments received from lessees relating to the revised lease term after modification are recognised as income on straight-line basis over the extended lease term. The application of HKFRS 16 has had no material impact on the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019 and at the date of initial recognition. 32 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 New and amendments to HKFRSs in issue but not yet effective The Group has not early applied the following new and amendments to HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective. HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts1 Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business2 Amendments to HKFRS 10 Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and HKAS 28 and its Associate or Joint Venture3 Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material4 Amendments to HKFRS 9, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform4 HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 1 2 3 4 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 Effective for business combinations and asset acquisitions for which the acquisition date is on or after the beginning of the first annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2020 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after a date to be determined Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020 In addition to the above new and amendments to HKFRSs, a revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting was issued in 2018. Its consequential amendments, the Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in HKFRS Standards, will be effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020. The Group anticipated that the application of all these new or revised standards to HKFRSs will result in changes in certain accounting policies and may affect the presentation and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements but is not expected to have material impact on the Group's financial position and financial performance. 3. Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty In the application of the Group's accounting policies, which are described in the "Significant Accounting Policies" section, the management of the Group is required to make estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods. The following are the key assumptions concerning the future, and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the end of the reporting period, that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year. 33 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Fair value of investment properties At the end of the reporting period, the Group's investment properties are stated at fair value of HK$79,116 million (2018: HK$77,442 million) based on the valuation performed by an independent qualified professional valuer. In determining the fair value, the valuer has applied a market value basis which involves, inter-alia, certain estimates, including appropriate capitalisation rates and reversionary income potential taking into account a market participant's ability to generate economic benefits by using the asset in its highest and best use. In relying on the valuation, management has exercised their judgement and is satisfied that the method of valuation is reflective of the current market conditions. 4. Turnover Turnover represents gross rental income from leasing of investment properties and management fee income from provision of property management services for the year. The Group's principal activities are property investment, management and development, and its turnover and results are principally derived from investment properties located in Hong Kong. Contracts for property management services have various contractual periods for which the Group bills fixed amount for each month of service period. Substantially all of the revenue from provision of property management services is recognised at the amount to which the Group has right to invoice which reflect the progress towards complete satisfaction of performance obligations satisfied over time. The categories for disaggregation of revenue from provision of property management services recognised over time in Hong Kong are consistent with the segment disclosure under note 5 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section. 5. Segment Information Based on the internal reports about components of the Group that are regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker in order to allocate resources to segments and to assess their performance, the Group's operating and reportable segments are as follows: Retail segment - leasing of space and related facilities to a variety of retail and leisure operators Office segment - leasing of high quality office space and related facilities Residential segment - leasing of luxury residential properties and related facilities Property development segment - development and sale of properties 34 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Segment turnover and results The following is an analysis of the Group's turnover and results by operating and reportable segment. Property Retail Office Residential development Consolidated HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million For the year ended 31 December 2019 Turnover Leasing of investment properties 1,662 1,607 287 - 3,556 Provision of property management services 174 226 32 - 432 Segment revenue 1,836 1,833 319 - 3,988 Property expenses (297) (177) (62) - (536) Segment profit 1,539 1,656 257 - 3,452 Investment income 154 Other gains and losses 10 Administrative expenses (269) Finance costs (313) Change in fair value of investment properties 792 Share of results of associates 1,733 Profit before taxation 5,559 35 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Property Retail Office Residential development Consolidated HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million For the year ended 31 December 2018 Turnover Leasing of investment properties 1,764 1,492 251 Provision of property management services 159 196 28 Segment revenue 1,923 1,688 279 Property expenses (275) (190) (58) Segment profit 1,648 1,498 221 Investment income Other gains and losses Administrative expenses Finance costs Change in fair value of investment properties Share of results of associates Profit before taxation All of the segment turnover reported above is from external customers. 3,507

383

3,890

(523)

3,367 78 (16) (227) (222) 3,532 288 6,800 The accounting policies of the operating and reportable segments are the same as the Group's accounting policies described in the "Significant Accounting Policies" section. Segment profit represents the profit earned by each segment without allocation of investment income, other gains and losses, administrative expenses (including central administrative costs and directors' emoluments), finance costs, change in fair value of investment properties and share of results of associates. This is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker of the Group for the purpose of resource allocation and performance assessment. 36 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Segment assets The following is an analysis of the Group's assets by operating and reportable segment. Property Retail Office Residential development Consolidated HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million As at 31 December 2019 Segment assets 35,080 35,499 8,561 1,233 80,373 Investments in and loans to 5,200 associates Other financial investments 601 Other assets 10,869 Consolidated assets 97,043 As at 31 December 2018 Segment assets 35,112 34,160 8,185 1,207 78,664 Investments in and loans to associates 3,719 Other financial investment 294 Other assets 4,366 Consolidated assets 87,043 Segment assets represented the investment properties and accounts receivable of each segment and investment in and loans to a joint venture under property development segment without allocation of property, plant and equipment, investments in and loans to associates, other financial investments, debt securities, other financial assets, other receivables, time deposits and cash and cash equivalents. This is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker of the Group for the purpose of monitoring segment performances and allocating resources between segments. The investment properties are included in segment assets at their fair values whilst the change in fair value of investment properties is not included in segment profit. No segment liabilities analysis is presented as the Group's liabilities are monitored on a group basis. Other than the investment in an associate and certain other financial investments, which operate in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and other major cities in Asia, with carrying amounts of HK$5,800 million (2018: HK$3,715 million), all the Group's assets are located in Hong Kong. 37 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Other segment information Retail Office Residential Property Consolidated development HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million For the year ended 31 December 2019 Additions to non-current 808 43 40 - 891 assets For the year ended 31 December 2018 Additions to non-current assets 1,133 202 28 - 1,363 6. Investment Income The following is an analysis of investment income: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Interest income 121 44 Imputed interest income on interest-free loan to a joint 30 venture 29 Reclassification of net gains from hedging reserve on 3 financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 5 154 78 7. Finance Costs 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Finance costs comprise: Interest on unsecured bank loans 43 33 Interest on unsecured fixed rate notes 254 173 Total interest expenses 297 206 Other finance costs 13 11 310 217 Net exchange (gains) losses on borrowings (46) 4 Reclassification of net losses (gains) from hedging reserve 46 on financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (2) Medium Term Note Programme expenses 3 3 313 222 38 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 8. Taxation 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Current tax Hong Kong Profits Tax 406 - current year 425 - overprovision in prior years - (2) 406 423 Deferred tax (note 28) 67 58 473 481 Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% of the estimated assessable profit for both years. The taxation for the year can be reconciled to the profit before taxation per the consolidated statement of profit or loss as follows: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Profit before taxation 5,559 6,800 Tax at Hong Kong Profits Tax rate of 16.5% 917 1,122 Tax effect of share of results of associates (286) (48) Tax effect of expenses not deductible for tax purposes 122 40 Tax effect of income not taxable for tax purposes (276) (634) Tax effect of estimated tax losses not recognised 2 11 Recognition of previously unrecognised tax losses (6) (8) Overprovision in prior years - (2) Taxation for the year 473 481 In addition to the amount charged to the consolidated statement of profit or loss, deferred tax relating to the revaluation of the Group's properties held for own use has been charged directly to properties valuation reserve (see note 28 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section). 39 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 9. Profit for the Year 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Profit for the year has been arrived at after charging (crediting): Auditor's remuneration 3 3 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 22 17 Gross rental income from investment properties including rentals received with reference to turnover of tenants of HK$73 million (3,556) (2018: HK$81 million) (3,507) Less: - Direct operating expenses arising from properties 527 that generated rental income 498 - Direct operating expenses arising from properties 9 that did not generate rental income 25 (3,020) (2,984) Staff costs (including directors' emoluments) 285 245 Share of income tax of associates 627 (included in share of results of associates) 122 40 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 10. Other Comprehensive (Expenses) Income 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Other comprehensive (expenses) income comprises: Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Revaluation of properties held for own use: 25 Gain on revaluation of properties held for own use 56 Deferred taxation arising on revaluation (4) (9) 21 47 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Derivatives designated as cash flow hedges: (14) Net (losses) gains arising during the year 2 Reclassification of net losses (gains) to profit or loss 43 (7) 29 (5) Share of translation reserve of an associate (84) (172) (55) (177) Other comprehensive expenses for the year (net of tax) (34) (130) Tax effect relating to other comprehensive (expenses) income: 2019 2018 Before-tax Tax Net-of-tax Before-tax Tax Net-of-tax amount expense amount amount expense amount HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Gain on revaluation of properties 25 (4) 21 held for own use 56 (9) 47 Net adjustments to hedging reserve 29 - 29 (5) - (5) Share of translation reserve of (84) - (84) an associate (172) - (172) (30) (4) (34) (121) (9) (130) 41 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 11. Directors' Emoluments 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Directors' fees 3 3 Other emoluments 8 Basic salaries, housing and other allowances 8 Bonus (Notes d & f) 15 14 Share-based payments 2 2 28 27 The emoluments paid or payable to each of the Directors of the Company for the two years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018, calculated with reference to their employment as Directors of the Company or for provision of other services to the Company and the Group, are set out below: Basic salaries, Retirement housing and benefits Directors' other Share-based scheme fees allowances Bonus payments contributions Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Note e) (Note d) (Note d) (Note g) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Executive Director (Note a) - 7,929 15,000 2,037 18 24,984 Lee Irene Yun-Lien Non-Executive Directors (Note b) 268 - - - - 268 Jebsen Hans Michael Lee Anthony Hsien Pin 360 - - - - 360 Lee Chien 293 - - - - 293 Lee Tze Hau Michael 311 - - - - 311 Independent Non-Executive Directors (Note c) 360 - - - - 360 Churchouse Frederick Peter Fan Yan Hok Philip 455 - - - - 455 Lau Lawrence Juen-Yee 293 - - - - 293 Poon Chung Yin Joseph 498 - - - - 498 Wong Ching Ying Belinda 268 - - - - 268 3,106 7,929 15,000 2,037 18 28,090 42 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Basic salaries, Retirement housing and benefits Directors' other Share-based scheme fees allowances Bonus payments contributions Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Note e) (Note f) (Note f) (Note g) For the year ended 31 December 2018 Executive Director (Note a) Lee Irene Yun-Lien - 7,694 14,616 1,762 18 24,090 Non-Executive Directors (Note b) Jebsen Hans Michael 270 - - - - 270 Lee Anthony Hsien Pin 310 - - - - 310 Lee Chien 290 - - - - 290 Lee Tze Hau Michael 280 - - - - 280 Independent Non-Executive Directors (Note c) Churchouse Frederick Peter 310 - - - - 310 Fan Yan Hok Philip 420 - - - - 420 Lau Lawrence Juen-Yee 260 - - - - 260 Poon Chung Yin Joseph 465 - - - - 465 Wong Ching Ying Belinda (Note h) 10 - - - - 10 2,615 7,694 14,616 1,762 18 26,705 Notes: The Executive Director's emoluments shown above were for the services in connection with the management of the affairs of the Company and the Group. The Non-Executive Directors' emoluments shown above were for the services as Directors of the Company. The Independent Non-Executive Directors' emoluments shown above were for the services as Directors of the Company. Year 2019:

The Remuneration Committee met in January 2019 to approve the 2019 annual fixed base salary and determine the 2018 performance-based bonus of the Company's Executive Director.

The annual cash compensations of Lee Irene Yun-Lien, Chairman, was revised to HK$16,000,000 based on market benchmark, and the jobholder's experience, qualification, and performance. Annual base salary of Lee Irene Yun-Lien was at HK$8,000,000 (making up 50% of the total package).

For the year ended 31 December 2019, the bonus of HK$15,000,000 represented the 2019 bonus approved by the Committee in January 2020. 43 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Last revision of annual Directors' fees for serving on the Board (effective 1 June 2019) were approved by shareholders at the 2019 AGM. Details are set out in Remuneration Committee Report.

Directors' fees are calculated on annual basis and paid semi-annually. For Directors not having served the full year on a position, the fees will be calculated and paid on pro rata basis. Breakdown of Directors' fees of each of the Directors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 is set out below: Audit and Risk Management Remuneration Nomination 2019 2018 Board Committee Committee Committee Total Total (Note i) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Executive Director - - - - - Lee Irene Yun-Lien - Non-Executive Directors 268 - - - 268 Jebsen Hans Michael 270 Lee Anthony Hsien Pin 268 92 - - 360 310 Lee Chien 268 - - 25 293 290 Lee Tze Hau Michael 268 - 43 - 311 280 Independent Non-Executive Directors 268 92 - - 360 Churchouse Frederick Peter 310 Fan Yan Hok Philip 268 92 70 25 455 420 Lau Lawrence Juen-Yee 268 - - 25 293 260 Poon Chung Yin Joseph 268 162 43 25 498 465 Wong Ching Ying Belinda 268 - - - 268 10 (Note h) 2,412 438 156 100 3,106 2,615 Year 2018:

The Remuneration Committee met in February 2018 to approve the 2018 annual fixed base salary and the annual special fee and determine the 2017 performance-based bonus of the Company's Executive Director.

The annual cash compensations of Lee Irene Yun-Lien, Chairman, remained at HK$15,386,000 based on market benchmark, and the jobholder's experience, qualification, and performance. Annual base salary of Lee Irene Yun-Lien remained unchanged at HK$5,130,000 and annual special fee in recognition of extra responsibilities she assumed was HK$2,564,000 (making up 50% of the total package).

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the bonus of HK$14,616,000 represented the 2018 bonus approved by the Committee in January 2019. Share-based payments are the fair values of share options granted to Executive Director, which are determined at the date of grant and expensed over the vesting period (except where options are forfeited before vesting), regardless of whether the Executive Director exercises the share options or not during the year. Details of the share option schemes are set out in note 37 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section. Wong Ching Ying Belinda was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 18 December 2018. 44 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 The Audit Committee was renamed as "Audit and Risk Management Committee" with effect from 21 February 2019. There was no arrangement under which a Director waived or agreed to waive any remuneration during both years. There was no payment to a Director as inducement for Director to join the Group or compensation for the loss of office as a Director in connection with the management of the affairs of any member of the Group during both years. Details of material interests of the Directors of the Company in transactions, arrangements or contracts entered into by subsidiaries of the Company are disclosed in the Directors' Report. 12. Employees' Emoluments Of the five individuals with the highest emoluments in the Group, one (2018: one) was Director of the Company, details of whose emoluments are included in note 11 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section. The emoluments of all of the five individuals with the highest emoluments for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 were as follows: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Basic salaries, housing and other allowances 21 21 Bonus 21 20 Share-based payments (Note) 4 3 46 44 Note: Share-based payments are the fair values of share options granted to Executive Director and eligible employees, which are determined at the date of grant and expensed over the vesting period (except where options are forfeited before vesting), regardless of whether the Executive Director or eligible employees exercise the share options or not during the year. Their emoluments are within the following bands: Number of individuals 2019 2018 HK$4,000,001 to HK$4,500,000 1 1 HK$4,500,001 to HK$5,000,000 2 2 HK$6,500,001 to HK$7,000,000 - 1 HK$7,000,001 to HK$7,500,000 1 - HK$24,000,001 to HK$24,500,000 - 1 HK$24,500,001 to HK$25,000,000 1 - 5 5 45 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Senior management (for the purpose of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules")) during the year are Executive Director and other members of senior management of the Group. Their emoluments are within the following bands. Number of individuals 2019 2018 HK$2,000,001 to HK$3,000,000 - 1 HK$3,000,001 to HK$4,000,000 1 1 HK$4,000,001 to HK$5,000,000 3 3 HK$6,000,001 to HK$7,000,000 - 1 HK$7,000,001 to HK$8,000,000 1 - HK$24,000,001 to HK$25,000,000 - 1 HK$25,000,001 to HK$26,000,000 1 - 6 7 13. Dividends Dividends recognised as distribution during the year: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million 2019 first interim dividend paid 283 - HK27 cents per share - 2018 first interim dividend paid - - HK27 cents per share 283 2018 second interim dividend paid 1,224 - HK117 cents per share - 2017 second interim dividend paid - - HK111 cents per share 1,161 1,507 1,444 Dividends declared after the end of the reporting period: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Second interim dividend (in lieu of a final dividend) - HK117 cents per share 1,221 (2018: HK117 cents per share) 1,224 The second interim dividend is not recognised as a liability as at 31 December 2019 because it has been declared after the end of the reporting period. It will be payable in cash. 46 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 14. Earnings per Share Basic and diluted earnings per share

The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the following data: Earnings 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Earnings for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share: Profit for the year attributable to owners of the 4,845 Company 6,033 Number of shares 2019 2018 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for 1,046,186,877 the purpose of basic earnings per share 1,046,189,778 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares: 157,908 Share options issued by the Company 501,942 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for 1,046,344,785 the purpose of diluted earnings per share 1,046,691,720 In both years, the computation of diluted earnings per share does not assume the exercise of certain of the Company's outstanding share options as the exercise prices of those options are higher than the average market price for shares. 47 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

For the purpose of assessing the performance of the Group's principal activities, the management is of the view that the profit for the year attributable to the owners of the Company should be adjusted in the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share as follows:

For the year ended 31 December 2019 Basic Diluted earnings earnings Profit per share per share HK$ million HK cents HK cents Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company 4,845 463 463 Change in fair value of investment (792) (76) (76) properties Effect of non-controlling interests' shares 102 10 10 Share of change in fair value of investment properties (net of deferred taxation) of (1,528) (146) (146) an associate Imputed interest income on (30) (3) (3) interest-free loan to a joint venture Other gains and losses (10) (1) (1) Underlying Profit 2,587 247 247 Recurring Underlying Profit 2,587 247 247 For the year ended 31 December 2018 Basic Diluted earnings earnings Profit per share per share HK$ million HK cents HK cents Profit for the year attributable to owners of the Company 6,033 577 576 Change in fair value of investment properties (3,532) (338) (337) Effect of non-controlling interests' shares 144 14 14 Share of change in fair value of investment properties (net of deferred taxation) of an associate (96) (9) (9) Imputed interest income on interest-free loan to a joint venture (29) (3) (3) Other gains and losses 16 1 1 Underlying Profit 2,536 242 242 Recurring Underlying Profit 2,536 242 242 48 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Notes: Recurring Underlying Profit is arrived at by excluding from Underlying Profit items that are non-recurring in nature. As there were no such adjustments in both 2019 and 2018, the Recurring Underlying Profit was the same as the Underlying Profit. The denominators used in calculating the adjusted earnings per share are the same as those detailed above for basic and diluted earnings per share. 15. Investment Properties 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Fair Value 77,442 At 1 January 72,470 Additions 891 1,363 Net transfer (to) from property, plant and equipment (9) 77 Change in fair value recognised in profit or loss 792 - unrealised 3,532 As at 31 December 79,116 77,442 All of the Group's property interests held under operating leases to earn rentals or for capital appreciation purposes are measured using the fair value model and are classified and accounted for as investment properties. Fair value measurements and valuation processes The fair value of the Group's investment properties as at 31 December 2019 and 2018 and as at the date of transfer to/from property, plant and equipment from/to investment properties has been arrived at on the basis of a valuation carried out on those dates by Knight Frank Petty Limited, an independent qualified professional valuer not connected with the Group. The Group's investment properties have been valued individually, on market value basis, which conforms to The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Valuation Standards. In estimating the fair value of the investment properties, the management of the Group has considered the highest and best use of the investment properties. The value of the completed investment properties is derived from the basis of capitalisation of net income with due allowance for the reversionary income potential but without allowances for any expenses or taxation which may be incurred in effecting a sale, and where appropriate, cross reference by sale comparables. There has been no change to the valuation technique during the year for completed properties. All of the fair value measurements of the Group's investment properties were categorised into Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Details of fair value hierarchy are set out as below. There were no transfers into or out of Level 3 during the year. 49 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 At the end of the reporting period, the management of the Group works with Knight Frank Petty Limited to establish and determine the appropriate valuation techniques and inputs for Level 3 fair value measurements. Where there is a material change in the fair value of the assets, the causes of the fluctuations will be reported to the Directors of the Company. Fair value measurements using significant unobservable inputs (Level 3) The following table shows a reconciliation from the beginning balances to the ending balances for fair value measurements of the Group's investment properties by operating and reportable segment. Retail Office Residential Total HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million As at 1 January 2018 33,188 31,325 7,957 72,470 Additions 1,133 202 28 1,363 Net transfer from property, plant and equipment 77 - - 77 Change in fair value recognised in profit or loss - unrealised 704 2,632 196 3,532 As at 31 December 2018 35,102 34,159 8,181 77,442 Additions 808 43 40 891 Net transfer to property, plant and - (9) - (9) equipment Change in fair value recognised in (851) 1,305 338 792 profit or loss - unrealised As at 31 December 2019 35,059 35,498 8,559 79,116 50 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Information about fair value measurements using significant unobservable inputs (Level 3) The following table shows the valuation techniques used in the determination of fair value for investment properties by operating and reportable segment and unobservable inputs used in the valuation models. Range/weighted Fair value as Valuation Unobservable average of Description at 31 December techniques inputs unobservable inputs 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Retail 35,059 35,102 Income (i) Capitalisation rate 5.00% - 5.25% capitalisation (2018: 5.00% -5.25%) approach (ii) Prevailing market HK$132 per square foot rent per month (2018: HK$134 per square foot) Office 35,498 34,159 Income (i) Capitalisation rate 4.25% - 5.00% capitalisation (2018: 4.25% -5.00%) approach (ii) Prevailing market HK$60 per square foot rent per month (2018: HK$58 per square foot) Residential 8,559 8,181 Income (i) Capitalisation rate 3.75% (2018: 3.75%) capitalisation approach (ii) Prevailing market HK$38 per square foot rent per month (2018: HK$37 per square foot) The higher the capitalisation rate, the lower the fair value. Prevailing market rent is estimated based on independent valuer's view of recent lettings, within the subject properties and other comparable properties. It does not always equal to the committed rent by tenants. The higher the prevailing market rent, the higher the fair value. 51 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 16. Property, Plant and Equipment Leasehold land and Furniture, buildings in fixtures and Motor Hong Kong equipment Computers vehicles Total HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million (Note) COST OR VALUATION As at 1 January 2018 722 99 70 2 893 Additions - 17 16 1 34 Disposals - - - (1) (1) Net transfer to investment properties (77) - - - (77) Surplus on revaluation 51 - - - 51 As at 31 December 2018 696 116 86 2 900 Additions - 7 10 - 17 Net transfer from investment 9 - - - 9 properties Surplus on revaluation 20 - - - 20 As at 31 December 2019 725 123 96 2 946 Comprising: - 123 96 2 221 At cost At valuation 725 - - - 725 725 123 96 2 946 ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION As at 1 January 2018 - 92 49 1 142 Provided for the year 5 5 7 - 17 Eliminated on disposals - - - (1) (1) Eliminated on revaluation (5) - - - (5) As at 31 December 2018 - 97 56 - 153 Provided for the year 5 7 10 - 22 Eliminated on revaluation (5) - - - (5) As at 31 December 2019 - 104 66 - 170 CARRYING AMOUNTS As at 31 December 2019 725 19 30 2 776 As at 31 December 2018 696 19 30 2 747 52 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 The above items of property, plant and equipment are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the following terms or at the following rates per annum: Leasehold land and buildings in Hong Kong Furniture, fixtures and equipment Computers Motor vehicles Over the term of the lease or 40 years 20% 20% 25% Note: Fair value measurements and valuation processes The fair value of the Group's leasehold land and buildings in Hong Kong as at 31 December 2019 and 2018 and as at the date of transfer to/from investment properties from/to property, plant and equipment has been arrived at on the basis of a valuation carried out on those dates by Knight Frank Petty Limited, an independent qualified professional valuer not connected with the Group. The Group's leasehold land and buildings in Hong Kong have been valued individually, on market value basis, which conforms to The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Valuation Standards. In estimating the fair value of the properties, the management of the Group has considered the highest and best use of the properties. The value was derived from the basis of capitalisation of net income with due allowance for the reversionary income potential but without allowance of any expenses or taxation which may be incurred in effecting a sale, and where appropriate, cross reference by sale comparables. There has been no change to the valuation technique during the year. All of the fair value measurements of the Group's leasehold land and buildings in Hong Kong were categorised into Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Details of fair value hierarchy are set out as below. There were no transfers into or out of Level 3 during the year. At the end of the reporting period, the management of the Group works with Knight Frank Petty Limited to establish and determine the appropriate valuation techniques and inputs for Level 3 fair value measurements. Where there is a material change in the fair value of the assets, the causes of the fluctuations will be reported to the Directors of the Company. 53 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Information about fair value measurements using significant unobservable inputs (Level 3) The following table shows the valuation techniques used in the determination of fair value for leasehold land and buildings in Hong Kong and unobservable inputs used in the valuation models. Range/weighted Fair value as Valuation Unobservable average of Description at 31 December techniques inputs unobservable inputs 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Leasehold land 725 696 Income (i) Capitalisation 4.25% - 4.75% and buildings capitalisation rate (2018: 4.25% - in Hong Kong approach 5.25%) (ii) Prevailing market HK$72 per square rent per month foot (2018: HK$68 per square foot) The higher the capitalisation rate, the lower the fair value. Prevailing market rent is estimated based on independent values view of recent lettings, within the subject properties and other comparable properties. It does not always equal to the committed rent by tenants. The higher the prevailing market rent, the higher the fair value. The gain of HK$25 million (2018: HK$56 million) arising on revaluation has been recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in properties revaluation reserve. Had the Group's leasehold land and buildings in Hong Kong been measured at historical cost less subsequent accumulated depreciation, their carrying amounts would have been HK$171 million (2018: HK$161 million) at the end of the reporting period. Furniture, fixtures and equipment of the Group include assets carried at cost of HK$53 million (2018: HK$47 million) and accumulated depreciation of HK$37 million (2018: HK$32 million) in respect of assets held for leasing out under operating leases. Depreciation charges in respect of those assets for the year amounted to HK$5 million (2018: HK$3 million). There has been no disposal during both years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018. 54 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 17. Particulars of Principal Subsidiaries of the Company The table below lists the principal subsidiaries of the Company as at 31 December 2019 and 2018: Proportion of ownership interests/ Place of Issued voting rights held by incorporation/ share the Company Name of subsidiary operation capital directly indirectly Principal activities Admore Investments Limited Hong Kong HK$2 100% - Investment holding Alpha Ace Limited Hong Kong HK$1 - 100% Property development Bamboo Grove Recreational Hong Kong HK$2 - 100% Resident club Services Limited management Barrowgate Limited Hong Kong HK$10,000 - 65.36% Property investment Earn Extra Investments Limited Hong Kong HK$1 - 100% Property investment HD Investment Limited British Virgin Islands HK$1 - 100% Investment holding HD Treasury Limited Hong Kong HK$2 100% - Treasury operation Hysan Corporate Services Limited Hong Kong HK$2 100% - Provision of corporate services Hysan Leasing Company Limited Hong Kong HK$2 100% - Leasing administration Hysan (MTN) Limited British Virgin US$1 100% - Treasury operation Islands/ Hong Kong Hysan Marketing Services Limited Hong Kong HK$1 - 100% General business Hysan IT Services Company Limited Hong Kong HK$1 - 100% Information technology Hysan Property Management Limited Hong Kong HK$2 100% - Property management Hysan Treasury Limited Hong Kong HK$2 100% - Treasury operation Kwong Hup Holding Limited British Virgin Islands HK$1 100% - Investment holding Kwong Wan Realty Limited Hong Kong HK$1,000 100% - Property investment Lee Theatre Realty Limited Hong Kong HK$10 - 100% Property investment Leighton Property Company Limited Hong Kong HK$2 - 100% Property investment Minsal Limited Hong Kong HK$2 100% - Property investment Main Rise Development Limited Hong Kong HK$2 - 100% Investment holding Mariner Bay Limited British Virgin US$1 - 100% Investment holding Islands/ Hong Kong Mondsee Limited Hong Kong HK$2 100% - Property investment OHA Property Company Limited Hong Kong HK$2 - 100% Property investment Perfect Win Properties Limited Hong Kong HK$2 - 100% Property investment Silver Nicety Company Limited Hong Kong HK$20 - 100% Property investment The Directors of the Company are of the opinion that a complete list of all subsidiaries and their particulars will be of excessive length and therefore the above table contains only those subsidiaries which materially contribute to the net income of the Group or hold a material portion of the assets or liabilities or otherwise are operating subsidiaries of the Company. Other than unsecured fixed rate notes issued by Hysan (MTN) Limited ("Hysan MTN") as disclosed in note 27 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section, none of the subsidiaries had issued any debt securities at the end of the reporting period. 55 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 The summarised financial information in respect of the Group's subsidiary that has material non-controlling interests is set out below. The summarised financial information below represents amounts before intragroup eliminations. Barrowgate Limited 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Current assets 392 347 Non-current assets 10,232 9,886 Current liabilities (834) (785) Non-current liabilities (200) (193) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 6,268 6,049 Non-controlling interests 3,322 3,206 Turnover 575 584 Profit and total comprehensive income for the year 696 825 Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to 455 owners of the Company 539 Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to 241 the non-controlling interests 286 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests 125 128 Net cash inflows from operating activities 455 347 Net cash (outflows) inflows from investing activities (161) 380 Cash outflows from financing activities (370) (670) Net cash (outflows) inflows (76) 57 56 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 18. Investments in Associates and Loans to Associates 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Cost of unlisted investments 2 2 Share of post-acquisition profits and other comprehensive income, 5,187 net of dividends received 3,706 5,189 3,708 Loans to associates classified as: 11 Non-current assets 11 The balances of loans to associates are unsecured, interest-free and have no fixed repayment terms. The Directors of the Company are of the opinion that the Group will not demand repayment from the associates within the next twelve months from the end of the reporting period and the loans are therefore classified as non-current assets. The Directors of the Company are of the opinion that a complete list of all associates will be of excessive length and the Group summarises details of the Group's material associate as at 31 December 2019 and 2018 as follows: Place of Class of Effective Form of incorporation/ share held/ interest business establishment registered held by Name of associate structure and operation capital the Group Principal activities Country Link Enterprises Private limited Hong Kong Ordinary share of 26.3% Investment holding Limited (Note) company HK$5,000,000 Shanghai Kong Hui Sino-Foreign The PRC US$165,000,000# 24.7% Property Property Development equity development and Co., Ltd. (Note) joint venture leasing Shanghai Grand Gateway Sino-Foreign The PRC US$140,000# 23.7% Property Plaza Property equity management Management joint venture Co., Ltd. (Note) Fully paid-up registered capital Note: Shanghai Kong Hui Property Development Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Grand Gateway Plaza Property Management Co., Ltd. are non-wholly owned subsidiaries of Country Link Enterprises Limited, together known as "Country Link". 57 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 The summarised consolidated financial information in respect of the Group's material associate is set out below. The summarised consolidated financial information below represents amounts shown in the associate's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with HKFRSs. All of the Group's associates are accounted for using the equity method in the Group's consolidated financial statements. Country Link 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Current assets 1,795 1,953 Non-current assets 26,461 18,292 Current liabilities (1,009) (1,001) Non-current liabilities (6,211) (4,214) Turnover 1,399 1,397 Profit for the year 7,016 1,195 Other comprehensive expense for the year (339) (699) Total comprehensive income for the year 6,677 496 Group's share of results of the associate for the year 1,734 294 Group's share of other comprehensive expense (84) of the associate for the year (172) Dividends received from the associate during the year 166 184 58 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Reconciliation of the above summarised consolidated financial information to the carrying amount of the interest in the associate that is material to the Group recognised in the consolidated financial statements: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Net assets of the associate 21,036 15,030 Non-controlling interests of the associate (1,249) (887) Net assets of the associate after deducting 19,787 non-controlling interests of the associate 14,143 Proportion of the Group's ownership 26.3% interest in the associate 26.3% Group's share of net assets of the associate 5,204 3,720 Others (5) (5) Carrying amount of the Group's interest in the associate 5,199 3,715 19. Investment in a Joint Venture and Loans to a Joint Venture Details of the Group's investment in and loans to a joint venture are as follows: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Investment in a joint venture - Unlisted shares, at cost - Deemed capital contribution in a joint venture (Note a) 143 145 143 145 Loans to a joint venture classified as: 1,090 Non-current assets (Note b) 1,062 Notes: The deemed capital contribution in a joint venture represents the fair value adjustments in relation to the loan to a joint venture at initial recognition based on the estimated timing on future cash flows. The loans to a joint venture are unsecured and have no fixed repayment terms. As at 31 December 2019, except for the loans to a joint venture with aggregate carrying amounts of HK$120 million (2018: HK$120 million) which are carrying variable rates ranging from 2.94% to 4.71% (2018: 2.73% to 4.24%) per annum, the remaining loan to a joint venture of the Group is interest-free. The Directors of the Company are of the opinion that the Group will not demand repayment of the loans from the joint venture within the next twelve months from the end of the reporting period and the loans are therefore classified as non-current assets. The effective interest rate for imputed interest income on the interest-free portion is determined based on the cost of fund of the borrower per annum. 59 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Details of the Group's joint venture as at 31 December 2019 and 2018 are as follows: Effective ownership interest and Place of voting rights Name of incorporation Class of held by joint venture and operation share held the Group Principal activities Strongbod Limited British Virgin Ordinary shares of 60% Investment holding (Note a) Islands US$10 (Note b) Gainwick Limited Hong Kong Ordinary share of 60% Property (Note a) HK$1 (Note b) development and investment Notes: Gainwick Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Strongbod Limited, together known as "Strongbod". Pursuant to the shareholder's agreement dated 5 December 2016, entered into by the Group, the joint venture partner and Strongbod, decisions on all relevant business and operation activities of Strongbod require unanimous board approval from directors of Strongbod appointed by the Group and those appointed by the joint venture partner. Therefore, the Group recognised the investment in Strongbod as a joint venture. The summarised consolidated financial information in respect of the Group's material joint venture is set out below. The summarised consolidated financial information below represents amounts shown in the joint venture's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with HKFRSs. The joint venture is accounted for using the equity method in the Group's consolidated financial statements . There was no material share of post-acquisition profits and other comprehensive income in both years. Strongbod 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Current assets 3,896 3,618 Current liabilities (41) (17) Non-current liabilities (3,855) (3,601) 60 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Reconciliation of the above summarised consolidated financial information to the carrying amount of the interest in the joint venture that is material to the Group recognised in the consolidated financial statements: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Net assets of the joint venture - - Proportion of the Group's ownership 60% interest in the joint venture 60% Group's share of net assets of the joint venture - - Add: Deemed capital contribution in the joint venture 143 145 Carrying amount of the Group's interest in 143 the joint venture 145 20. Other Financial Investments 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Investment designated as at FVTOCI 235 - Investment in equity security listed overseas (Note a) - Investment at FVTPL 366 - Unlisted investment in a fund investment (Note b) 294 601 294 Notes: The investment is designated as at FVTOCI because the directors of the Company believe that the Group's strategy of holding the investment is expected to be held for long-term strategic purpose. The balance represents the Group's interest in a fund investment as limited partner. The fund investment engages in property investment in Hong Kong and overseas projects. The fund investment is classified as fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"). 61 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 21. Debt Securities 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Debt securities, at amortised cost: 172 - listed in Hong Kong 196 - listed overseas - 31 Total 172 227 Analysed for reporting purposes as: - Current assets 227 Non-current assets 172 - 172 227 As at 31 December 2019, the effective yield of the debt securities ranged from 3.35% to 4.85% (2018: 1.81% to 2.09%) per annum, payable quarterly, semi-annually or annually, and the securities will mature from February 2022 to July 2022 (2018: from January 2019 to July 2019). At the end of the reporting period, none of these assets were past due. Details of the impairment assessment of debt securities are set out in the Financial Risk Management section. 22. Other Financial Assets/Liabilities Non-current 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Other financial assets Financial assets measured at FVTPL: 1 Club debenture 1 Derivatives under hedge accounting: Cash flow hedges 7 - Cross currency swap - Total 8 1 Other financial liabilities Derivatives under hedge accounting: Cash flow hedges 46 - Cross currency swaps 26 Total 46 26 62 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Cash flow hedges Foreign currency risk

During the year, the Group used cross currency swaps (2018: forward foreign exchange contracts and cross currency swap) to manage its foreign currency exposure. The principal terms of the forward foreign exchange contracts and cross currency swaps have been negotiated to match the major terms of the respective designated hedged items and the management considers that the hedges are highly effective.

The table below is prepared based on the maturity dates of respective contracts. The major terms of these outstanding forward foreign exchange contracts and cross currency swaps at the end of the reporting period are as follows: Hedging instruments 2019 2018 Average Average exchange Foreign Fair exchange Foreign Fair rate* currency Notional amount value rate* currency Notional amount value HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ million million million million million million Forward foreign exchange contracts Sell US dollars ("USD") (Note a) - - - - - Within 1 year 7.7996 USD 28 218 - Cross currency swaps Hedging of USD fixed rate notes (Note b) More than 1 year but 7.7519 USD 300 2,326 7 Not exceeding 5 years 7.7519 USD 300 2,326 (26) More than 5 years 7.8449 USD 500 3,922 (46) - - - - - Total 6,248 (39) 2,544 (26) Average exchange rate represented the average exchange rate of HKD versus respective currencies weighted by the notional amounts of the contracts or the swaps. Notes: In 2018, the Group used HK$218 million forward foreign exchange contracts to hedge the foreign exchange rate risk of part of the principal amount of debt securities denominated in USD at their respective maturity dates. The Group used HK$6,248 million (2018: HK$2,326 million) cross currency swaps to convert USD

interest and principal of US$800 million (2018: US$300 million) fixed rate notes into HKD. 63 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Hedged items Carrying amount of Cash flow the hedged item hedge reserves Assets Liabilities 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million USD debt securities - 218 - - - 2 USD fixed rate notes - - 6,203 2,344 (19) (50) The hedging ineffectiveness for the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018 was insignificant. Change in the value Amount Line item affected in of the hedging instrument reclassified from the profit or loss recognised in other cash flow hedge reserve because of the comprehensive income to profit or loss reclassification 2019 2018 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Forward foreign 1 (3) exchange contracts 1 (5) Investment income Cross currency swaps (15) 1 46 (2) Finance costs The fair values of forward foreign exchange contracts and cross currency swaps are measured using quoted forward exchange rates and yield curves from quoted interest rates matching maturities of the contracts and swaps. Financial assets measured at FVTPL Club debenture

Amount represented investment in unlisted club debenture. The Group's investment in unlisted club debenture has been classified as financial assets measured at FVTPL. 64 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 23. Accounts and Other Receivables 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Accounts receivable 24 15 Interest receivable 105 46 Prepayments in respect of investment properties 124 228 Other receivables and prepayments 352 300 Total 605 589 Analysed for reporting purposes as: 314 Current assets 203 Non-current assets 291 386 605 589 Rents from leasing of investment properties are normally received in advance. At the end of the reporting period, accounts receivable of the Group with carrying amount of HK$24 million (2018: HK$15 million) mainly represented rents receipts in arrears, which were aged less than 90 days. At the end of the reporting period, HK$10 million (2018: HK$5 million) of the accounts receivable were past due but not impaired as the accounts receivables are generally fully covered by the deposits from corresponding tenants. The deposits from tenants safeguards the Group's rights and interests in the properties in the event of tenant's default and delinquency. 65 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 24. Time Deposits/Cash and Cash Equivalents Time deposits, cash and bank balances include bank deposits carrying effective interest rates ranging from 0.10% to 3.10% (2018: 0.20% to 3.40%) per annum. As at 31 December 2019 and 2018, the Group performed impairment assessment on time deposits and bank balances and concluded that the probability of default of the counterparty banks are insignificant and accordingly, no allowance for credit losses is provided. 25. Accounts Payable and Accruals 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Accounts payable 319 257 Interest payable 131 74 Other payables 484 542 934 873 At the end of the reporting period, accounts payable of the Group with carrying amount of HK$220 million (2018: HK$175 million) were aged less than 90 days. 26. Amounts Due to Non-Controlling Interests The amounts due to non-controlling interests are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. 66 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 27. Borrowings The maturity profile based on the scheduled repayment dates set out in the respective borrowings agreement was as follow: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Non-current unsecured bank loans: - Within 1 year - More than 1 year, but not exceeding 2 years 248 - More than 2 years, but not exceeding 5 years 1,753 1,532 Less: Amount due within 1 year included under current 2,001 1,532 - liabilities - 2,001 1,532 Non-current unsecured fixed rate notes: 565 Within 1 year 300 More than 1 year, but not exceeding 2 years - 565 More than 2 years, but not exceeding 5 years 3,265 3,277 More than 5 years 6,698 648 Less: Amount due within 1 year included under current 10,528 4,790 (565) liabilities (300) 9,963 4,490 Total current borrowings 565 300 Total non-current borrowings 11,964 6,022 Total borrowings 12,529 6,322 All the bank loans are guaranteed as to principal and interest and are carrying variable-rate. Interest rates of the loans are normally re-fixed at every one to three months. The effective interest rates (which were also equal to contracted interest rates) were 2.70% (2018: 3.09%) per annum at the end of the reporting period. 67 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 All the unsecured fixed rate notes were issued by Hysan MTN, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The notes are guaranteed as to principal and interest by the Company and bear an effective interest rate equal to their respective contracted interest rate. The contract rates per annum (before cross-currency swaps) at the end of the reporting period were as follows: 2019 2018 HK$ US$ HK$ US$ % % % % Unsecured fixed rate notes 2.81 - 5.38 2.82 - 3.50 3.66 - 5.38 3.50 As detailed in note 22 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section, during the years ended 31 December 2019 and 2018, cross currency swaps were used to hedge or manage the foreign exchange rate risks of the Group's USD fixed rate notes. 28. Deferred Taxation The following are the major deferred tax liabilities (assets) recognised by the Group and movements thereon during the current and prior years: Accelerated Revaluation tax of depreciation properties Tax losses Total HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million As at 1 January 2018 804 79 (96) 787 Charge (credit) to profit or loss (note 8) 97 (1) (38) 58 Charge to other comprehensive income - 9 - 9 As at 31 December 2018 901 87 (134) 854 Charge (credit) to 55 (1) 13 67 profit or loss (note 8) Charge to other - 4 - 4 comprehensive income As at 31 December 2019 956 90 (121) 925 At the end of the reporting period, the Group has unused estimated tax losses of HK$1,361 million (2018: HK$1,437 million) available for offset against future profits. A deferred tax asset has been recognised in respect of HK$735 million (2018: HK$815 million) of such losses. No deferred tax asset has been recognised in respect of the remaining HK$626 million (2018: HK$622 million) due to the unpredictability of future profit streams and the tax losses may be carried forward indefinitely. 68 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 29. Share Capital Number of shares Share capital HK$ million Ordinary shares, issued and fully paid: As at 1 January 2018 1,045,824,891 7,692 Issue of shares under share option schemes 677,000 26 As at 31 December 2018 1,046,501,891 7,718 Issue of shares under share option schemes 49,000 2 Cancellation upon repurchase of own shares (Note) (2,730,000) - As at 31 December 2019 1,043,820,891 7,720 During the year of 2019, the Company repurchased its own ordinary shares on the Stock Exchange as follows: Number of Aggregate ordinary shares consideration Month of repurchase in 2019 repurchased Consideration per share paid Highest Lowest (Note) HK$ HK$ HK$ million August 50,000 33.80 31.75 2 September 250,000 31.70 30.65 8 October 1,550,000 31.10 28.70 47 November 400,000 31.15 30.70 12 December 750,000 31.00 28.95 23 3,000,000 92 Note: The Company was authorised at its annual general meetings to repurchase its own ordinary shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of its issued shares as at the dates of the resolutions being passed. In 2019, the Company repurchased its ordinary shares on the Stock Exchange when they were trading at a significant discount to the Company's net asset value in order to enhance shareholder value. Out of 3,000,000 ordinary shares repurchased during 2019, 2,730,000 ordinary shares were cancelled during the year ended 31 December 2019, while the remaining 270,000 ordinary shares were cancelled in February 2020. 69 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 30. Statement of Financial Position and Reserves of the Company 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Non-current assets - Property, plant and equipment - Investments in subsidiaries 1,634 1,696 Other financial assets 1 1 Amounts due from subsidiaries 2,869 4,152 4,504 5,849 Current assets 8 Other receivables 4 Amounts due from subsidiaries 10,747 10,131 Cash and cash equivalents 22 1 10,777 10,136 Current liabilities 79 Other payables and accruals 64 Amounts due to subsidiaries 1,949 2,753 2,028 2,817 Net current assets 8,749 7,319 Net assets 13,253 13,168 Capital and reserves 7,720 Share capital (note 29) 7,718 Reserves 5,533 5,450 Total equity 13,253 13,168 The Company's statement of financial position was approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 20 February 2020 and are signed on its behalf by: Lee Irene Y.L. Lee T.H. Michael Director Director 70 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Movement in the Company's reserve Share General Retained options Total reserve reserve profits HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million (Note a) As at 1 January 2018 21 100 5,216 5,337 Issue of shares under share option schemes (5) - - (5) Recognition of equity-settled share-based payments 4 - - 4 Forfeiture of share option (1) - 1 - Profit and total comprehensive income for the year - - 1,558 1,558 Dividends paid during the year - - (1,444) (1,444) (note 13) As at 31 December 2018 19 100 5,331 5,450 Recognition of equity-settled 4 - - 4 share-based payments Repurchase of own shares - - (92) (92) Profit and total comprehensive - - 1,677 1,677 income for the year Forfeiture of unclaimed dividends - - 1 1 Dividends paid during the year - - (1,507) (1,507) (note 13) As at 31 December 2019 23 100 5,410 5,533 Notes: General reserve was set up from the transfer of retained profits. The Directors of the Company considered that the application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs that are effective for the Company's financial year beginning on 1 January 2019 have no material impact on the Company's results and financial position. The Company's reserves available for distribution to its owners as at 31 December 2019 amounted to HK$5,510 million (2018: HK$5,431 million), being its general reserve and retained profits at that date. 71 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 31. Reconciliation of Assets/Liabilities Relating to Financing Activities 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Net debt (Note a) (3,197) (3,505) Other financial liabilities (Note b) (46) (26) Interest payable (131) (74) Amounts due to non-controlling interests (220) (223) (3,594) (3,828) The table below details changes in the Group's liabilities arising from financing activities, including both cash and non-cash changes. Liabilities arising from financing activities are those for which cash flows were, or future cash flows will be, classified in the Group's consolidated statement of cash flows from financing activities. Other Amounts Cash and financial Fixed due to non- cash Time assets/ Bank rate Interest controlling equivalents deposits liabilities loans notes payable interests Total HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ million million million million million million million million As at 1 January 2018 2,034 628 (30) (1,550) (4,635) (74) (327) (3,954) Cash flows, net 35 120 - - (148) 212 104 323 Other non-cash changes: Foreign exchange adjustments - - 5 - (5) - - - Fair value adjustments - - 1 - - - - 1 Interest expenses - - (2) (6) (2) (212) - (222) Others - - - 24 - - - 24 As at 31 December 2018 2,069 748 (26) (1,532) (4,790) (74) (223) (3,828) Cash flows, net 1,528 4,987 - (470) (5,777) 247 3 518 Other non-cash changes: - - (46) 3 43 - - - Foreign exchange adjustments Fair value adjustments - - 29 - - - - 29 Interest expenses - - (3) (2) (4) (304) - (313) As at 31 December 2019 3,597 5,735 (46) (2,001) (10,528) (131) (220) (3,594) Notes: Net debt represents borrowings less time deposits, cash and cash equivalent as disclosed under note 5 of the Financial Risk Management section. Other financial assets/liabilities represent the hedging instrument that was used to hedge against the foreign exchange rate risk arising from financing activities. 72 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 32. Retirement Benefits Plans With effect from 1 December 2000, the Group set up an Enhanced Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme (the "Enhanced MPF Scheme"), a defined contribution scheme, for all qualifying employees. The Enhanced MPF Scheme is registered with the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority under Section 124(1) of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes (General) Regulation. Pursuant to the rules of the Enhanced MPF Scheme, the Group's contributions to the plan are based on fixed percentages of members' salaries, ranging from 5% of MPF relevant income to 15% of basic salary. Members' mandatory contributions are fixed at 5% of MPF relevant income, in compliance with MPF legislation. Total contributions made by the Group during the year amounted to HK$10 million (2018: HK$9 million). 33. Commitments At the end of the reporting period, the Group had the following capital commitments in respect of its investment properties, property, plant and equipment and subscription to a fund investment as limited partner: 2019 2018 (a) Capital commitment: HK$ million HK$ million Contracted but not provided for investment 207 properties and property, plant and equipment 655 Other commitment: Subscription to a fund investment as limited partner 14 74 73 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 34. Lease Commitments At the end of the reporting period, the Group as lessor had contracted with tenants for the following undiscounted lease payments receivable over the non-cancellable periods: Within one year In the second year In the third year In the fourth year In the fifth year Over five years 2019 HK$ million 3,315 2,390 1,459 799 586 1,517 10,066 The Group had contracted with lessees for the following future minimum lease payments 2018 HK$ million Within one year 3,180 In the second year to fifth year inclusive 4,960 Over five years 857 8,997 Operating lease payments represent rentals receivable by the Group from leasing of its investment properties. Typically, leases are negotiated and rentals are fixed for lease term of one to three years. Certain leases include rentals received with reference to turnover of tenants. At the end of the reporting period, the Group as lessee had no commitment under non-cancellable operating lease. 74 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 35. Related Party Transactions and Balances Transactions and balances with related parties

During the year, the Group has transaction with related party including imputed interest income on interest-free loan to a joint venture as disclosed under note 6 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements sections. At the end of the reporting period, the Group has several balances with related parties including loans to associates and loans to a joint venture as disclosed under note 18 and note 19 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section. The Group has also granted guarantees to banks for facilities granted to a joint venture as disclosed under note 36 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section. In addition, the Group has the following transactions with other related parties during the year and has the following balances with them at the end of the reporting period: Gross rental income Amount due to received from non-controlling interests Year ended 31 December At 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million Related companies controlled by the Directors of the Company 42 41 63 64 (Note a (i) & (ii)) Non-controlling shareholder of a subsidiary 14 30 157 159 (Note b (i) & (ii)) Notes: (i) The sum of transactions represents the aggregate gross rental income received from related companies where the Directors of the Company have controlling interests over these related companies. The balance represents outstanding loan advanced to a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Barrowgate Limited ("Barrowgate"), by Jebsen Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jebsen and Company, of which Jebsen Hans Michael is a director and a controlling shareholder, as shareholders' loan in proportion to its shareholding in Barrowgate for general funding purpose. The amount is unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. (i) The transaction represents the gross rental income received from Hang Seng Bank Limited ("Hang Seng"), the intermediate holding company of Imenson Limited ("Imenson"), and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, the holding company of Hang Seng. Imenson is a non-controlling shareholder with significant influence over Barrowgate. The balance represents outstanding loan advanced to Barrowgate by Imenson, as shareholders' loan in proportion to its shareholding in Barrowgate for general funding purpose. The amount is unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. 75 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Compensation of key management personnel

The remuneration of Directors and other members of senior management of the Group are as follows: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Directors' fees, salaries and other short-term 48 employee benefits 48 Share-based payments 4 3 Retirement benefits scheme contributions 1 1 53 52 The remuneration of the Directors and key executives is determined by the Remuneration Committee having regard to the performance of individuals and market trends. 36. Contingent Liability At the end of the reporting period, the Group had contingent liabilities as follows: 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Guarantees given to banks in respect of: Banking facilities of a joint venture attributable to the Group 1,147 - Utilised 999 - Unutilised 1,853 2,001 3,000 3,000 In 2017, the Group issued corporate financial guarantees to banks in respect of banking facilities granted to a joint venture. The fair value of the financial guarantee contracts at its initial recognition is insignificant. Other than the financial guarantees as disclosed above, several funding undertakings have also been provided by the Group to the extent not having been financed by drawdown made under the relevant banking facilities of the joint venture in relation to the completion of the underlying project of the joint venture. Details of the impairment assessment of financial guarantees are set out in the Financial Risk Management section. 76 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 37. Share-Based Payment Transactions Equity-settled share option scheme The 2005 Scheme

The Company adopted the 2005 Scheme at its AGM held on 10 May 2005, which has a term of 10 years and expired on 9 May 2015. All outstanding options granted under the 2005 Scheme will continue to be valid and exercisable in accordance with the provisions of the 2005 Scheme.

The purpose of the 2005 Scheme is to provide an incentive for employees of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries to work with commitment towards enhancing the value of the Company and its shares for the benefit of its shareholders.

Under the 2005 Scheme, options to subscribe for ordinary shares of the Company may be granted to employees of the Company or any wholly-owned subsidiaries (including Executive Director) and such other persons as the Board may consider appropriate from time to time, on the basis of their contribution to the development and growth of the Company and its subsidiaries.

The maximum number of shares in respect of which options may be granted under the 2005 Scheme and any other share option scheme of the Company shall not exceed such number of shares as required under the Listing Rules, currently being 10% of the shares in issue as at 10 May 2005, the date of the AGM approving the 2005 Scheme (being 104,996,365 shares).

The maximum entitlement of each participant under the 2005 Scheme must not during any 12-month period exceed such number of shares as required under the Listing Rules (which is 1% of the total shares in issue as at the date of shareholder approval, being 10,499,636 shares). The exercise price shall be at least the highest of (i) the closing price of the shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheet on the date of grant; and (ii) the average of the closing prices of the shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheets for the 5 business days immediately preceding the date of grant. Consideration on each grant of option is HK$1 and is required to be paid within 30 days from the date of grant of options, with full payment for exercise price to be made on exercise of the relevant options.

The New Scheme

The Company adopted the New Scheme (together with the 2005 Scheme are referred to as the "Schemes") at its AGM held on 15 May 2015, which has a term of 10 years and will expire on 14 May 2025. Terms of the New Scheme are substantially the same as those under the 2005 Scheme.

The purpose of the New Scheme is to provide an incentive for employees of the Company and its subsidiaries to work with commitment towards enhancing the value of the Company and its shares for the benefit of its shareholders. 77 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Under the New Scheme, options to subscribe for ordinary shares of the Company may be granted to employees of the Company or any subsidiaries (including Executive Director) and such other persons as the Board may consider appropriate from time to time, on the basis of their contribution to the development and growth of the Company and its subsidiaries. The maximum number of shares in respect of which options may be granted under the New Scheme and any other share option schemes of the Company shall not in aggregate exceed such number of shares as required under the Listing Rules, currently being 10% of the shares in issue as at 15 May 2015, the date of the AGM approving the New Scheme (being 106,389,669 shares). Under the Listing Rules, a listed issuer may seek approval by its shareholders in general meeting for "refreshing" the 10% limit under the scheme. The limit on the number of shares which may be issued upon exercise of all outstanding options granted and yet to be exercised under the New Scheme and any other share option schemes of the Company must not exceed 30% of the shares in issue from time to time (or such number of shares as required under the Listing Rules). No options may be granted if such grant will result in this 30% limit being exceeded. The maximum entitlement of each participant under the New Scheme must not during any 12-month period exceed such number of shares as required under the Listing Rules (which is 1% of the total shares in issue as at the date of shareholder approval, being 10,638,966 shares). The exercise price shall be at least the highest of (i) the closing price of the shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheet on the date of grant; and (ii) the average of the closing prices of the shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheets for the 5 business days immediately preceding the date of grant. Consideration on each grant of option is HK$1 and is required to be paid within 30 days from the date of grant of options, with full payment for exercise price to be made on exercise of the relevant options. During the year, a total of 1,286,200 (2018: 956,200) share options were granted under the New Scheme. The 2005 Scheme expired on 9 May 2015 and no further option will be granted under the 2005 Scheme. Grant and vesting structures

Under the Company's current policy, grants will be made on a periodic basis. For the Schemes, the exercise period is 10 years and vesting period is 3 years in equal proportions starting from the 1st anniversary and become fully vested on the 3rd anniversary of the grant. Size of grant will be determined by reference to base salary multiple and job grades. A clear performance criterion will be a key driver. The Board will review the grant and vesting structures from time to time. 78 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Movement of share options

The following table discloses movements of the Company's share options held by the Director and eligible employees during the current year: Balance Changes during the year Balance Date of Exercise Exercise as at Cancelled/ as at Name grant price period 1.1.2019 Granted Exercised lapsed 31.12.2019 HK$ (Note a) (Note b) 2005 Scheme Executive Director - - - 87,000 Lee Irene Yun-Lien 14.5.2012 33.50 14.5.2013 - 13.5.2022 87,000 7.3.2013 39.92 7.3.2014 - 6.3.2023 265,000 - - - 265,000 10.3.2014 32.84 10.3.2015 - 9.3.2024 325,000 - - - 325,000 12.3.2015 36.27 12.3.2016 - 11.3.2025 300,000 - - - 300,000 Eligible employees 31.3.2010 22.45 31.3.2011 - 30.3.2020 50,000 - - - 50,000 (Note c) 31.3.2011 32.00 31.3.2012 - 30.3.2021 32,000 - - - 32,000 30.3.2012 31.61 30.3.2013 - 29.3.2022 70,000 - - - 70,000 28.3.2013 39.20 28.3.2014 - 27.3.2023 85,000 - - - 85,000 31.3.2014 33.75 31.3.2015 - 30.3.2024 46,000 - - - 46,000 31.3.2015 34.00 31.3.2016 - 30.3.2025 62,667 - - - 62,667 1,322,667 - - - 1,322,667 79 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Balance Changes during the year Balance Date of Exercise Exercise as at Cancelled/ as at Name grant price period 1.1.2019 Granted Exercised lapsed 31.12.2019 HK$ (Note a) (Note b) New Scheme Executive Director - - - 375,000 Lee Irene Yun-Lien 9.3.2016 33.15 9.3.2017 - 8.3.2026 375,000 23.2.2017 36.25 23.2.2018 - 22.2.2027 300,000 - - - 300,000 1.3.2018 44.60 1.3.2019 - 29.2.2028 373,200 - - - 373,200 22.2.2019 42.40 22.2.2020 - 21.2.2029 - 494,200 - - 494,200 (Note d) Eligible employees 31.3.2016 33.05 31.3.2017 - 30.3.2026 174,000 - (49,000) - 125,000 (Note c) (Note e) 31.3.2017 35.33 31.3.2018 - 30.3.2027 248,667 - - (4,000) 244,667 29.3.2018 41.50 29.3.2019 - 28.3.2028 513,000 - - (17,000) 496,000 29.3.2019 42.05 29.3.2020 - 28.3.2029 - 792,000 - (30,000) 762,000 (Note f) 1,983,867 1,286,200 (49,000) (51,000) 3,170,067 Exercisable at the end of the year 2,457,059 Notes: All options granted have a vesting period of 3 years in equal proportions starting from the 1st anniversary and become fully vested on the 3rd anniversary of the grant. In this table, "exercise period" begins with the 1st anniversary of the grant date. The options lapsed during the year upon resignations of certain eligible employees. Eligible employees are working under employment contracts that are regarded as "continuous contracts" for the purposes of the Employment Ordinance. The closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date of grant (i.e. as of 21 February 2019) was HK$41.75. The weighted average closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date on which the options were exercised was HK$41.31. The closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date of grant (i.e. as of 28 March 2019) was HK$41.90. 80 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 In respect of the share options exercised during the year ended 31 December 2019, the weighted average share price at the dates of exercise was HK$41.02. Apart from the above, the Company had not granted any share option under the Schemes to any other person as required to be disclosed under Rule 17.07 of the Listing Rules in 2019. The following table discloses movements of the Company's share options held by the Director and eligible employees in prior year: Balance Changes during the year Balance Date of Exercise Exercise as at Cancelled/ as at Name grant price period 1.1.2018 Granted Exercised lapsed 31.12.2018 HK$ (Note a) (Note b) 2005 Scheme Executive Director Lee Irene Yun-Lien 14.5.2012 33.50 14.5.2013 - 13.5.2022 87,000 - - - 87,000 7.3.2013 39.92 7.3.2014 - 6.3.2023 265,000 - - - 265,000 10.3.2014 32.84 10.3.2015 - 9.3.2024 325,000 - - - 325,000 12.3.2015 36.27 12.3.2016 - 11.3.2025 300,000 - - - 300,000 Eligible employees 31.3.2009 13.30 31.3.2010 - 30.3.2019 59,000 - (59,000) - - (Note c) (Note d) 31.3.2010 22.45 31.3.2011 - 30.3.2020 70,334 - (20,334) - 50,000 (Note e) 31.3.2011 32.00 31.3.2012 - 30.3.2021 54,000 - (22,000) - 32,000 (Note f) 30.3.2012 31.61 30.3.2013 - 29.3.2022 105,334 - (35,334) - 70,000 (Note g) 28.3.2013 39.20 28.3.2014 - 27.3.2023 153,000 - (51,000) (17,000) 85,000 (Note h) 31.3.2014 33.75 31.3.2015 - 30.3.2024 154,000 - (108,000) - 46,000 (Note i) 31.3.2015 34.00 31.3.2016 - 30.3.2025 204,667 - (138,333) (3,667) 62,667 (Note j) 1,777,335 - (434,001) (20,667) 1,322,667 81 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Balance Changes during the year Balance Date of Exercise Exercise as at Cancelled/ as at Name grant price period 1.1.2018 Granted Exercised lapsed 31.12.2018 HK$ (Note a) (Note b) New Scheme Executive Director Lee Irene Yun-Lien 9.3.2016 33.15 9.3.2017 - 8.3.2026 375,000 - - - 375,000 23.2.2017 36.25 23.2.2018 - 22.2.2027 300,000 - - - 300,000 1.3.2018 44.60 1.3.2019 - 29.2.2028 - 373,200 - - 373,200 (Note k) Eligible employees 31.3.2016 33.05 31.3.2017 - 30.3.2026 377,668 - (158,333) (45,335) 174,000 (Note c) (Note l) 31.3.2017 35.33 31.3.2018 - 30.3.2027 409,000 - (84,666) (75,667) 248,667 (Note m) 29.3.2018 41.50 29.3.2019 - 28.3.2028 - 583,000 - (70,000) 513,000 (Note n) 1,461,668 956,200 (242,999) (191,002) 1,983,867 Exercisable at the end of the year 1,791,662 Notes: All options granted have a vesting period of 3 years in equal proportions starting from the 1st anniversary and become fully vested on the 3rd anniversary of the grant. In this table, "exercise period" begins with the 1st anniversary of the grant date. The options lapsed during the year upon resignations of certain eligible employees. Eligible employees are working under employment contracts that are regarded as "continuous contracts" for the purposes of the Employment Ordinance. The weighted average closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date on which the options were exercised was HK$39.25. The weighted average closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date on which the options were exercised was HK$45.36. The weighted average closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date on which the options were exercised was HK$44.55. 82 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 The weighted average closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date on which the options were exercised was HK$43.56. The weighted average closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date on which the options were exercised was HK$43.88. The weighted average closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date on which the options were exercised was HK$43.99. The weighted average closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date on which the options were exercised was HK$42.85. The closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date of grant (i.e. as of 28 February 2018) was HK$45.35. The weighted average closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date on which the options were exercised was HK$42.52. The weighted average closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date on which the options were exercised was HK$42.33. The closing price of the shares of the Company immediately before the date of grant (i.e. as of 28 March 2018) was HK$40.75. In respect of the share options exercised during the year ended 31 December 2018, the weighted average share price at the dates of exercise was HK$42.55. Apart from the above, the Company had not granted any share option under the Schemes to any other person as required to be disclosed under Rule 17.07 of the Listing Rules in 2018. Fair values of share options

The Group has applied HKFRS 2 to account for its share options granted. In accordance with HKFRS 2, fair value of share options granted to employees determined at the date of grant is expensed over the vesting period, with a corresponding adjustment to the Group's share options reserve. In the current year, the Group recognised the share option expenses of HK$4 million (2018: HK$4 million) in relation to share options granted by the Company, of which HK$2 million (2018: HK$2 million) related to the Director (see note 11), with a corresponding adjustment recognised in the Group's share options reserve.

The fair values of share options granted by the Company were determined by using Black-Scholes option pricing model (the "Model"). The Model is one of the commonly used models to estimate the fair value of an option. The variables and assumptions used in computing the fair value of the share options are based on the management's best estimate. The value of an option varies with different variables of a number of subjective assumptions. Any change in the variables so adopted may materially affect the estimation of the fair value of an option. 83 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 The inputs into the Model were as follows: Date of grant 29.3.2019 22.2.2019 29.3.2018 1.3.2018 Closing share price at HK$42.050 HK$42.400 the date of grant HK$41.500 HK$43.700 Exercise price HK$42.050 HK$42.400 HK$41.500 HK$44.600 Risk free rate (Note a) 1.406% 1.552% 1.802% 1.741% Expected life of option 5 years 5 years 5 years 5 years (Note b) Expected volatility (Note c) 17.689% 17.710% 17.923% 17.534% Expected dividend HK$1.342 HK$1.342 per annum (Note d) HK$1.288 HK$1.288 Estimated fair values HK$4.460 HK$4.750 per share option HK$4.900 HK$4.760 Notes: Risk free rate: being the approximate yields of 5-year Exchange Fund Notes traded on the date of grant, matching the expected life of each option. Expected life of option: being the period of 5 years commencing on the date of grant, based on management's best estimates for the effects of non-transferability, exercise restriction and behavioural consideration. Expected volatility: being the appropriate historical volatility of closing prices of the shares of the Company over the past 5 years immediately before the date of grant. Expected dividend per annum: being the approximate average annual cash dividend over the past 5 financial years 84 Financial Risk Management For the year ended 31 December 2019 1. Financial Risk Management Objectives and Policies The Group's major financial instruments include loans to associates, loans to a joint venture, other financial investments, debt securities, accounts and other receivables, time deposits, cash and cash equivalents, accounts payable and accruals, amounts due to non-controlling interests, borrowings and derivative financial instruments. Details of these financial instruments are disclosed in respective Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements sections. The risks associated with these financial instruments and the policies on how to mitigate these risks are set out below. The management manages and monitors these exposures to ensure appropriate measures are implemented on a timely and effective manner. Credit risk and impairment assessment

The credit risk of the Group is primarily attributable to loans to associates, loans to a joint venture, accounts and other receivables, derivative financial instruments, debt securities, time deposits and bank balances. The Group's maximum exposure to credit risk which will cause a financial loss to the Group due to failure to discharge an obligation by the counterparties is arising from the carrying amount of the respective recognised financial assets as stated in the consolidated statement of financial position. The Group reviewed and assessed the Group's existing financial assets and financial guarantee contract for impairment using reasonable, supportable and forward-looking information that is available without undue cost or effort in accordance with HKFRS 9. For the purpose of internal credit risk management, the Group uses financial information (such as historical settlement records, past due records, deposits held or other credit enhancement) to assess whether credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition. The Group's internal credit risk grading assessment comprises the following categories: Internal credit rating Description Accounts receivables Other financial assets Performing The counterparty has a low Lifetime Expected Credit 12-month ECL credit risk of default and Losses ("ECL") - not credit-impaired does not have any past-due - not credit-impaired amounts Non-performing There have been significant Lifetime ECL Lifetime ECL increases in credit risk since - not credit-impaired - not credit-impaired initial recognition through information developed internally or external resources Write-off There is evidence indicating Amount is written off Amount is written off that the debtor is in severe financial difficulty and the Group has no realistic prospect of recovery 85 Financial Risk Management (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Loans to associates and a joint venture The Group regularly monitors the business performance of the associates and joint venture. The Group's credit risk in these balances are mitigated through the value of the assets held by these entities and the power to participate or jointly control the relevant activities of these entities. As at 31 December 2019, these loans with gross carrying amount of HK$1,107 million (2018: HK$1,077 million) are considered to be performing and were assessed individually based on 12-month ECL. Accounts and other receivables Credit checks on tenants are part of the normal leasing process and stringent monitoring procedures are in place to deal with overdue debts. In addition, the Group reviews the expected credit losses of each individual debt, after taking into consideration the deposits from tenants, at the end of each reporting period. As at 31 December 2019, accounts and other receivables with gross carrying amount of HK$605 million (2018: HK$589 million) are considered to be performing and were assessed individually based on the respective lifetime ECL and 12-month ECL. Derivative financial instruments, debt securities, time deposits and bank balances Credit exposure to financial institutions and debt securities issuers are monitored and reported regularly to the management. The exposure to each counterparty comprised investment value of financial assets (including bank balances, time deposits and debt securities); (ii) net positive value of derivative financial instruments and; (iii) potential exposures to derivatives which are based on the remaining term and the notional amount of the derivative financial instruments. The Group only deals with financial institutions and invests in debt securities issued by issuers that have strong credit ratings to mitigate counterparty risk. As at 31 December 2019, derivative financial instruments, debt securities, time deposits and bank balances with gross carrying amount of HK$9,512 million (2018: HK$3,045 million) were assessed individually based on 12-month ECL and considered to be performing as all financial institutions that the Group dealt with and debt securities invested in had credit ratings A or above as rated by international credit rating agencies. In order to limit exposure to each financial institution and debt securities issuers, an exposure limit was set with each counterparty according to their external credit rating with regular review by management. Other than concentration of credit risk on loans to associates and a joint venture, the Group does not have any other significant concentration of credit risk. No credit loss is provided for except for loans to a joint venture and debt securities. A reconciliation of loss allowances recognized is presented below. 86 Financial Risk Management (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Loss allowance for Loans to a joint venture Debt securities HK$ million HK$ million As at 1 January 2018 5 1 Net impairment loss under ECL model (1) - As at 31 December 2018 4 1 Net impairment loss under ECL model 2 3 As at 31 December 2019 6 4 The maximum exposure to credit risk is represented by the carrying amount of each financial asset at amortised cost in the consolidated statement of financial position after deducting any impairment allowance. Besides, the Group is also exposed to credit risk arising from the corporate financial guarantees which will cause a financial loss to the Group if the guarantee is called out. In respect of the financial guarantee contract, the credit risk exposures of the Group is assessed under 12-month ECL and concluded that the loss given default of the counter party, a joint venture, is insignificant and accordingly, no allowance of credit loss is provided. Details of the Group's credit risk maximum exposure are set out in note 36 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section. Liquidity risk

The Group closely monitors its liquidity requirements and the sufficiency of cash and available banking facilities so as to ensure that the payment obligations are met.

The following table details the remaining contractual maturity of the Group for its non-derivative financial liabilities based on the agreed repayment terms. Maturity of the Group's financial guarantee contract is presented separately. The table has been drawn up based on the undiscounted cash flows of financial liabilities based on the earliest date on which the Group is required to pay. The table includes both interest and principal cash flows. The interest payments are computed using contractual rates or, if floating, based on the prevailing market rate at the end of the reporting period. For cash flows denominated in currency other than Hong Kong dollars ("HKD"), the prevailing foreign exchange rates at the end of the reporting period are used to convert the cash flows into HKD. 87 Financial Risk Management (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 More than More than Total 1 year 2 years contractual Within but not but not Carrying undiscounted 1 year or exceeding exceeding More than amount cash flow on demand 2 years 5 years 5 years HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million As at 31 December 2019 Non-derivative financial liabilities (934) (934) (934) - - - Accounts payable and accruals Deposits from tenants (1,001) (1,001) (316) (277) (389) (19) Amounts due to (220) (220) (220) - - - non-controlling interests Unsecured bank loans (2,001) (2,223) (66) (315) (1,842) - Unsecured fixed rate notes (10,528) (13,049) (910) (324) (4,053) (7,762) (14,684) (17,427) (2,446) (916) (6,284) (7,781) As at 31 December 2018 Non-derivative financial liabilities Accounts payable and accruals (873) (873) (873) - - - Deposits from tenants (1,000) (1,000) (331) (216) (439) (14) Amounts due to non-controlling interests (223) (223) (223) - - - Unsecured bank loans (1,532) (1,732) (48) (48) (1,636) - Unsecured fixed rate notes (4,790) (5,569) (472) (731) (3,651) (715) (8,418) (9,397) (1,947) (995) (5,726) (729) Note: In addition to the items as set out in the above liquidity risk table, the maximum amount the Group could be required to settle under a financial guarantee provided by the Group in respect of banking facilities granted to a joint venture is HK$3,000 million as at 31 December 2019 and 2018, if such amount is claimed by the counterparty to the guarantee at any time within the guaranteed period. Based on expectations at the end of the reporting period, the Directors of the Company consider that it is more likely than not that no amount will be payable by the Group under such financial guarantee arrangement. 88 Financial Risk Management (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 The following table details the Group's remaining contractual maturity for its derivative financial instruments. The table has been drawn up based on the undiscounted gross inflows (outflows) on those derivatives that require gross settlement. When the amount payable or receivable is not fixed, the amount disclosed has been determined by reference to the prevailing market rate at the end of the reporting period. For cash flows denominated in currency other than HKD, the prevailing foreign exchange rates at the end of the reporting period are used to convert the cash flows into HKD. More than More than Total 1 year 2 years contractual Within but not but not Carrying undiscounted 1 year or exceeding exceeding More than amount cash flow on demand 2 years 5 years 5 years HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million As at 31 December 2019 Derivative settled gross (46) Cross currency swaps (7,575) (193) (193) (2,755) (4,434) Outflow Inflow 7,611 191 192 2,787 4,441 As at 31 December 2018 Derivative settled gross Forward foreign exchange contracts - Outflow (219) (219) - - - Inflow 218 218 - - - Cross currency swaps (26) Outflow (2,687) (85) (85) (2,517) - Inflow 2,720 82 82 2,556 - 89 Financial Risk Management (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Interest rate risk

The Group manages its interest rate exposure by assessing the potential impact on the Group's financial position arising from any interest rate movements based on interest rate level and outlook. The management will review the proportion of borrowings in fixed rates and floating rates and ensure that they are within an appropriate range. The Group is exposed to fair value interest rate risk in relation to fixed rate debt securities (see note 21 of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements section).

As at 31 December 2019, about 16.0% (2018: 24.5%) of the Group's gross debts was effectively on a floating rate basis. The ratio could be adjusted according to views about changes in the interest rate trend going forward. In addition, the Group is exposed to cash flow interest rate risk as the interest income derived from time deposits and bank balances is subject to interest rate changes. Other than the concentration of interest rate risk related to the movements in Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate, the Group has no significant concentration of interest rate risk.

Sensitivity analysis

The sensitivity analysis below has been determined assuming that the change in interest rates had occurred at the end of the reporting period and all other variables were held constant. Such change has been applied to non-derivative financial instruments that would have affected the profit or loss and equity. A change of +100 and -25 basis points ("bps") (2018: +100 and -25 basis points) was applied to the HKD and US dollars ("USD") yield curves at the end of the reporting period. The applied change of bps represented management's assessment of the reasonably possible change in interest rates based on the current market conditions. In management's opinion, the sensitivity analysis is unrepresentative of the interest rate risk as the year end exposure does not reflect the exposure during the year. Increase (decrease) in Increase (decrease) in profit or loss equity bps bps bps bps increase decrease increase decrease HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million As at 31 December 2019 (17) 4 4 (1) As at 31 December 2018 (14) 4 7 (2) 90 Financial Risk Management (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Currency risk

The Group aims to minimise its currency risk and does not speculate in currency movements for debt management. To cover foreign exchange exposures arising from debts, the Group's foreign currency denominated monetary liabilities may be hedged back to HKD unless the liabilities are naturally hedged by the underlying asset in the same foreign currency. In managing the Group's monetary assets, the Group limits the aggregate net foreign currency exposures to a certain threshold. Exposures exceeding that threshold will be hedged back to HKD. The majority of the Group's assets are located and all rental income and management fee income are derived in Hong Kong, and denominated in HKD. At the end of the reporting period, the Group has the following monetary assets and monetary liabilities denominated in USD. The Group's unsecured fixed rate notes are hedged by cross currency swaps. 2019 2018 Total Total equivalent equivalent to to US$ HK$ US$ HK$ million million million million Assets 2 15 Cash - 3 Time deposits 35 274 21 161 Debt securities 22 172 29 227 Other financial investments 77 601 38 294 136 1,062 88 685 Liabilities 60 464 Bank loan - - Unsecured fixed rate notes 800 6,198 300 2,344 860 6,662 300 2,344 Other than concentration of currency risk of the above items denominated in USD (2018: USD), the Group has no other significant currency risk. The Group has entered into appropriate hedging instruments, mentioned in note 22 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements section, to hedge against part of the potential currency risk of the above items. The Group reviews the continuing effectiveness of hedging instruments at least at the end of the reporting period and until the hedging instrument expires or is terminated or the hedge no longer meets the criteria for hedge accounting. 91 Financial Risk Management (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 Sensitivity analysis The sensitivity analysis below has been determined assuming that a change in exchange rate had occurred at the end of the reporting period and all other variable were held constant . Such change has been applied to both derivative and non-derivative financial instruments that would have affected the profit or loss and other comprehensive income. Change of 500 percentage in points ("pips") (2018: 500 pips) was applied to the HKD: USD (2018: HKD: USD) spot and forward rates at the end of the reporting period. In management's opinion, the sensitivity analysis is unrepresentative of the currency risk as the year end exposure does not reflect the exposure during the year. Increase (decrease) Increase (decrease) in in other comprehensive profit or loss income pips pips pips pips increase decrease increase decrease HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million HK$ million As at 31 December 2019 4 (4) 4 (4) USD As at 31 December 2018 USD 3 (3) 1 (1) Other price risk

The Group is exposed to other price risk through its investment in equity security measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") and fund investment measured at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"). The Group has appointed a special team to monitor the price risk and will consider hedging the risk exposure should the need arise.

Sensitivity analysis

No sensitivity analyses on other price risk are presented since the exposure resulted from the expected changes in fair value of both investments at the reporting date is considered insignificant. 92 Financial Risk Management (Continued) For the year ended 31 December 2019 2. Categories of Financial Instruments 2019 2018 HK$ million HK$ million Financial assets 367 FVTPL 295 FVTOCI 235 - Derivative instrument under hedge accounting 7 - Amortised cost (including cash and cash equivalents) 10,757 4,203 11,366 4,498 Financial liabilities 46 Derivative instruments under hedge accounting 26 Amortised cost 14,684 7,418 14,730 7,444 3. Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities Subject to Enforceable Master Netting Arrangements or Similar Agreements The Group has entered certain derivative transactions that are covered by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association Master Agreements ("ISDA Agreements") signed with various banks. These derivative instruments are not offset in the consolidated statement of financial position as the ISDA Agreements are in place with a right of set off only in the event of default, insolvency or bankruptcy so that the Group currently has no legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts. Other than derivatives transactions mentioned above, the Group has no other financial assets and financial liabilities which are offset in the Group's consolidated statement of financial statements or are subject to similar netting arrangements. Financial assets subject to enforceable master netting arrangements or similar agreements Gross amounts of recognised Net amounts financial of financial liabilities assets presented Gross amounts of set off in the in the