Hysan Development : Retirement of Director and Change in the Composition of Board Committee

Hysan Development Company Limited

希 慎 興 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code：00014)

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

The Board announces the following changes, all with effect from the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 13 May 2020 ("AGM"):

Professor Lau Lawrence Juen-Yee, an Independent Non-Executive Director ("INED"), will not stand for re-election at the AGM. He will retire as an INED and a member of the Nomination Committee; and Mr. Churchouse Frederick Peter, an INED, will be appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Retirement of Director

The Board announces that Professor Lau Lawrence Juen-Yee, an INED, after having served on the Board for more than 5 years, will not stand for re-election at the AGM and will retire as an INED pursuant to Article 114 of the Company's Articles of Association after the conclusion of the AGM. Following his retirement, with effect from the conclusion of the AGM, Professor Lau will cease to be an INED and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Professor Lau has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that he is not aware of any matters relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Professor Lau for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as an INED of the Company.

Change in the Composition of Board Committee

The Board further announces that, in light of the anticipated retirement of Professor Lau as abovementioned and upon review of the existing compositions of the Company's Board committees by the Nomination Committee, the Board resolved to appoint Mr. Churchouse Frederick Peter, an INED, as a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company, with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

