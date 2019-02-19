Log in
Hyster Yale Materials Handling : Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
02/19/2019

CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.0 cents per share.  The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2019. 

 

***

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-declares-quarterly-dividend-300798224.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
