Hyster Yale Materials Handling : Declares Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 13, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

