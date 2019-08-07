Log in
HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC

Hyster Yale Materials Handling : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/07/2019

CLEVELAND, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.75 cents per share.  The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 13, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019. 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-declares-quarterly-dividend-300898425.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
